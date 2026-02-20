India installed 7.8 GW of open-access (off-site C&I) solar in 2025, pushing cumulative capacity past 30 GW by year-end, according to Mercom India.From pv magazine India India added 7.8 GW of open-access solar capacity in 2025, a 0.5% increase from 7.7 GW in 2024, according to the "Q4 & Annual 2025 India Solar Open Access Market Report" from Mercom India. Cumulative open-access capacity exceeded 30 GW as of Dec. 31, 2025. "Solar open access demand remains strong, particularly from large industrial users and data centers seeking long-term tariff certainty while meeting sustainability goals," said ...

