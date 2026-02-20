Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Newsflow: Ein Gold-Asset in der Champions League der Geologie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.02.2026 11:30 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

KuCoin EU Expands Local Compliance and Governance Team in Austria

VIENNA, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH today announced the expansion of its local compliance and governance team in Austria as part of its long-term commitment to responsible and regulated growth in the European market.

Operating under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), KuCoin EU is strengthening its institutional framework by recruiting experienced professionals in AML and sanctions compliance. The expansion reflects the company's focus on building a durable, locally embedded operating structure aligned with European supervisory standards.

KuCoin EU believes that sustainable growth in Europe requires strong internal controls, experienced local leadership, and governance systems capable of supporting long-term operations within a maturing regulatory environment.

Leadership and Local Governance

KuCoin EU is led by a Vienna-based management team with extensive experience in regulated financial markets.

Sabina Liu, Managing Director of KuCoin EU, previously led KuCoin's institutional business and spent more than a decade at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), working closely with global investment banks and cross-border trading institutions.

"Trust must be built on structure, not slogans," said Sabina Liu, Managing Director of KuCoin EU. "Our priority in Austria is to establish a governance framework that reflects the expectations of European regulators and the responsibility we carry toward the EU market. By investing in experienced local compliance professionals, we are reinforcing a compliance-first operating model designed for long-term stability and transparency."

Together, the leadership team is building a locally embedded governance structure that emphasizes regulatory alignment, institutional discipline, and responsible innovation.

Commitment to the European Market

The expansion of KuCoin EU's local compliance team reflects a broader strategy to establish a fully regulated, locally governed crypto-asset service provider in Austria and across the European Economic Area.

KuCoin EU remains committed to prudent operations, regulatory alignment, and long-term market stability as it continues to build its presence in Europe.

About KuCoin EU

KuCoin EU is a licensed European entity established to offer digital asset services to users across the European Economic Area (EEA"*" except Malta) via Kucoin.eu. Authorized as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), KuCoin EU is approved to provide regulated services including custody and administration of crypto-assets, crypto-asset exchange services (crypto-fiat and crypto-crypto), the placing of crypto-assets, and transfer services on behalf of clients.

Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, KuCoin EU operates in accordance with the applicable EU regulatory framework, including MiCAR requirements around transparency, market integrity, and investor protection.

Website: www.kucoin.eu

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-eu-expands-local-compliance-and-governance-team-in-austria-302693516.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.