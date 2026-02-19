Anzeige
19.02.2026 19:38 Uhr
State and Federal Communications, Inc.: State and Federal Communications Celebrates a Year of Service, Partnership, and Purpose in Its Annual CSR Review

AKRON, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / State and Federal Communications, Inc. has announced its 2025 annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) review, reflecting another year of meaningful community investment, regional engagement, and national leadership. The company remains guided by the belief that stronger communities are built when people come together with shared purpose.

"We lead with our values. This is who we are," said Elizabeth Bartz, President and CEO of State and Federal Communications. "Every achievement in this year's CSR review reflects the dedication of our team and our belief in the power of partnership to create lasting impact."

In 2025, the company contributed $133,044 in corporate philanthropy, including company-matched donations, to organizations addressing food insecurity, literacy, youth development, health, and neighborhood revitalization.

Employees also volunteered throughout the region, giving their time to initiatives that strengthen local neighborhoods, including United Way Day of Action, mentoring, and hands-on service projects with local partners, Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio, and the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank Harvest for Hunger Campaign.

"I give to our United Way campaign because it reflects our values," said Joe May, Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility. "When State and Federal Communications match every dollar pledged, it shows that giving back isn't just encouraged, it's embedded in who we are."

Locally, Bartz was named the 2025 ATHENA Akron Leadership Award recipient and honored with the Brennan Leadership Award by United Way of Summit & Medina. May was also recognized by United Way as Outstanding Coordinator.

The company continued its longstanding support of national organizations that advance good governance, education, and leadership within the government affairs sector, including the National Professional Black Lobbyists Association, National Conference of State Legislatures, State Government Affairs Council, Public Affairs Council, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, American Hellenic Institute, the National Governors Association, the National Hellenic Society, and the Council on Governmental Ethics Laws.

State and Federal Communications also strengthened its commitment to the local region through sponsorships and partnerships with organizations such as Signal Akron, Akron Roundtable, the American Heart Association, Black Chamber of Commerce of Summit County, ArtsNow, The Well CDC, Project GRAD Akron, Akron Press Club, CASA Summit County, and Leadership Akron.

The team also advanced its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts through national leadership opportunities, including presenting at the Women in Government Relations DEI Summit in Washington, D.C., highlighting the firm's role in shaping inclusive practices within the government relations field.

"We are only as strong as the community we serve," Bartz added. "We are proud to stand alongside the organizations and partners working every day for the good of our neighborhoods and cities."

# # #

About State and Federal Communications, Inc.: State and Federal Communications, Inc. ensures organizations fully comply with the growing government compliance laws and regulations regarding lobbying, campaign finance, and procurement lobbying. For over 30 years, they have provided compliance solutions to Fortune 500 companies, trade associations, law firms, and government affairs firms. They offer online guidebooks for self-directed reporting and the ALERTS consulting program, which handles political compliance reporting details. Their expert compliance attorneys maintain up-to-date and accurate information at the federal, state, and local levels, and offer expanding international compliance services. State and Federal Communications, Inc. is the compliance standard for government affairs needs in lobbying, political contributions, and procurement lobbying.

Media Contact:
Kat Allen Martucci
kat@ampstrategy.com
330-714-2274

SOURCE: State and Federal Communications, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/state-and-federal-communications-celebrates-a-year-of-service-partnership-and-purpose-in-1139285

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
