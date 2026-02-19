Global Technology Distribution Council: GTDC Underscores Distributors' Expanding Role in Shaping and Accelerating the Digital Future

Industry leaders stress that digital platforms' support, and collaboration are essential to boost sales, engage channels, and respond to shifts in global trade, workforce shortages, and the rise of robotics and AI.

Technology distribution is evolving as these "AI-first" partners emerge, developing and deploying original AI solutions that define a new era of applied AI.

IT distributors help speed up cloud, AI, and emerging tech adoption by investing in advanced systems and services for vendors and solution providers.

OCEANSIDE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / IT distributors continue to be the driving force behind cloud, AI, and next-generation technology adoption, according to insights shared at the 24th annual GTDC Summit North America. Empowerment of the digital evolution was the central topic at this week's event, which attracted hundreds of technology executives and industry thought leaders eager to unpack trending business topics and market research. Hosted by the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC), this year's event emphasized the massive investments these orchestrators have been making for decades to strengthen vendor and solution provider opportunities in the digital realm. GTDC is the world's largest consortium of technology distributors collectively representing $180 billion in technology sales and services.

"No other entities have the reach, resources and motivation to drive channel success with cloud and AI-focused suppliers, as well as with hyperscalers," said Frank Vitagliano , chief executive officer of GTDC, during his opening remarks. "Distributors continue to build and expand their capabilities to help vendors and solution providers adapt and scale digital technologies across the IT ecosystem." Vitagliano highlighted the critical services required to deliver and support disruptive technologies in the channel, pointing to the continual shifts in demand and innovation. Without the investments distribution makes in advanced systems, programs, resources and other support mechanisms, the adoption curve for new solutions and delivery models would lengthen significantly, especially in the long tail of the IT ecosystem.

Following the opening discussion, Tiffani Bova , chief strategy and research officer of Futurum, joined GTDC's CEO for an "Oceanside Chat" to discuss potential disruptors in the industry. "The indirect channel landscape is undergoing another tectonic shift as 'applied AI' moves from a buzzword to a critical requirement for enterprise survival. We are witnessing the birth of the AI-first partner persona, what Futurum calls a Frontier Partner. This designation is reserved for firms that not only implement third-party AI hardware and software but also design, build, and launch original solutions that push the boundaries of what is possible with Agentic-AI first solutions."

Capitalizing on the Digital Era

GTDC also previewed soon-to-be-released research, including results of a survey identifying the most valued distribution-delivered services and programs that empower cloud and AI-focused vendors. From sales enablement and digital platforms to financial and technical assistance, today's applications require as much, if not more support to gain traction in the IT channel. Watch for the upcoming report, Distribution: The Digital Force Multiplier, which will debut in late February on the GTDC Knowledge Hub .

Summit keynote presentations and panels covered many topics of critical importance to channel executives this year, including:

CEO Perspectives - Vitagliano moderated an interactive panel discussion with top distribution executives on several critical channel topics, including investments that drive sales and increase the adoption of cloud and AI-enabled solutions. The group also explored how digital platforms boost channel engagement and increase revenue opportunities for technology vendors and solution providers. Panelists for this session included Eric Nowak, president, global enterprise computing solutions, Arrow Electronics; Paul Bay , chief executive officer, Ingram Micro; and Patrick Zammit , chief executive officer, TD SYNNEX.?

Global Trade Dynamics - Constance Hunter , chief economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), outlined shifting global trade dynamics and explained the anticipated impact of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariff ruling on tech-sector supply chains. She also shared some long-term macro trends relative to the tech community, including demographic pressures, the potential of AI to address workforce gaps, and robotics' impact on the future economy.

AI Transformations - Matt Eastwood , senior vice president of IDC, illustrated how AI is transforming the industry, accelerating IT spending growth and reshaping how infrastructure, devices, software, and services are purchased and delivered. Using IDC data, he highlighted shifting buyer priorities and examined real-world adoption challenges.

Digital Platforms - Donna Grothjan led a panel discussion on leveraging distribution-based digital platforms to reshape and invigorate vendor and solution provider businesses. The group highlighted practical strategies for maximizing platform use, improving collaboration and capturing new markets. The panel included Alan McDonald of All Connected, Bob Skelley from Arctic Wolf, Dirk Venzlaff of Palo Alto Networks, and Duane White from Calian IT and Cyber Solutions.

These insightful conversations will continue in Europe. Register today to attend the 2026 GTDC Summit EMEA , April13-15, at the Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin in Noordwijk, The Netherlands.

About the GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world's leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $180 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A, Arrow Electronics, CMS Distribution, Computer Gross Italia S.p.A., D&H Distributing, ELKO Group, Esprinet S.p.A., Exclusive Networks, Exertis, Infinigate, Ingram Micro, Intcomex, Logicom Public Limited, Mindware, ?Nexora, Redington Limited, Siewert & Kau, SiS Technologies, Tarsus Distribution, TD SYNNEX, TIM AG, VSTECS Holdings Limited and Westcon-Comstor.?

SOURCE: Global Technology Distribution Council

https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gtdc-underscores-distributors-expanding-role-in-shaping-and-accel-1137708