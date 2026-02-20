Under the terms of the deal, Germany's NexWafe will supply its ultrathin solar wafers to Talon PV's planned 4.8 GW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing plant in Texas. Initial qualification work will take place at a pilot production line at Fraunhofer ISE's Photovoltaic Technology Evaluation Center.German solar wafer manufacturer NexWafe has signed a strategic partnership with Texas-based n-type solar cell manufacturer Talon PV. Under the terms of the agreement, NexWafe will supply its EpiNex silicon wafers to support Talon's TOPCon solar cell manufacturing in the U.S.. The two parties anticipate ...

