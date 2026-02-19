Pacific Defense, a provider of Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) and SOSA-aligned SABER Radio Frequency (RF) Sensor, today announced its participation in spectrum operations supporting federal, state, and local agencies in a coordinated public-safety mission during championship week in Santa Clara, California.

Pacific Defense Ares vehicle, a mobile system integrations lab and operations platform, supporting electromagnetic spectrum public-safety operations in Santa Clara, CA.

Throughout the event period, Pacific Defense provided deployable RF hardware designed to operate effectively in dense, complex electromagnetic environments. The company's modular approach features a front-loading, multi-slot chassis with plug-in software-defined radio (SDR) cards, enabling rapid reconfiguration and seamless integration with broader mission systems.

Pacific defense also leveraged its Ares vehicle, a mobile system integrations lab and operations platform designed to accelerate integration, testing, and rapid fielding of new capabilities. Ares has supported numerous partner engagements, customer exercises, and operational demonstrations nationwide. Built for maximum flexibility, it enables rapid configuration and live showcasing of deployable, vehicle-mounted mission systems in real-world scenarios.

"Major events place extraordinary demands on the spectrum, with heavy congestion and constantly evolving operational requirements," said Frank Pietryka, vice president of Electronic Warfare, SIGINT, and Autonomy at Pacific Defense. "Our team is proud to have supported this public-safety mission with open-architecture software-defined radio technology built for interoperability, adaptability, and reliable performance in the field."

Due to the sensitive nature of the mission, Pacific Defense is not disclosing operational specifics, including mission partners, tactics, procedures, or performance details beyond this public statement.

About Pacific Defense

Pacific Defense designs and manufactures MOSA and SOSA-aligned products and open-architecture RF solutions for U.S. government and allied customers. Specializing in C5ISR, Electronic Warfare (EW), and Software Defined Radio (SDR) solutions for mission-critical environments, Pacific Defense applies MOSA standards to deliver flexible, upgradeable technology that helps our partners stay ahead of emerging threats. Learn more at www.pacific-defense.com and on LinkedIn.

