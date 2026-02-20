Anzeige
Freitag, 20.02.2026
Goldaktie mit Newsflow: Ein Gold-Asset in der Champions League der Geologie
WKN: A0J2PP | ISIN: SE0001338039 | Ticker-Symbol: F3J
Frankfurt
20.02.26 | 08:02
2,120 Euro
+1,92 % +0,040
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.02.2026 08:15 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Formpipe Software AB: Formpipe Fourth quarter and full year 2025 results

Revenue

October-December 2025

Net sales for the period increased by 2% compared to the previous year and amounted to SEK 60.1 million (SEK 59 million). Software revenues increased by 2% compared to the previous year and amounted to SEK 54.9 million (53.8).

Total recurring revenue for the period increased by 3% compared to the previous year and amounted to SEK 54.5 million (SEK 52.9 million), corresponding to 91% of net sales (90%). Exchange rate effects had a negative impact on net sales of SEK 2.9 million compared with the previous year.

1 October - 31 December 2025

20252024D
Net sales60 MSEK(59 MSEK)2%
Recurring revenue55 MSEK(53 MSEK)3%
Recurring revenue as a percentage of turnover91%(90%)
EBITDA13 MSEK(0 MSEK)
EBITDA-marginal21%(0%)
EBIT-adj.8 MSEK(-6 MSEK)
EBIT-adj. marginal 13%(-9%)
EBIT-35 MSEK(-6 MSEK)
EBIT-marginal-59%(-9%)
Profit after tax*474 MSEK(-1 MSEK)
Profit margin*792%(2%)
Earnings per share before dilution*8,81 SEK(0,02 SEK)
Cash flow from operating activities-3,5 MSEK(37,4 MSEK)
ACV2 MSEK(8 MSEK)-75%
ARR218 MSEK(220 MSEK)-1%

1 January - 31 December 2025

20252024D
Net sales242 MSEK(222 MSEK)9%
Recurring revenue217 MSEK(200 MSEK)9%
Recurring revenue as a percentage of turnover89%(90%)
EBITDA35 MSEK(11 MSEK)
EBITDA-marginal15%(5 %)
EBIT-adj.14 MSEK(-11 MSEK)
EBIT-adj. marginal6%(-5%)
EBIT-49 MSEK(-14 MSEK)
EBIT-marginal-20%(-6 %)
Profit after tax*495 MSEK(8 MSEK)
Profit margin*203,5%(3,8%)
Earnings per share before dilution*9,12 SEK(0,16 SEK
Cash flow from operating activities35 MSEK(109 MSEK)
ACV22 MSEK(28 MSEK)-21%
ARR218 MSEK(220 MSEK) -1%

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is information that Formpipe Software AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the above contact person on 20 February 2026 at 08.15, CET.

Read the report and more via this link: https://ir.formpipe.com/report/q4-2025

Sophie Reinius
Acting CEO & CFO
+46 73 408 28 77
sophie.reinius@formpipe.com

Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time.

We help over 5,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes. Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany, France and USA. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.


