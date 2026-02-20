BWR Exploration Inc. And Electro Metals and Mining Inc. Provide Financing and Transaction Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / BWR Exploration Inc. (TSXV:BWR) ("BWR") and Electro Metals and Mining Inc. ("Electro") (together, the "Companies") are pleased to provide an update on their previously announced non-brokered private placement financing. Further to the Companies' press release dated November 25, 2025, Electro has issued 3,387,500 hard dollar units at a price of $0.20 per Unit, and 991,150 critical mineral flow-through units at a price of $0.26 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $935,200 (the "Offering").

The Offering remains open. The Companies intend to raise minimum aggregate gross proceeds of $3.2 million, of which at least $1.6 million will be comprised of hard dollar units, with the balance consisting of any combination of hard dollar and critical mineral flow-through units. The Companies expect to close a final tranche in late March upon achieving the minimum offering amount. Visit us at PDAC at booth 2418A.

Expected Closing of Transaction

In addition, the Companies continue to make preparations for the previously announced reverse takeover transaction (the "RTO Transaction"), which is expected to close concurrently with the closing of the financing once final approval is received from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Upon completion of the RTO Transaction, the resulting issuer, Electro Metals Corp., is expected to commence trading on the TSXV, under trading symbol EMC.V.

Under the terms of the Transaction, BWR will issue to Electro shareholders one post-consolidation BWR share for each Electro share, subject to final adjustment, implying a share price of $0.021 for each pre-consolidation BWR share. The BWR shares have traded up to a price of $0.02 which is closely aligned with the post consolidation share exchange price of $0.021 described in the November 25, 2025 press release.

Final regulatory approval of the Transaction remains conditional upon the Companies raising the minimum financing amount, and other customary regulatory approvals.

"Advancing the financing and the Transaction in parallel demonstrates our commitment to entering the public markets with financial strength," said Daryl Hodges, CEO. "We are working diligently to complete the remaining tranche and satisfy the TSXV conditions so that Electro Metals Corp. can commence trading as planned. We look forward to completing the final tranche of the financing, commencing trading on the TSXV, and advancing our high-grade copper and gold projects. Under the structure of the Transaction, investors will receive free-trading shares of Electro Metals Corp. upon closing of the Transaction."

Electro Advancing Magusi Field Work and Permitting

Electro has completed a high-resolution drone magnetic survey over two priority areas at the Magusi Project.

The first survey area encompasses the Magusi and Fabie deposits and extends eastward toward the East Zone along the prospective horizon connecting the East and West Zones, transecting both deposits. The second survey area covers a block of ground south of the Moose Lake area and Conductor B. The high-resolution data enhance and refine previous geophysical surveys and are expected to improve drill targeting and the placement of future diamond drill holes. Electro continues to advance the permitting process and anticipates commencing diamond drilling in late March or early April, subject to completing the financing and transaction, and all necessary approvals.

The exploration targets referenced herein are described in the NI 43-101 Technical Report filed in November 2025, which is available under BWR Exploration Inc.'s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

and on the Companies' websites at www.electrometalscorp.com and www.bwrexploration.com.

About BWR Exploration Inc.?

BWR is a "Tier 2 junior exploration company" with shares listed and trading on the TSXV Venture Exchange (trading symbol: "BWR.V"). BWR holds three early-stage exploration properties in Canada, one in Québec (Vendôme Sud copper, nickel -PGM) project, one in Ontario (Shunsby copper, zinc, (+Ag) project), and one in Manitoba (Little Stull Lake Gold Project), each property has reported historic resources that are non-compliant with respect to current National Instrument 43-101 reporting standards. As such, each property requires additional exploration to elevate the non-compliant historic resource classification to current reporting standards.? Management of BWR includes an accomplished group of exploration/mining specialists with many decades of operational experience in the junior resource sector in Canada and abroad.?

About Electro Metals and Mining Inc.?

Electro is a privately held Canadian company based in Toronto, Ontario, engaged in the acquisition, exploration and potential development of precious and critical metals in Québec, Canada. Electro has a 100% - owned block of claims covering 570.73 hectares with historical copper - silver mineralization and has an option agreement to earn 100% interest, on an adjacent core block of 6,517.6 hectares including a known copper - zinc - silver - gold deposit (Magusi), plus a mining lease on an additional 11.46 hectares, covering a partially mined high grade copper deposit (Fabie). The project area is located approximately 45 km by gravel and paved road northwest of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. (see press releases dated August 20, 2025, November 25, 2025 and December 31, 2025).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?

Forward-Looking Information?

Completion of the proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the proposed Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.?

Investors are cautioned that any information released or received with respect to the proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of BWR should be considered highly speculative.?

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.?

All information contained in this news release with respect to BWR and Electro was supplied by the parties, respectively, for inclusion herein, and each such party has relied on the other party for any information concerning such party.?

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the timing and completion of the proposed Transaction, the share capital of the Resulting Issuer, the future operations of BWR, Electro, and the Resulting Issuer, the proposed directors, officers and advisors of the Resulting Issuer and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed Transaction and the future plans and objectives of BWR, Electro, and the Resulting Issuer are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BWR's, Electro's, and the Resulting Issuer's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions to completion of the proposed Transaction set forth above and other risks detailed from time to time in the lings made by BWR, Electro, and the Resulting Issuer with securities regulators.?

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward- looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BWR, Electro, and the Resulting Issuer. As a result, BWR, Electro, and the Resulting Issuer cannot guarantee that the proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms and within the time disclosed herein or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward- looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and BWR, Electro, and the Resulting Issuer expressly disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.?

