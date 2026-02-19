DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Alopecia Areata Market Set to Expand by 2036, Due to the Emergence of Novel Drug Classes Such as OX40L Inhibitors, IL-2 Inhibitors, IL-7Ra, and Others | DelveInsight

The alopecia areata market is expected to grow significantly as awareness of the condition increases, potentially expanding further in the coming years, supported by rising prevalence. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as RINVOQ (AbbVie), Bempikibart (Q32 Bio), Coacillium (Legacy Healthcare), ALM 223 (Almirall), Amlitelimab (Sanofi), HCW9302 (HCW Biologics), ALY-101 (ALYS Pharmaceuticals), DR-01 (Dren Bio), Rezpegaldesleukin (Nektar Therapeutics), and others will further propel the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Alopecia Areata Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, alopecia areata emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Alopecia Areata Market Summary

The total alopecia areata treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of alopecia areata, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

In 2025, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of alopecia areata in the 7MM were found to be 1.7 million .

. Leading alopecia areata companies, such as AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Q32 Bio (NASDAQ: QTTB), Legacy Healthcare, Almirall (BME: ALM), Sanofi (EPA: SAN), HCW Biologics (NASDAQ: HCWB), ALYS Pharmaceuticals, Dren Bio, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR), and others, are developing new alopecia areata treatment drugs that can be available in the alopecia areata market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new alopecia areata treatment drugs that can be available in the alopecia areata market in the coming years. The promising alopecia areata therapies in clinical trials include RINVOQ, Bempikibart, Coacillium, ALM 223, Amlitelimab, HCW9302, ALY-101, DR-01, Rezpegaldesleukin, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Alopecia Areata Market

Growing Alopecia Areata Target Patient Pool: In 2024, the United States recorded the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of alopecia areata among the 7MM. DelveInsight estimated approximately 620K diagnosed cases in the US that year, with projections indicating a continued increase throughout the forecast period.

In 2024, the United States recorded the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of alopecia areata among the 7MM. DelveInsight estimated approximately diagnosed cases in the US that year, with projections indicating a continued increase throughout the forecast period. Approval of JAK Inhibitors: The first systemic, targeted medicines for alopecia areata, notably baricitinib (OLUMIANT) and ritlecitinib (LITFULO) , changed the treatment landscape by providing reproducible, clinically meaningful hair regrowth in controlled trials. Regulatory clearances create prescribing options, attract payer attention, and validate JAK inhibition as a therapeutic approach.

The first systemic, targeted medicines for alopecia areata, notably , changed the treatment landscape by providing reproducible, clinically meaningful hair regrowth in controlled trials. Regulatory clearances create prescribing options, attract payer attention, and validate JAK inhibition as a therapeutic approach. Emergence of OX40L and IL-2 Inhibitors: Emerging therapies, including OX40L and IL-2 inhibitors, are strengthening the alopecia areata landscape by targeting the disease's root causes and offering precision in treatment.

Emerging therapies, including are strengthening the alopecia areata landscape by targeting the disease's root causes and offering precision in treatment. Expected Launch of Alopecia Areata Therapies: The dynamics of the alopecia areata market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as RINVOQ (AbbVie), Bempikibart (Q32 Bio), Coacillium (Legacy Healthcare), ALM 223 (Almirall), Amlitelimab (Sanofi), HCW9302 (HCW Biologics), ALY-101 (ALYS Pharmaceuticals), DR-01 (Dren Bio), Rezpegaldesleukin (Nektar Therapeutics), and others.

Aparna Thakur, Assistant Project Manager, Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, commented that a limited number of therapies are currently approved for the treatment of alopecia areata, underscoring the field's strong emphasis on immune-modulating mechanisms. Approved options include OLUMIANT, a small-molecule JAK inhibitor co-developed by Eli Lilly and Company and Incyte Corporation; LITFULO, a selective JAK3 and TEC kinase inhibitor from Pfizer; and LEQSELVI, a JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor developed by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Despite these advancements, a substantial unmet need persists, as currently available treatments do not consistently deliver durable or complete disease control across patient populations. This therapeutic gap continues to drive innovation, positioning next-generation, differentiated therapies as key opportunities to improve clinical outcomes and expand the treatment landscape for alopecia areata.

Alopecia Areata Market Analysis

The treatment landscape for alopecia areata has evolved into a comprehensive approach that combines pharmacological therapies with supportive care.

The current market offers a broad range of treatment options, including corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, immunomodulators, and topical sensitizers or irritants .

