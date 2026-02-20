South Africa's cumulative solar capacity likely exceeded 10 GW by the end of last year, according to analysis from the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association.South Africa deployed 1.6 GW of solar in 2025, according to the Global Solar Council's Africa market outlook. The figure is an improvement on the 1.1 GW added in 2024 but down on a record 2.6 GW from 2023. According to analysis from the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA), cumulative capacity now likely exceeds 10 GW, maintaining the country's position as Africa's largest solar market. SAPVIA spokesperson ...

