The US-based heating solutions provider said its Hylex inverter-driven heat pump offers 2-5 ton capacity, high efficiency, Wi-Fi control, and reliable cold-climate performance down to -25?C.Samsung HVAC North America LLC, a joint venture of South Korean tech giant Samsung and US-based heating specialist Lennox, has launched this week a new inverter-driven heat pump system for residential applications. "Engineered with an inverter-driven compressor and designed for installation flexibility, Hylex helps homeowners and contractors across the Northeast address efficiency, comfort and sustainability ...

