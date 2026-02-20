AngloGold Ashanti free cash flow* triples to record $2.9bn in 2025, as Adjusted EBITDA* more than doubles to $6.3bn• Gold production +16% Total cash costs* and AISC* flat in real terms• Adjusted net cash* of $879m Q4 interim dividend of $875m, or 173cps• Total dividends declared for 2025 of $1.8bn, or 357cps

AngloGold Ashanti plc's(2) delivered record free cash flow*(5) of $2.9bn in 2025 on strong production growth, continued cost discipline and a higher average gold price received per ounce*. The Company announced an interim dividend of $875m for Q4 2025, taking the total payout declared for 2025 to $1.8bn, the highest ever.

AngloGold Ashanti again achieved guidance on gold production and sustaining capital expenditure*, as it continues to build a track record of reliability and resilience from its portfolio of ten operating assets across three continents.

"We continued to focus on safety, operational excellence and consistency of execution. This allowed us once again to safely meet production guidance, control costs better than most of the industry and consequently deliver record earnings and dividends" said CEO Alberto Calderon. "We delivered growth and kept costs flat in real terms, which translated into record earnings, cash flow and dividends."

Total cash costs per ounce* for the Group(1)(2) of $1,242/oz in 2025, up 7% year-on-year primarily due to higher royalty costs ($67/oz) driven by an average gold price received per ounce* of $3,468/oz. Despite this increase, the Company demonstrated another disciplined performance for the year. Total cash costs per ounce* for managed operations(1)(2) were flat year on year in real terms.

Our portfolio optimisation through acquisitions and divestitures has continued to add value for our shareholders. The acquisition of Centamin is proving to be a great addition to our portfolio. In Nevada, we complemented our exploration findings with three acquisitions over the last few years, enabling us to create one of the most exciting new gold projects in the United States. We have also been disciplined in selling non-core assets to improve focus on our core portfolio, including the ABC and Doropo projects in Côte d'Ivoire, and most recently Serra Grande (MSG) in Brazil.

The Company delivered on key strategic initiatives: capturing synergies and Sukari's integration into the portfolio; delivery of Obuasi's ramp-up schedule; a more competitive dividend policy with a quarterly payout schedule; and admission to the Russell equity indexes, for greater liquidity and visibility among US investors.

At 31 December 2025, total Group gold Mineral Reserve was 36.5Moz, which represents a 17% increase from 31.2Moz at 31 December 2024. At 31 December 2025, total Group gold Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource was 68.0Moz and total Group gold Inferred Mineral Resource was 49.3Moz.

Record safety performance

The Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate ("TRIFR") at the Company's managed operations(1)(2) improved from 0.98 injuries per million hours worked in 2024 to 0.97 injuries per million hours worked in 2025, the lowest level in AngloGold Ashanti's history and well below the member average of the International Council on Metals and Minerals (ICMM) of 2.29 injuries per million hours worked in 2024.

Operating and financial review

Gold production for the Group(1)(2)(3) increased 16% year-on-year to 3.1Moz in 2025 from 2.7Moz in 2024, mainly reflecting the first full-year production contribution from Sukari and improved operational performance at certain assets in the portfolio. The average gold price received per ounce*(1)(2) rose 45% year-on-year to $3,468/oz in 2025, from $2,394/oz in 2024.

Higher revenues translated directly into record cash flow and earnings, supported by continued focus on operational efficiency, working capital discipline and cost leadership. Adjusted EBITDA* increased 129% year-on-year to a record $6.3bn in 2025 (from $2.7bn in 2024), while free cash flow* rose 204% to $2.9bn in 2025 (from $1.0bn in 2024).

Total cash costs per ounce* for the Group(1)(2) increased 7% year-on-year in 2025 broadly in line with aggregate inflation of about 3% across the portfolio, and materially higher royalties driven by the higher gold price, which resulted in an estimated 6% increase in total cash costs per ounce*.

The 45% increase in the average gold price received per ounce*(1)(2) in 2025 compared to 2024 translated into a 143% rise in net cash flow from operating activities.

Cash flow supports strong capital allocation

The Company generated record free cash flow* of $2.9bn for the full year, as AngloGold Ashanti continued to translate higher margins into cash generation.

Adjusted EBITDA* was a record $6.3bn in 2025, while headline earnings(4) increased 186% year-on-year to $2.7bn for the year (from $1.0bn in 2024), reflecting higher realised gold prices, production growth and disciplined cost control.

