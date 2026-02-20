As winter fades in Europe, strawberries are returning to the shelves. Harvested from the beginning of March, the arrival of the Gariguette, queen of French strawberries, is the first taste of spring. Sweet and tangy, with a deep aroma, this variety stands out for its elongated shape and bright red tones.

To preserve them optimally, European producers advise, first of all, placing them at the top of the shopping basket. Then, storing them in the crisper drawer of the refrigerator… but, more importantly, enjoying them as soon as possible!

Before eating, make sure to leave them at room temperature for twenty minutes. It is also important not to soak them. Simply run them under a stream of cold water. And here's another tip: don't throw away the stems, with their many beneficial properties. You can incorporate them into your smoothies or infusions.

Finally, a strawberry as versatile and tasty as the Gariguette lends itself to a myriad of recipes. It's an essential element of desserts such as charlotte or crêpes with strawberries and whipped cream. On the savory side, it's especially suitable for salads.

A single 100 g serving goes a long way towards meeting the daily requirement of vitamin C, while ensuring an intake of folic acid, dietary fibre and natural polyphenols.

All these benefits are highlighted in the "A Healthier Europe" project, launched by AOPn Fraises Framboises de France and the Spanish organisations +BRÓCOLI and Alcachofa de España. This initiative aims to increase the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables, in order to reach the goal of 400 g/day/person, recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

About the consortium

Association d'organisations de producteurs nationale Fraise Framboises

Created in 2008, it has 37 members and more than 600 producers from different regions of France. It accounts for more than 50% of the national strawberry production in a large part of the country.

Association for the Promotion of Broccoli Consumption (+BRÓCOLI)

This non-profit organization, created in 2010, has as its main mission to increase the consumption of broccoli.

Association for the Promotion of the Consumption of Artichokes (Alcachofa de España)

Founded in 2014, Alcachofa de España works to make visible the benefits of an essential vegetable of Mediterranean cuisine.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260219333711/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Iván Fombella

PR officer Tactics Europe

ivan.fombella@thetacticsgroup.com