Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company"), formerly Lombard Street Capital Corp., is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") today under the symbol "LAF".

Tyron Breytenbach, CEO & Director of Lithium Africa, commented: "We are excited to begin our journey as a public Company after spending the past three years building our Lithium holdings and geological team across the African continent. We are grateful for the support of our shareholders and our JV partner, Ganfeng Lithium. We expect to provide additional updates on our portfolio in the coming weeks."

Grant of Restricted Share Units

The Company also announces that, pursuant to its omnibus incentive plan (the "Plan"), it has granted an aggregate of 1,075,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company at a deemed price of $2.80 per RSU.

The RSUs were granted on February 18, 2026 and vest in full on February 18, 2028, being the date that is two years from the date of grant. Once vested, each RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share in the capital of the Company. The RSUs were granted in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Plan.

The grant of the RSUs is subject to the policies of the Exchange.

About Lithium Africa Corp.

The Company has an established 50/50 joint venture partnership with GFL International Co., Ltd. to jointly advance exploration in Africa (the "LAR-GFL JV") and, through the LAR-GFL JV, the Company has an indirect 50% interest in a portfolio of exploration assets in hardrock pegmatite districts across a number of prospective African regions covering Ivory Coast, Guinea, Mali and Zimbabwe. For more information, please visit www.li-africa.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LITHIUM AFRICA CORP.

Tyron Breytenbach, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284575

Source: Lithium Africa Corp.