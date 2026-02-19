Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
WKN: 934623 | ISIN: US59156R1086 | Ticker-Symbol: MWZ
Tradegate
19.02.26 | 16:11
66,83 Euro
-0,61 % -0,41
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
ACCESS Newswire
19.02.2026 20:38 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MetLife Skills in Action: Empowering Non-Profits to Thrive

Watch how MetLife employee volunteers use their expertise through the MetLife Skills for Impact program to help nonprofits like Volunteers of Legal Service tackle mission-critical challenges.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Watch this video to learn how Metlife employee volunteers are using their expertise to help nonprofits thrive.

At MetLife, we believe volunteering can be a powerful force for good. Through our MetLife Skills for Impact program, employees partner directly with nonprofits - bringing their knowledge and experience to help them tackle mission-critical challenges and build solutions that strengthen communities.

Find more stories and multimedia from MetLife at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MetLife
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/metlife-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MetLife



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/metlife-skills-in-action-empowering-non-profits-to-thrive-1139374

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
