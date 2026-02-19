Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - The TMX Equity Team within TMX Group, joined members of the Canadian Security Traders Association, Inc. ("CSTA"), and the CSTA Board of Governors to close the market to celebrate the kick-off of the Canadian Security Traders Association's Winter Vendor Fair 2026.





The ceremony, held at the TMX Broadcast Centre, recognizes the vital role the CSTA plays in fostering innovation and collaboration within the Canadian capital markets. The Winter Vendor Fair serves as a premier gathering for traders, technology providers, and market participants to explore the tools driving the future of the industry.

The CSTA serves as a national voice for our affiliate trading organizations: Institutional Equity Traders Association (of Toronto); Association des Arbitragistes Institutionnels de Montréal (Montréal Institutional Equity Traders Association); Prairies Security Traders Association; and Vancouver Security Traders Association.

The CSTA is presently composed of approximately 700 capital market participants nationwide and is led by a Board of Governors elected from each of our four distinct regions. The CSTA comments on industry issues and forms opinions on trading issues based on input from our members. The CSTA will host one national educational conference annually, an annual winter vendor fair and educational seminars periodically throughout the year.