. Corticosteroids continue to play a central role due to their anti-inflammatory effects, helping reduce immune-mediated attacks on hair follicles.

continue to play a central role due to their anti-inflammatory effects, helping reduce immune-mediated attacks on hair follicles. Immunosuppressants and immunomodulators are typically used in more severe or treatment-resistant cases to regulate immune activity and prevent further hair loss.

are typically used in more severe or treatment-resistant cases to regulate immune activity and prevent further hair loss. Topical sensitization therapies , including diphencyprone , work by inducing a mild allergic reaction that diverts the immune response away from hair follicles.

, including , work by inducing a mild allergic reaction that diverts the immune response away from hair follicles. Topical irritation therapies similarly create controlled irritation to stimulate immune modulation and promote hair regrowth.

Minoxidil , a vasodilator, is frequently used off-label in alopecia areata to enhance blood flow to hair follicles and support regrowth.

, a vasodilator, is frequently used off-label in alopecia areata to enhance blood flow to hair follicles and support regrowth. Dithranol is less commonly used but induces controlled inflammation to alter immune responses and encourage regrowth, mainly in patchy alopecia areata.

is less commonly used but induces controlled inflammation to alter immune responses and encourage regrowth, mainly in patchy alopecia areata. Key market players such as Eli Lilly and Company, Incyte Corporation, Pfizer, and Sun Pharmaceuticals have introduced approved therapies, including OLUMIANT, LITFULO, and LEQSELVI across major markets.

have introduced approved therapies, including across major markets. The growing demand for safer, more effective therapies is creating opportunities for innovative treatments that achieve durable remission without long-term use or serious safety risks.

The entry of new therapies under development, such as RINVOQ (AbbVie), Bempikibart (Q32 Bio), Coacillium (Legacy Healthcare), ALM 223 (Almirall), Amlitelimab (Sanofi), HCW9302 (HCW Biologics), ALY-101 (ALYS Pharmaceuticals), DR-01 (Dren Bio), Rezpegaldesleukin (Nektar Therapeutics), and others, are expected to intensify competition and may reduce the market share of established treatments like LITFULO and OLUMIANT over time.

Alopecia Areata Competitive Landscape

Some of the alopecia areata drugs in the clinical trials include RINVOQ (AbbVie), Bempikibart (Q32 Bio), Coacillium (Legacy Healthcare), ALM 223 (Almirall), Amlitelimab (Sanofi), HCW9302 (HCW Biologics), ALY-101 (ALYS Pharmaceuticals), DR-01 (Dren Bio), Rezpegaldesleukin (Nektar Therapeutics), and others.

AbbVie's RINVOQ, an oral JAK1 inhibitor, has demonstrated potential efficacy in alopecia areata. While it is currently approved for indications such as rheumatoid arthritis and atopic dermatitis, emerging clinical evidence supports its possible use in alopecia areata. The therapy is presently undergoing Phase III clinical evaluation for this indication.

Legacy Healthcare's Coacillium, a botanical therapy developed by Legacy Healthcare, has shown encouraging results in the treatment of paediatric alopecia areata. Clinical studies reported notable hair regrowth, with sustained benefits observed even after treatment cessation.

Q32 Bio's Bempikibart is a fully human monoclonal antibody that targets both the Interleukin-7 Receptor Alpha (IL-7Ra) and Thymic Stromal Lymphopoietin (TSLP). It is designed to modulate adaptive immune responses in autoimmune disorders. The IL-7 and TSLP signaling pathways are biologically and genetically associated with T-cell-driven pathological mechanisms and play a key role in the development of multiple autoimmune diseases.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the alopecia areata market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the alopecia areata market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Alopecia Areata Market

In December 2025, Nektar Therapeutics reported topline data from the 36-week induction phase of its Phase 2b REZOLVE-AA study evaluating investigational rezpegaldesleukin, a first-in-class IL-2 pathway agonist designed to expand regulatory T cells (Tregs).

reported topline data from the 36-week induction phase of its Phase 2b REZOLVE-AA study evaluating investigational rezpegaldesleukin, a first-in-class IL-2 pathway agonist designed to expand regulatory T cells (Tregs). In July 2025, AbbVie reported positive topline findings from the first of two pivotal Phase 3 trials in its UP-AA clinical program, assessing the safety and efficacy of upadacitinib (RINVOQ; 15 mg and 30 mg once daily) in adult and adolescent patients with severe alopecia areata, who had a mean baseline SALT score of 83.8, indicating approximately 16% scalp hair coverage.

reported positive topline findings from the first of two pivotal Phase 3 trials in its UP-AA clinical program, assessing the safety and efficacy of upadacitinib (RINVOQ; 15 mg and 30 mg once daily) in adult and adolescent patients with severe alopecia areata, who had a mean baseline SALT score of 83.8, indicating approximately 16% scalp hair coverage. In July 2025, Nektar Therapeutics disclosed that the U.S. FDA had awarded Fast Track status to rezpegaldesleukin for the treatment of severe to very severe alopecia areata in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and above with a minimum body weight of 40 kg.

