The Royal Ballet School hosted a special day of free workshops for local school students in Dagenham on Saturday, 14 February.

On Saturday, 14 February, over 160 students in Years 3, 4, and 5 from local schools in Dagenham attended insight workshops introducing them to the School's national Associate Programme.

The sessions were led by The Royal Ballet School's Head of Associates and Primary Steps Programmes, Victoria Collinson, and supported by Emily Gibbs, Associates and Primary Steps Legacy Lead at The Royal Ballet School.

Hosted by John Perry Primary School, a partner school of the School's Primary Steps legacy programme, the two one-hour workshops ran from 9.45-10.45 and 11.15-12.15, both with live musical accompaniment. Parents were also invited to watch.

The free sessions provided local primary school students with access to high-quality creative ballet training and a unique opportunity to experience a typical Associate class at The Royal Ballet School.

The School is committed to widening access to classical ballet through its national Associate Programme, which offers high-quality ballet training to students aged 8 to 18 at centres across the UK. Approximately 90% of students who enter the School do so through its seven national Associate centres.

Building on the legacy of the School's twenty-year Primary Steps programme, the Primary Steps legacy programme is currently active in Blackpool, Dagenham, and Mansfield, providing free dance opportunities to young students.

Emily Gibbs said:

"The Royal Ballet School is committed to creating opportunities for children and young people across the UK to engage with dance. As part of our centenary celebrations, these insight workshops gave pupils in Years 3, 4, and 5 the opportunity to experience what it's like to take a ballet class with the School. The sessions encourage creativity, build confidence, develop musicality, and offer a deeper understanding of this inspiring art form."

About The Royal Ballet School

The Royal Ballet School was founded in 1926 by Dame Ninette de Valois and is one of the world's leading centres for classical ballet training. The School is the UK's foremost institution for professional ballet education and an internationally recognised centre of excellence.

Graduates go on to professional careers with The Royal Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet, and other leading UK and international companies. Admission is based purely on talent and potential, with around 90% of students receiving financial support.

The School's national Associate Programme provides high-quality ballet training for students aged 8 to 18 at centres across the UK and plays a vital role in widening access to classical ballet.

In 2026, The Royal Ballet School celebrates 100 years of excellence, with a future focused on expanding opportunity, access, and artistic leadership.

