Palo Alto, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Spin.AI, a leading SaaS security platform provider, announces it has been awarded a SourceForge Winter 2026 Top Performer Award. The recognition places Spin.AI in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products out of more than 100,000 software solutions on SourceForge, a platform accessed by nearly 20 million in-market B2B software buyers each month.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/283630_cde9354854d13a0d_001full.jpg

The award reflects consistent positive feedback from users who have deployed Spin.AI's unified security platform to protect mission-critical cloud applications. SourceForge determines Top Performer Award recipients based on the volume and quality of verified user reviews submitted during the evaluation period.

Spin.AI serves over 1,500 organizations globally with its all-in-one platform that consolidates SaaS security posture management, data loss prevention, ransomware protection, and automated backup and recovery. The company addresses a critical market need as enterprises work to reduce tool sprawl and accelerate incident response times.

"This recognition validates our unified approach to SaaS security," said Dmitry Dontov, CEO and Co-Founder of Spin.AI. "Organizations are moving away from fragmented tools toward platforms that deliver continuous visibility, proactive risk reduction, and rapid recovery.

Spin.AI helps protect our customers from ransomware, identify and mitigate misconfigurations, identify and manage hidden OAuth apps and extensions, and prevent sensitive data exposure across their SaaS environments. By combining backup, SSPM, browser security, and DLP in a single platform, we enable teams to prevent incidents before they happen and recover faster when they don't - and this award reflects the real operational value that approach delivers," said Dmitry Dontov, CEO and Co-Founder of Spin.AI. "Organizations are moving away from fragmented point solutions toward unified platforms that deliver both visibility and rapid recovery. Our customers understand that downtime is the real cost of security incidents. We built our platform to compress recovery time from months to hours, and this award reflects the value that approach delivers."

Spin.AI's SpinOne platform provides SaaS ransomware detection and recovery with a two-hour service level agreement, continuous data backup, security posture management, DLP, as well as app and browser extension risk management across more than 400,000 applications and extensions. The company has expanded its capabilities to include SpinCRX for browser security.

The company has received multiple industry recognitions including the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Award, and placement on the Forbes Best Startup Employers 2025 list. Spin.AI was founded in 2017 and operates from Palo Alto, California, serving customers across more than 100 countries in sectors including higher education, healthcare, technology, financial services, and manufacturing.

About Spin.AI

Spin.AI delivers comprehensive SaaS security for cloud-first organizations. The company's unified platform protects environments with integrated ransomware protection, automated backup and recovery, security posture management, data loss prevention, and browser security. Spin.AI serves over 1,500 organizations globally, reducing security costs while enhancing cyber resilience through platform consolidation. Founded in 2017 by Dmitry Dontov and Helen Yevtushenko, Spin.AI is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About SourceForge

SourceForge is a leading software discovery and comparison platform serving nearly 20 million in-market B2B software buyers monthly. The platform hosts more than 100,000 software products and provides verified user reviews, product comparisons, and vendor information to help organizations make informed technology purchasing decisions. The SourceForge Top Performer Award recognizes software vendors in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products based on verified customer feedback.