An interim dividend of $875m, or 173 US cents per share, was declared for Q4 2025. The payout comprises 50% of free cash flow* and an additional amount of $350m, providing additional direct returns to shareholders and highlighting continued confidence in the outlook for operating performance and free cash flow* generation in 2026. This takes the total payout for 2025 to a record $1.8bn, or 357 US cents per share. This represents 62% of free cash flow* for 2025.

The balance sheet ended the year in its strongest position ever, even after record dividend payments, with an Adjusted net cash* position of $879m at 31 December 2025, compared with Adjusted net debt* of $567m at the end of 2024. Total liquidity was approximately $4.4bn at year end, including cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2.9bn.

Payments to host Governments

AngloGold Ashanti's strong performance in 2025 translated into tangible benefits for a wide range of stakeholders, who realised a significant increase in benefits from the improved operational result and the higher gold price. During the year, $2.66bn was paid by the Company to host governments in various forms including direct and indirect taxes, royalties, dividends, profit share arrangements and taxes on employee payrolls. This was more than double the amount paid in 2024, reinforcing the Company's role as a long-term development partner.

Momentum continued at managed operations(1)(2)

Operational performance across the portfolio remained resilient, supported by improved execution, mine plan delivery and continued focus on safety and cost discipline.

Gold production for the Group(1)(2)(3) was 3.1Moz for 2025 compared to 2.7Moz in 2024. Gold production for the year was mainly driven by year-on-year production improvements at Obuasi (+20%), Siguiri (+6%), Geita (+2%), Cerro Vanguardia (+2%) and AGA Mineração (Cuiabá) (+1%), as well as the first full-year contribution from Sukari (500koz).

These increases were partly offset by lower gold production contributions from Iduapriem (-16%), Sunrise Dam (-10%), Serra Grande (-34%), Tropicana (-3%) and Kibali (-2%).

The solid production performance from AngloGold Ashanti's managed operations(1)(2), alongside an ongoing focus on site expenditures and implementation of the Full Asset Potential programme, helped partially offset inflationary pressures and materially higher royalty payments.

Total cash costs per ounce* for the Group(1)(2) rose 7% year-on-year to $1,242/oz in 2025, compared with $1,157/oz in 2024. All-in sustaining costs per ounce* ("AISC") for the Group(1)(2) rose 6% year-on-year to $1,709/oz in 2025, compared with $1,611/oz in 2024, mainly due to higher total cash costs per ounce* and increased sustaining capital expenditure*.

Total cash costs per ounce* for managed operations(1)(2) rose 5% year-on-year to $1,252/oz in 2025, compared with $1,187/oz in 2024. AISC per ounce* for managed operations(1)(2) rose 5% year-on-year to $1,751/oz in 2025, compared with $1,672/oz in 2024.

Total capital expenditure for the Group(1)(2) rose to $1.6bn in 2025, up 32% year-on-year from $1.2bn in 2024, with sustaining capital expenditure* increasing 22% year-on-year to $1,141m, from $932m in 2024. The increase in sustaining capital expenditure* reflects the first full-year inclusion of Sukari and ongoing investment to support asset integrity and long-term operational resilience, in line with strategic priorities. Non-sustaining capital expenditure* was $459m in 2025, up 62% from $283m in 2024.

Advancing Arthur Gold Project studies(5)

The Company is declaring a first-time Merlin gold Mineral Reserve for the Arthur Gold Project totalling 4.9Moz. The completed pre-feasibility study supports an initial nine-year mine life with an estimated average annual production of approximately 500,000oz, with AISC per ounce* estimated at $954/oz (real terms). Project capital expenditure (real terms) is forecast at $3.6bn. The Arthur Gold Project integrates the Merlin and Silicon deposits into a large-scale, continuous mineralised system, demonstrating the possibility for a Tier One gold asset with strong economics and potential for further growth in southern Nevada's Beatty Mining District.

Continued exploration success

AngloGold Ashanti continued to invest in exploration and Mineral Resource to Mineral Reserve conversion to underpin long-term value creation. The Company has achieved significant exploration success over the past five years, adding 23.1Moz to its gold Mineral Reserve including acquisitions and before accounting for depletion.

In 2025, for the ninth consecutive year, AngloGold Ashanti has recorded an annual increase in gold Mineral Reserve before depletion (for the continuing operations), including a first time Mineral Reserve declaration at Merlin of 4.9Moz and a notable increase of 1.3Moz pre-depletion at Geita.

