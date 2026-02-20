Estonia has delivered its largest heat storage facility, begun construction on its largest solar-plus-storage hybrid project, and is preparing to break ground on an 800 MWh battery park in Valga County, set to become the largest in the Baltics.From ESS News French investment fund Mirova and Estonian renewable energy developer Evecon have announced a series of milestones supporting the acceleration of Estonia's energy transition. Through their jointly owned Baltic Renewable Energy Platform OÜ (BREP), the partners have delivered the country's largest retrofitted battery energy storage system, ...

