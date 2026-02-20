ES Energy Save Holding AB: Publication of year-end report, January 1 - December 31, 2025

ES Energy Save Holding AB (publ) ("the Company") hereby publishes its year-end report for the period January - December 2025. The year-end report is available as an attached document and on the Company's website (Financial reports (https://investorrelations.energysave.se/investorrelations/financial-reports/)).

In connection with the year-end report, Energy Save's CEO Fredrik Sävenstrand and CFO Helena Wachtmeister will present the results at 10:00 CET. After the presentation, there will also be an opportunity to ask questions. The presentation will be held in English. Below is information about the webcast and a summary of the report.

The presentation can be followed live via the link below. It is possible to ask written questions via the webcast.

https://energysave.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025/register

If you wish to participate via telephone conference, please register via the link below. After registration, you will receive a telephone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference. It is possible to ask oral questions via the telephone conference.

https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5006482

Year-end report Q4, January-December 2025

Positive earnings and a strong closing quarter for 2025.

Fourth quarter, October-December 2025

• Operating income increased by 13 per cent to SEK 71.4 million (63.0).

• Net revenue increased by 33 per cent to SEK 70.3 million (53.0).

• Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to SEK 1.2 million (-4.9).

• Profit/loss for the quarter totalled SEK 0.7 million (-4.9).

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.1 (-0.7).

• Operating cash flow totalled SEK -11.1 million (4.7) during the year.

• Energy Save signed an agreement with JCE South America, which will become the new distributor on the Chilean market.

• Energy Save completes its first delivery of heat pumps to its new distributor in Chile.

January-December 2025 period

• Operating income decreased by 28 per cent to SEK 192.0 million (267.8).

• Net revenue decreased by 24 per cent to SEK 186.0 million (246.1).

• Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to SEK -22.2 million (-15.9).

• Profit/loss for the period totalled SEK -22.8 million (-16.3).

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK -3.5 (-2.5).

• Operating cash flow totalled SEK -46.0 million (49.7) during the year.

Significant events after the end of the period

• After the end of the quarter the Board of Directors appointed Yibo Zhao as the new CEO, effective from the time of the Annual General Meeting on 29th April.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Helena Wachtmeister, CFO, ES Energy Save Holding AB (publ)

Email: hw@energysave.se

About Us

ES Energy Save Holding AB (publ) is an innovative Swedish energy technology company that, through costeffective and smart air/water heat pump systems, contributes to sustainable energy conversion in Europe. The company has been supplying heat pumps to the European market since 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

This information is information that ES Energy Save Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-20 08:30 CET.