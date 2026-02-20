Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.02.2026 04:30 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Solutions ASA: Aker Solutions awarded long-term MMO frame agreement by Aker BP

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has been awarded a major1 five-year contract with Aker BP for Maintenance, Modification and Operation services (MMO). The contract covers all Aker BP's key assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, including the new Yggdrasil area.

The five-year framework?agreement?includes options?to extend the contract for up to two?additional?four-year periods starting from March 1, 2026.?

The work will be executed within?the?next-generation MMO alliance covering Valhall, Fenris, Ula, EIGA (Edvard Grieg and Ivar Aasen), Skarv, Alvheim, and the Yggdrasil area.?

The alliance is designed to?raise the bar?in?project execution and delivery.?The goal is to embrace?new technology?and advanced execution methods to boost productivity, reduce costs, and shorten project lead times by fundamentally changing how we work.?

This will be achieved through greater organizational?integration,?adoption of new?digital and AI-driven ways of working, and a commercial model that rewards performance and transformation.?

"This contract marks a new chapter for Aker Solutions. We are proud to serve as the MMO provider for the Yggdrasil Area, including three topsides, Hugin A, Hugin B, and Munin. It's an area that will set a new benchmark for remote operations and low-manned and unmanned production platforms," said Kjetel Digre, Chief Executive Officer at Aker Solutions.

This contract provides a significant share of local?deliveries, creating activity and ripple effects across Norwegian industry. Engineering and project management will be carried out in Stavanger,?Sandnessjøen?and Mumbai. Fabrication will take place at Aker Solutions' yards in?Egersund?and?Sandnessjøen.?The agreement will also provide work for offshore employees.?

"Our alliance is built on trust and long-term commitment. Together, we are at a pivotal moment of transformation?-?embracing?new technology?and advanced execution methods to boost productivity, reduce costs, and shorten project lead times by fundamentally changing how we work."?said?Digre.???

The award will be booked as?order intake?in the?first?quarter of 2026, in the Life Cycle segment,?representing?an estimate of the work to be called off during the five-year fixed period.??

1?Aker Solutions defines a?major?contract?as being between?NOK?8.0?billion and NOK?12.0?billion???

CONTACT:

Preben Ørbeck
investor relations
preben.orbeck@akersolutions.com
+47 470 10 611

Ruth Lycke
media contact
Ruth.Lycke@akersolutions.com
+47 906 65 931

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-awarded-long-term-mmo-frame-agreement-by-aker-bp,c4307993

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-solutions-awarded-long-term-mmo-frame-agreement-by-aker-bp-302693308.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.