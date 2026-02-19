Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT.H) (the "Company" or "Skychain") provides the following update regarding the transition to the newly constituted board of directors appointed pursuant to the order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia dated January 15, 2026.

The Company has discovered and received certain physical corporate records and materials that are stored in a public storage room. These materials consist primarily of paper records and archived corporate documents. The Company has no functional office in operation.

Among the materials received are documents relating to 1151152 BC Ltd., which is not a subsidiary of the Company. These documents do not appear to relate to the business or operations of the Company or its subsidiaries.

Based on a preliminary review, the current board has not been provided with possession of, or access to, any company-owned assets, including electrical equipment, and has not received documentation confirming their disposition.

The board has also not yet received any access credentials for certain historical banking, financial, and digital systems.

The board is conducting a comprehensive review to determine the current status of the Company's assets, records, financial position, and historical reporting. This review includes an assessment of the Company's historical financial statements, regulatory filings, and compliance with applicable securities laws. The board will take appropriate steps as necessary following completion of this review.

The board is actively taking steps to:

Secure control over the Company's financial accounts and records

Identify and confirm the location and status of corporate property and data

Review historical transactions and asset dispositions

Reconstruct, where necessary, financial information and records

The board's priority is to ensure proper governance, financial transparency, and compliance with applicable regulatory requirements. The Company will provide further updates as additional information becomes available.