What is Alopecia Areata?

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune condition in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles, leading to hair loss. It typically presents as sudden, well-defined round or oval patches of hair loss on the scalp, but it can also affect the eyebrows, eyelashes, beard, or other body hair. The condition is non-scarring, meaning the hair follicles remain intact and hair can regrow, although the course is unpredictable and hair loss may recur. Alopecia areata can affect people of any age or gender and is often associated with other autoimmune conditions, but it is not contagious or life-threatening.

Alopecia Areata Epidemiology Segmentation

The alopecia areata epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current alopecia areata patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. DelveInsight's analysis suggests that prevalent cases of alopecia areata in the US accounted for nearly 35% of cases in the 7MM.

The alopecia areata treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Prevalent Cases of Alopecia Areata

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alopecia Areata

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alopecia Areata

Age onset-based Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alopecia Areata

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alopecia Areata

Alopecia Areata Market Forecast Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Alopecia Areata Epidemiology Segmentation Prevalent Cases of Alopecia Areata, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alopecia Areata, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alopecia Areata, Age onset-based Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alopecia Areata, and Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alopecia Areata Key Alopecia Areata Companies AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Q32 Bio (NASDAQ: QTTB), Legacy Healthcare, Almirall (BME: ALM), Sanofi (EPA: SAN), HCW Biologics (NASDAQ: HCWB), ALYS Pharmaceuticals, Dren Bio, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Sun Pharmaceuticals (NSE: SUNPHARMA), and others Key Alopecia Areata Therapies RINVOQ, Bempikibart, Coacillium, ALM 223, Amlitelimab, HCW9302, ALY-101, DR-01, Rezpegaldesleukin, OLUMIANT, LITFULO, LEQSELVI, and others

Scope of the Alopecia Areata Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Alopecia Areata current marketed and emerging therapies

Alopecia Areata current marketed and emerging therapies Alopecia Areata Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Alopecia Areata Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Alopecia Areata Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Alopecia Areata Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Alopecia Areata Market Key Insights 2 Alopecia Areata Market Report Introduction 3 Alopecia Areata Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Alopecia Areata by Therapies in the 7MM in 2022 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Alopecia Areata by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036 4 Executive Summary 5 Key Events 6 Disease Background and Overview 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Clinical Manifestation 6.3 Risk Factors 6.4 Prognosis 6.5 Diagnosis 6.5.1 Diagnostic Guidelines 6.5.2 Differential Diagnosis 6.6 Treatment 7 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.2.1 Prevalent Cases of Alopecia Areata 8.2.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alopecia Areata 8.2.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alopecia Areata 8.2.4 Age Onset-based Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alopecia Areata 8.2.5 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of alopecia Areata 8.3 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alopecia Areata in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Alopecia Areata Patient Journey 10 Marketed Alopecia Areata Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 OLUMIANT (Baricitinib): Eli Lilly and Company/Incyte Corporation 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.3 LITFULO (Ritlecitinib): Pfizer 10.4 LEQSELVI (Deuruxolitinib): Sun Pharmaceuticals To be continued in the report… 11 Emerging Alopecia Areata Drug Profiles 11.1 Key Cross Competition of Emerging Drugs 11.2 RINVOQ (Upadacitinib): Abbvie 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.5 Analysts' View 11.3 Coacillium (LH-8): Legacy Healthcare 11.4 Bempikibart (ADX-914): Q32 Bio To be continued in the report… 12 Alopecia Areata: Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Alopecia Areata Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Alopecia Areata Market Outlook 12.4 Attribute Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of Alopecia Areata in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Alopecia Areata by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 Market Size of Alopecia Areata in the United States 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Alopecia Areata 12.7.2 Market Size of Alopecia Areata by Therapies in the United States 12.8 Market Size of Alopecia Areata in EU4 and the UK 12.9 Market Size of Alopecia Areata in Japan 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on Alopecia Areata 14 Alopecia Areata Market Unmet Needs 15 Alopecia Areata Market SWOT Analysis 16 Alopecia Areata Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17 Acronyms and Abbreviations 18 Bibliography 19 Alopecia Areata Market Report Methodology

