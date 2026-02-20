Incap Corporation: Incap Corporation's acquisition of Lacon Group has been completed

Incap Corporation | Press Release | February 20, 2026 at 11:00:00 EET

On 4 December 2025, Incap Corporation announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire 100% ownership of Lacon Group, a well-established EMS company with facilities in Germany and Romania.

The acquisition was completed on 19 February 2026 after the approval of applicable regulatory clearances in Germany and Romania. Lacon Group is now a fully owned subsidiary of Incap Corporation, and its financial figures will be consolidated into Incap Group's reporting as of 20 February 2026.



