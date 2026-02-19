Arctaris Impact Investors Recapitalizes $19.5M In Multifamily Property in Colorado Springs - An Opportunity Zone Investment

In partnership with OZ DeveloperJackson Dearborn Partners, Recapitalization Ensures High Quality Affordable Housing and Job Preservation in the Colorado Springs Powers Corridor

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Arctaris Impact Investors, LLC, a Boston based national impact investment firm with a more than 15-year track record investing in underserved communities, announced today a $19.5 million preferred equity investment in Colorado Springs. The Opportunity Zone investment is in Solace at Cimarron Hills, a newly constructed 234-unit, three-story garden-style multifamily property, and is intended to catalyze both social and economic impacts for the community.

"We are excited to partner with Jackson Dearborn Partners on this transaction," said Andrew Gibbs, Managing Director at Arctaris. "Solace at Cimarron Hills delivers quality, attainable housing in Colorado Springs' Powers Corridor for households earning between 80% and 100% of AMI. This investment reflects our continued focus on providing preferred equity solutions that can right-size capital stacks for attainable housing projects located in Opportunity Zones."

The deal is sponsored by Jackson Dearborn Partners, a Chicago-based real estate investment and development firm that specializes in multifamily and student housing acquisitions and development. The firm has developed and acquired properties across the Midwest, Mountain West, and Sun Belt and has completed nearly 30 ground-up projects, including Opportunity Zone developments, with a portfolio encompassing thousands of multifamily units.

"Solace at Cimarron Hills has been a great project for us from the beginning and we're thrilled to work with Arctaris to hold the property long term through the Opportunity Zone program," said Ryan Tobias, Managing Partner of Jackson Dearborn Partners.

Cimarron Hills is a suburban node within Colorado Springs, located in El Paso County and proximate to the region's primary employment corridors. Colorado Springs is a diversified and expanding MSA anchored by defense, aerospace, and technology employers. The region has demonstrated long-term growth and resilience, with an approximate 35% population growth from 2000 to 2024, including the addition of more than 62,000 residents between 2010 and 2020. The market has experienced continued in-migration driven by affordability relative to Denver and strong employment fundamentals. The MSA unemployment rate is approximately 3.7%, below the national average, with major employers including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, and multiple U.S. military installations.

Today's announcement follows recent OZ deal activity by Arctaris including an $11 million preferred equity investment in the Station at Millrace, a multifamily development in Provo, Utah; the opening of Liv DTLA, an eight-story, 227-unit affordable housing development designed to address Los Angeles' severe housing shortage; the sale of a specialty manufacturing and cold storage facility in Braddock, PA.; and an $8.5M equity investment in a $30 million Opportunity Zone hotel-to-residential conversion project in downtown Baltimore, MD.

About Arctaris Impact Investors, LLC

Arctaris Impact Investors, LLC is a national impact investment firm with a more than 15-year track record investing in underserved communities. The firm manages investment strategies that finance growth-oriented operating businesses, real estate, and community infrastructure projects located in underserved communities. Founded in 2009, Arctaris Impact has partnered with the Kresge Foundation, Harvard Business School Professor Michael Porter's Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, and multiple other foundations, and federal and state government agencies to invest in Opportunity Zones, inner cities and targeted rural communities throughout the U.S., with the aim of delivering above-market investment returns alongside positive social impact. For more information visit https://arctaris.com.

