DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Brings Love To Life At Times Square's Iconic Valentine's Day Celebration

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / David's Bridal , the nation's leading destination for bridal and special occasion fashion, celebrated love in all its forms at the annual Love in Times Square Valentine's Day event this past Saturday, February 14, 2026. With nearly 45,000 visitors gathering throughout the day, David's Bridal helped transform Times Square into a powerful, inclusive celebration of modern romance.

Credit: Robbie Nero / Nero Media

Held in partnership with Times Square Alliance and Times Square Arts, and presented alongside Sezzle , the daylong activation welcomed couples and spectators for an immersive experience celebrating meaningful milestones and lifelong commitments. The collaborative support of these partners helped amplify the celebration and engage visitors throughout the district.

Love in Times Square featured multiple unforgettable moments led by David's Bridal, including proposal experiences beneath Times Square's iconic billboards, curated photo opportunities, and interactive brand activations that brought wedding inspiration to life in the heart of New York City. Guests also received exclusive gift bags and had the opportunity to win special bridal prizes, including a free wedding gown.

Throughout the day, two couples were married in live ceremonies at Duffy Square - including one officiated by David's Bridal CEO Kelly Cook - while a vow renewal ceremony of 1,500 couples on the Red Steps, accompanied by a special Broadway performance, further underscored the emotional impact of the celebration and the brand's leadership role in bringing these moments to life.

"Officiating a wedding in Times Square on Valentine's Day? That's a career highlight I didn't see coming-and it was pure magic," said Kelly Cook, CEO of David's Bridal. "This is exactly why we do what we do at David's. We're not just selling dresses; we're in the business of celebrating love in all its forms, at every stage and empowering couples to always be true to themselves and their unique love story. Love in Times Square brought our mission to life in the most spectacular way-real couples, real emotions, real 'I dos' in front of millions. Together, we created something joyful, inclusive, and honestly? Unforgettable."

The celebration also welcomed special guests from Hulu's hit series Tell Me Lies, including real-life engaged couple Katherine Hughes (Molly) and Branden Cook (Evan), alongside co-star Alicia Crowder (Diana). The cast enjoyed exploring David's Bridal's immersive activations, capturing moments at curated photo experiences, and celebrating alongside couples throughout the day - further amplifying the event's cultural relevance and star-powered appeal.

