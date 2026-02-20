Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Today, a devotional by Jaccob Slavin, Team USA men's Olympic hockey team and alternate captain and defenseman for the Carolina Hurricanes, is available to audiences worldwide. On day two of Compassion International's The Race Set Before Us devotional, Slavin's reading reflects a central part of his life: a desire to point people toward Jesus' teaching to serve people in need.

"Being able to open God's word and read a passage that will be heard by millions is such a blessing," shares Slavin. "The Bible is such a foundational piece of my life, and if by me reading scripture can help someone grow deeper in their relationship with Christ, then count me in!"

Slavin and his family have served as dedicated supporters of Compassion International for several years, including a significant pledge in 2024 for "The Fight for First", an initiative to support 25,000 mothers and their babies living in poverty.

"One thing I love about Compassion is how everything that they do, it is rooted in Christ and in the local church. Supporting them and their mission is an easy way to be involved in reaching those who need Jesus," Slavin adds.

In total, five professional hockey players read scripture for The Race Set Before Us devotional by Compassion International.

The devotion is part of Compassion International's Unto Jesus campaign, which focuses on helping people live out their faith in practical ways. It will encourage and inspire people all over the world to build spiritual endurance and strengthen their faith.

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 9,000 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 11 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2025, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about Compassion's child development through sponsorship program, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

