UNSW researchers have developed an intrinsic-adjusted single-diode model that explicitly accounts for radiative and Auger recombination, improving I-V curve accuracy and reducing root mean square error by up to a factor of three. The model is claimed to better predict performance near open-circuit voltage and maximum power point.The single-diode model (SDM) is an electrical equivalent circuit used to represent the behavior of solar cells and is widely used to simulate and predict the current-voltage (I-V) characteristics of solar panels under different conditions. It consists of a current source, ...

