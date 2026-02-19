Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Conquest Resources Limited (TSXV: CQR) ("Conquest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced $300,000 non-brokered financing and, due to a high level of interest, the anticipated size of the financing is being increased to $415,000 by issuing 8,300,000 shares at a price of $0.05 per Share for gross proceeds of $415,000 (the "Financing").

The gross proceeds from the Financing will be used for the Company's Belfast-Teck Mag Project in Ontario, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Financing, the Company has paid an aggregate of $9,000 in cash nder's fees to an arms' length party representing 6% of the gross proceeds of the Shares that were sold to subscribers introduced by such party

Insider Participation

This private placement by an Insider, who is a 'Related Party' within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions of the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "Instrument") constitutes a 'related party transaction' under the Instrument. The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of the Instrument by virtue of s. 5.5(c) - distribution of securities for cash; and 5.7(b) - fair market value of not more than $2,500,000, respectively.

The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation requirement under section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and the minority shareholder approval requirement under section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Shares to be issued to the related party does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

No new control person will be created because of this Private Placement.

The Financings are subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including, but not limited to, acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. There can be no assurance that the Financings will be completed, whether in whole or in part, and will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the FT Financings in accordance with applicable securities laws.

ABOUT CONQUEST

Conquest Resources Limited, incorporated in 1945, is a mineral exploration company that is exploring base metals and gold on mineral properties in Ontario.

Conquest holds a 100% interest in the Belfast-Teck Mag Project, located in the Temagami Mining Camp at Emerald Lake, Ontario, which is believed to have exceptional exploration upside for magmatic sulphide deposits (Cu-Ni-PGE), VMS, IOCG, Iron formation hosted Au and Paleo-placer Au.

The Belfast-Teck Mag Project is the Company's flagship property, evolved from the Golden Rose Project, which was initially acquired in December 2017, and signicantly augmented through the acquisition of Canadian Continental Exploration Corp. ("CCEC") in 2020 and subsequent additional claim staking and purchases in its adjacent Belfast Copper Property and Teck Mag Property.

Conquest now controls over 300 square kilometers of underexplored territory in the Temagami Mining Camp, including the past producing Golden Rose Mine at Emerald Lake.

Conquest also holds a 100% interest in the Alexander Gold Property located immediately east of the Red Lake and Campbell mines in the heart of the Red Lake Gold Camp along the important "Mine Trend" regional structure. Conquest's property is almost entirely surrounded by Evolution Mining landholdings.

In addition, the Company holds interests in the Smith Lake Gold Property.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identied by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual information form led on March 21, 2025, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ prole at www.sedarplus.ca and in other lings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is dened in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284583

Source: Conquest Resources Limited