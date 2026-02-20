Anzeige
Freitag, 20.02.2026
WKN: 916668 | ISIN: FI0009006407 | Ticker-Symbol: I8J
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.02.2026 10:00 Uhr
Incap Corporation: Incap Corporation's acquisition of Lacon Group has been completed

Incap Corporation | Press Release | February 20, 2026 at 11:00:00 EET

On 4 December 2025, Incap Corporation announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire 100% ownership of Lacon Group, a well-established EMS company with facilities in Germany and Romania.

The acquisition was completed on 19 February 2026 after the approval of applicable regulatory clearances in Germany and Romania. Lacon Group is now a fully owned subsidiary of Incap Corporation, and its financial figures will be consolidated into Incap Group's reporting as of 20 February 2026.

INCAP CORPORATION

Additional information:
Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

Incap in brief
Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and global full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS). Incap supports customers from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups across their entire value chain, from design and engineering to manufacturing. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology supported by an entrepreneurial culture and highly skilled personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK, USA, Germany, Romania and Hong Kong and employs over 3,000 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki since 1997.

