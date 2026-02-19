MetLife Skills in Action: Empowering Non-Profits to Thrive

Watch how MetLife employee volunteers use their expertise through the MetLife Skills for Impact program to help nonprofits like Volunteers of Legal Service tackle mission-critical challenges.

At MetLife, we believe volunteering can be a powerful force for good. Through our MetLife Skills for Impact program, employees partner directly with nonprofits - bringing their knowledge and experience to help them tackle mission-critical challenges and build solutions that strengthen communities.

