KuCoin EU Expands Local Compliance and Governance Team in Austria

VIENNA, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH today announced the expansion of its local compliance and governance team in Austria as part of its long-term commitment to responsible and regulated growth in the European market.

Operating under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), KuCoin EU is strengthening its institutional framework by recruiting experienced professionals in AML and sanctions compliance. The expansion reflects the company's focus on building a durable, locally embedded operating structure aligned with European supervisory standards.

KuCoin EU believes that sustainable growth in Europe requires strong internal controls, experienced local leadership, and governance systems capable of supporting long-term operations within a maturing regulatory environment.

Leadership and Local Governance

KuCoin EU is led by a Vienna-based management team with extensive experience in regulated financial markets.

Sabina Liu, Managing Director of KuCoin EU, previously led KuCoin's institutional business and spent more than a decade at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), working closely with global investment banks and cross-border trading institutions.

"Trust must be built on structure, not slogans," said Sabina Liu, Managing Director of KuCoin EU. "Our priority in Austria is to establish a governance framework that reflects the expectations of European regulators and the responsibility we carry toward the EU market. By investing in experienced local compliance professionals, we are reinforcing a compliance-first operating model designed for long-term stability and transparency."

Together, the leadership team is building a locally embedded governance structure that emphasizes regulatory alignment, institutional discipline, and responsible innovation.

Commitment to the European Market

The expansion of KuCoin EU's local compliance team reflects a broader strategy to establish a fully regulated, locally governed crypto-asset service provider in Austria and across the European Economic Area.

KuCoin EU remains committed to prudent operations, regulatory alignment, and long-term market stability as it continues to build its presence in Europe.

About KuCoin EU

KuCoin EU is a licensed European entity established to offer digital asset services to users across the European Economic Area (EEA"*" except Malta) via Kucoin.eu . Authorized as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), KuCoin EU is approved to provide regulated services including custody and administration of crypto-assets, crypto-asset exchange services (crypto-fiat and crypto-crypto), the placing of crypto-assets, and transfer services on behalf of clients.

Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, KuCoin EU operates in accordance with the applicable EU regulatory framework, including MiCAR requirements around transparency, market integrity, and investor protection.

Website: www.kucoin.eu

