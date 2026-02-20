Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - One of Ukraine's top iGaming brands has released a series of commercials under the slogan "Keep it GG" as part of a large-scale communications campaign. The videos are already airing on Ukrainian television, digital platforms, and the brand's social media pages.





"GG" (Good Game) is a phrase that originated in video game culture, but its meaning has long gone beyond the literal translation of "well played". Today, it represents a universal gesture of respect and appreciation for the emotions shared after a game, regardless of the result. This idea became the foundation of GGBET UA's new advertising campaign. The video series captures a distinctive GG vibe: instead of a traditional voiceover, it features full-fledged audio tracks; the storyline includes both direct and metaphorical references to sports and esports terminology, and in-game and casino elements; and among the protagonists are well-known Ukrainian footballers.

"Every game, every match, every tournament is a moment that brings people together. For us, it's important that every interaction with GGBET gives users that good game feeling - an experience that outlives the result and leaves vivid emotions behind, just like after watching a match," comments CEO of GGBET UA, Sergii Mishchenko.



Moving beyond the classic understanding of GG also reflects a deeper meaning - the brand's strategic direction. The global brand, which has focused on esports for many years and achieved strong results in esports betting and partnerships, is now implementing best practices to develop traditional sports in local markets. GGBET UA demonstrates a broader approach to Good Game through partnerships (FC Dynamo Kyiv, FC Polissya, and the Basketball Federation of Ukraine), through the creation of its own events and special projects, including initiatives at the intersection of sports and esports, such as the Match of LeGGends: Derby showmatch on the server between esports players and footballers.

The brand's creative team worked on the commercials together with a Ukrainian advertising agency and a Ukrainian production company. This decision was made by GGBET UA to support the local creative industry during the war.

