Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") is pleased to announce the monthly cash distribution for the Moat Active Premium Yield ETF (the "Moat ETF") listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: MOAT). The Moat ETF seeks to provide high income and moderate capital growth primarily by writing put options on a portfolio of North American equity securities.

Unitholders of record on February 26, 2026, will receive a cash distribution payable on March 3, 2026.

Details of the per unit distribution amount are as follows:

Moat Active Premium Yield ETF

Distribution per Unit: $0.20

Cusip: 606953107

ISIN: CA6069531078

Payment Frequency: Monthly

Distributions for the Moat ETF will vary from distribution period to distribution period. For further information regarding the Moat ETF, please visit www.longpointetfs.com/etfs/moat.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. is a Canadian owned and operated company which delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 70 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. LongPoint also offers its unique Partnership ETF platform, which simplifies the launch, operation, and growth of ETFs for its partner asset managers. LongPoint was Canada's fastest growing ETF provider in 2025, on a percentage basis, and offers 41 Canadian-listed ETFs with approximately $265 million in assets under management. Discover the advantage of investing with LongPoint.

About Moat Financial Limited

Moat Financial was founded in 2023 by Chris Thom after fifteen years at a respected Vancouver based firm. The goal at Moat Financial is to put clients first, provide independent advice and use a variety of investment tools to deliver quality service. Moat's investment philosophy is based on the principles of value investing. Chris is a regular contributor on the BNN segment called "Know Your Options".

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in the Moat ETF. The ETF is not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The ETF Facts and prospectus contain important detailed information about the Moat ETF. Please read the relevant documents before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect LongPoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and LongPoint does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Source: LongPoint Asset Management Inc.