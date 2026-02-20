In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.Wafer prices continued to trend downward, marking the fourth consecutive week of declines and highlighting manufacturers' increasing reliance on price concessions to stimulate sales and ease mounting inventory and cash flow pressures, according to market participants. Free-On-Board (FOB) China prices for n-type M10 and n-type G12 wafers declined week on week by 2.38% and 4.98%, to $0.164/pc and $0.191/pc, respectively, according to the OPIS Global Solar Markets ...

