Czechoslovak Group A.S.: CSG group to supply tens of thousands of artillery and mortar ammunition to European NATO member country

Excalibur International, part of the CSG group, has signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of a NATO member country in Western Europe for the supply of tens of thousands of artillery and mortar ammunition worth a total value in the low hundreds of millions of euros. The contract was awarded on the basis of an accelerated tender procedure due to the urgent need to replenish the ammunition stocks of the armed forces of a NATO member country.

MSM Group will work closely on the project as well, which is also part of the CSG group. The ammunition will be manufactured by companies belonging to the MSM Group, which includes major European producers of artillery, mortar, tank and medium-caliber ammunition meeting NATO standards, such as VOP Nováky, ZVS, Fábrica de Municiones de Granada or ZVI.

"This contract is another example of the CSG group's strategy to establish new relationships and develop existing partnerships with customers in NATO countries, which represent important pillars of European security. The CSG group offers its production capacities not only to customers from the NATO, but also to reliable partners outside it, thus contributing to strengthening the importance of the European defense industry in the world in the context of the current involved international situation," said Michal Radouch, Sales Director of Excalibur International.

About CSG

CSG N.V. ("CSG") is a Dutch company and a leading European defence group, with its principal management headquarters located in Prague, Czech Republic. CSG develops and supplies defence and industrial technologies that contribute to a safer and more stable future. CSG focuses on the development and production of strategically important products, systems, and technologies across the defence and ammunition sectors and other related industries, such as aerospace. The Group operates key manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia, and India, and exports its products worldwide. CSG continues to invest in the growth of its portfolio of companies and the expansion of its core business activities. Key members of the Group include Excalibur Army (Czech Republic, land systems), Tatra Trucks (Czech Republic, vehicles), MSM Group (Slovakia, artillery ammunition) and The Kinetic Group (United States, small-calibre ammunition). CSG employs more than 14,000 people across its integrated and affiliated companies. In 2024, the Group's annual reported revenues amounted to EUR 4.0 billion. CSG is traded on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol CSG. For more information, visit: https://czechoslovakgroup.com/en

