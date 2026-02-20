Formpipe Software AB: Formpipe Fourth quarter and full year 2025 results

Revenue

October-December 2025

Net sales for the period increased by 2% compared to the previous year and amounted to SEK 60.1 million (SEK 59 million). Software revenues increased by 2% compared to the previous year and amounted to SEK 54.9 million (53.8).

Total recurring revenue for the period increased by 3% compared to the previous year and amounted to SEK 54.5 million (SEK 52.9 million), corresponding to 91% of net sales (90%). Exchange rate effects had a negative impact on net sales of SEK 2.9 million compared with the previous year.

1 October - 31 December 2025

2025 2024 D Net sales 60 MSEK (59 MSEK) 2% Recurring revenue 55 MSEK (53 MSEK) 3% Recurring revenue as a percentage of turnover 91% (90%) EBITDA 13 MSEK (0 MSEK) EBITDA-marginal 21% (0%) EBIT-adj. 8 MSEK (-6 MSEK) EBIT-adj. marginal 13% (-9%) EBIT -35 MSEK (-6 MSEK) EBIT-marginal -59% (-9%) Profit after tax* 474 MSEK (-1 MSEK) Profit margin* 792% (2%) Earnings per share before dilution* 8,81 SEK (0,02 SEK) Cash flow from operating activities -3,5 MSEK (37,4 MSEK) ACV 2 MSEK (8 MSEK) -75% ARR 218 MSEK (220 MSEK) -1%

1 January - 31 December 2025

2025 2024 D Net sales 242 MSEK (222 MSEK) 9% Recurring revenue 217 MSEK (200 MSEK) 9% Recurring revenue as a percentage of turnover 89% (90%) EBITDA 35 MSEK (11 MSEK) EBITDA-marginal 15% (5 %) EBIT-adj. 14 MSEK (-11 MSEK) EBIT-adj. marginal 6% (-5%) EBIT -49 MSEK (-14 MSEK) EBIT-marginal -20% (-6 %) Profit after tax* 495 MSEK (8 MSEK) Profit margin* 203,5% (3,8%) Earnings per share before dilution* 9,12 SEK (0,16 SEK Cash flow from operating activities 35 MSEK (109 MSEK) ACV 22 MSEK (28 MSEK) -21% ARR 218 MSEK (220 MSEK) -1%

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is information that Formpipe Software AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the above contact person on 20 February 2026 at 08.15, CET.

Read the report and more via this link: https://ir.formpipe.com/report/q4-2025

Sophie Reinius

Acting CEO & CFO

+46 73 408 28 77

sophie.reinius@formpipe.com

