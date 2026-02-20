In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that January 2026 saw Europe's coldest month since 2010, with Eastern Europe and Scandinavia enjoying above-average solar irradiance under stable, dry air, while the UK, Spain, and Portugal faced record cloudiness and rainfall that sharply reduced PV output.January 2026 delivered Europe's coldest January since 2010, an exception to warm global temperatures. At the same time record-warm North Atlantic sea-surface temperatures helped create a succession of powerful storm systems. The result was a month of sharp regional contrasts ...

