Legacy solar models focused on daytime production, but the shift to battery-driven self-consumption is creating a performance gap that puts long-term ROI at risk.From pv magazine USA For most of solar's modern history, system performance modeling followed a simple rule: when the sun is shining, solar produces. Inverters operated near their optimal power range, exported excess energy to the grid, and financial projections assumed relatively straightforward conversion losses. That paradigm no longer holds. As residential solar markets rapidly transition to solar-plus-storage-driven by utilities ...

