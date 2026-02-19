NationWide Self Storage Raises Over $11,000 in 2025 for Covenant House Vancouver!

Multi-location "Impact with Purpose Fundraiser" supports life-changing programs and services for vulnerable BC youth!

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / NationWide Self Storage ("NWSS" or "NationWide") is proud to announce the successful completion of its Impact with Purpose Fundraiser, raising $11,110.00 in support of Covenant House Vancouver, helping at-risk youth across British Columbia.

Running from December 1, 2024, to December 31, 2025, the initiative donated a portion of every new rental's first month directly to Covenant House Vancouver. Notably, even when a customer's first month was FREE, NationWide still contributed - ensuring every new customer helped make a positive impact.

Over the course of 13 months, customers and staff came together across three NationWide locations to support youth-focused programs and services:

NWSS Downtown Vancouver Storage : 1223 E. Pender St., Vancouver, BC

NWSS East Vancouver / Burnaby Storage : 3680 E. 4th Ave., Vancouver, BC

NWSS South Surrey / White Rock Storage: 2337 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC

"All new rental contributions during the 2024/2025 Impact with Purpose Fundraiser went directly toward supporting Covenant House Vancouver's ongoing work," said Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage. "This partnership gave our storage teams the opportunity to do good in the community - by taking great care of customers while helping youth in need."

Covenant House Vancouver provides essential services including safe shelter, food, health care, education, and employment support to vulnerable youth. Funds raised through the campaign will help sustain these critical programs and expand their reach.

The fundraiser has now concluded, and NationWide Self Storage extends a heartfelt thank you to its customers and teams for joining in and making a meaningful difference for local youth. The company remains committed to community-focused initiatives that create lasting, positive change across British Columbia.

