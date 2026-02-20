Balmain Beauty unveils Destin de Balmain, its debut prestige fragrance. The new feminine fragrance is a bold, floral fruity eau de parfum that captures the unstoppable energy of the Balmain woman: independent, youthful, and unapologetic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260219851364/en/

Destin de Balmain (Photo Credit: Balmain Beauty)

THE STORY: LIVE YOUR DESTINY

Destin de Balmain is destiny you hold in your hands, a journey of optimism and infinite possibilities. The refillable fragrance unites those who express themselves without rules or expectations. Inspired by the Parisian House's savoir-faire and modern pulse, the daring fragrance celebrates choosing your path and living your destiny.

"Destin de Balmain features a joyful, optimistic spark of ripe strawberry," said Quentin Bisch, Perfumer. "The fruit's juicy vivacity brings bright, elevated sweetness to the composition. Notes of peony further convey the feeling of rosy fullness, and notes of creamy sandalwood anchor the fragrance in strength and luminosity. It has an irresistible electric energy."

THE FRAGRANCE: A BOLD, FLORAL FRUITY SCENT

Destin de Balmain captures the thrill of new beginnings with radiant and ripe strawberry, notes of rosy peony and creamy sandalwood.

The vibrant burst of neon-saturated, naturally-sourced strawberry playfully contrasts with the spicy pepper notes of baies rose. Notes of peony reveal unexpected creamy lychee facets.

The fragrance's floralcy deepens with a lily accord. Its delicate green note and the intense spice of Akigalawood come together, intermingling with a sandalwood accord and smooth patchouli for a radiant woody effect. The brilliant, musky second-skin scent of Ambrexolide grounds the composition in an unforgettable, sensual warmth.

THE BOTTLE: INSPIRED BY THE ICONIC BALMAIN LABYRINTH

The fragrance is contained in a precious, refillable glass cube, capped with signature golden striations. The PB monogram runs across every face, carving the House's iconic Labyrinth motif into three-dimensional pathways. Clear and gold, and full of spark, it encapsulates the undeniable spirit of the scent.

Destin de Balmain is available worldwide in Balmain boutiques, online, and at select fashion and beauty destinations. The fragrance comes in a 10 ml travel spray and 30 ml, 50 ml, 100 ml, and 150 ml bottles.

Follow the brand on social media at @balmainbeauty (Instagram), @balmainbeauty (TikTok), and visit www.balmainbeauty.com to learn more.

About Balmain Beauty

Balmain Beauty extends the storied legacy of the Parisian fashion House founded in 1945 by Pierre Balmain into a new era of luxury beauty. Balmain embodies contemporary elegance, culture, and sensuality, inspiring fragrances that celebrate bold self-expression. Balmain Beauty introduced its inaugural all-gender luxury fragrance collection, Les Éternels, in 2024, and its first prestige fragrance, Destin de Balmain, in 2026. Balmain Beauty was established in 2022 under a license agreement between Balmain and The Estée Lauder Companies and is proudly certified with a Butterfly Mark for its commitment to sustainability.

About Balmain

BALMAIN is a Parisian luxury fashion House founded in 1945 by Pierre Balmain, the visionary behind the iconic "New French Style." Under the creative direction of French-born designer Antonin Tron, the Maison embodies contemporary elegance while honoring more than 80 years of heritage. Alongside women's and men's ready-to-wear and accessory collections, the Maison engages its global audience with Balmain Beauty, a prestige beauty line licensed to The Estée Lauder Companies and inspired by the brand's iconic 1940s and 1950s fragrances.

ELC-B

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260219851364/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Sarah Moreau

smoreau@balmainbeauty.com