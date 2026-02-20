Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of HYPE (Hyperliquid) on February 20. HYPE/USDT spot trading is now available to users on HTX.

Hyperliquid is a cutting-edge Layer 1 blockchain, meticulously crafted to support a fully on-chain, open financial system. It enables the development and integration of user-built applications that interact seamlessly with its high-performance native components. The flagship native application is a fully on-chain order book perpetuals exchange, the Hyperliquid DEX, which facilitates perpetual futures trading directly on its native L1 blockchain, eliminating gas fees for transactions. This approach not only reduces the cost barrier for participants but also significantly enhances transaction speed and efficiency.

HYPE is the native token of Hyperliquid. Anyone can own, govern, and secure Hyperliquid through HYPE.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

Find us on

Twitter:

https://x.com/htx_global

https://twitter.com/htxfutures

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/htxglobalofficial/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/htxglobalofficial/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/HuobiGlobal/

Medium: https://htxofficial.medium.com/

Telegram:

https://t.me/htxglobalofficial

https://t.me/HTXGlobalAnnouncementChannel

https://t.me/HTXFutures_en

Discord:

https://discord.gg/htx-official

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284652

Source: HTX