At 31 December 2025, total Group gold Mineral Reserve was 36.5Moz, total Group gold Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource was 68.0Moz and total Group gold Inferred Mineral Resource was 49.3Moz.

Updated outlook reflecting higher royalties(6)

The Company is pleased to provide updated 2026 guidance, following the divestment of Serra Grande from the portfolio.

The 2026 outlook includes estimated non-sustaining capital expenditure on the definitive feasibility study for the Arthur Gold Project ($111m), estimated early expenditure for North Bullfrog ($32m), estimated Kibali Pamoa waste stripping and tailings storage facilities ("TSFs") ($134m attributable), estimated enhanced TSFs at Obuasi and Siguiri to facilitate production growth and life extensions in coming years ($131m) and estimated waste stripping at Sukari ($126m) to provide flexibility for future organic growth projects.

Gold production for the Group(1)(2)(3) is forecast to range between 2.80Moz and 3.17Moz in 2026.

Total cash cost per ounce* for the Group(1)(2) is forecast to range between $1,315/oz and $1,430/oz. The midpoint of these range represents an approximate 11% increase (or $130/oz) compared to 2025, with approximately 50% of the increase reflecting higher royalty costs and 50% of the increase reflecting cost inflation. AISC per ounce* for the Group(1)(2) is forecast to range between $1,780/oz and $1,990/oz in 2026.

(1) The term "managed operations" refers to subsidiaries managed by AngloGold Ashanti and included in its consolidated reporting, while the term "non-managed joint ventures" (i.e., Kibali) refers to equity-accounted joint ventures that are reported based on AngloGold Ashanti's share of attributable earnings and are not managed by AngloGold Ashanti. Managed operations are reported on a consolidated basis. Non-managed joint ventures are reported on an attributable basis. (2) On 22 November 2024, the acquisition of Centamin plc ("Centamin") was successfully completed. Centamin has been included from the effective date of the acquisition. (3) Includes gold concentrate from the Cuiabá mine sold to third parties. (4) The financial measures "headline earnings (loss)" and "headline earnings (loss) per share" are not calculated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, but in accordance with the Headline Earnings Circular 1/2023, issued by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), at the request of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited (JSE). These measures are required to be disclosed by the JSE Listings Requirements and therefore do not constitute Non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of the rules and regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") applicable to the use and disclosure of Non-GAAP financial measures. (5) The Pre-Feasibility Technical Report Summary for the Arthur Gold Project will be filed as an exhibit to the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 to be filed with the SEC. A Tier One asset is generally defined by AngloGold Ashanti as a large, long-life, low-cost operation or project, located in a stable and supportive jurisdiction, capable of generating strong free cash flow* through commodity cycles and delivering sustained value to shareholders and host countries. In addition, refer to the disclaimers below "Corporate update-Arthur Gold Project pre-feasibility study" in the full announcement. (6) Refer to the disclaimer below the heading "Guidance" in the full announcement for further information. Refer to "Non-GAAP disclosure" in the full announcement for definitions and reconciliations.

KEY STATISTICS Quarter Quarter Year Year ended ended ended ended Dec Dec Dec Dec US Dollar million, except as otherwise noted 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating review Gold Produced Group(1)(2)(3) oz (000) 799 750 3,091 2,661 Produced Managed operations(1)(2)(3) oz (000) 720 670 2,788 2,352 Produced Non-managed joint ventures(1) oz (000) 79 80 303 309 Sold Group(1)(2)(3) oz (000) 803 725 3,105 2,679 Sold Managed operations(1)(2)(3) oz (000) 725 647 2,807 2,370 Sold Non-managed joint ventures(1) oz (000) 78 78 298 309 Financial review Gold income $m 3,023 1,716 9,730 5,673 Cost of sales Group(1)(2) $m 1,521 1,144 5,454 4,106 Cost of sales Managed operations(1)(2) $m 1,425 1,043 5,022 3,726 Cost of sales Non-managed joint ventures(1) $m 96 101 432 380 Total operating costs $m 986 815 3,655 2,911 Gross profit $m 1,643 707 4,871 2,067 Average gold price received per ounce* Group(1)(2) $/oz 4,171 2,653 3,468 2,394 Average gold price received per ounce* Managed operations(1)(2) $/oz 4,172 2,652 3,466 2,393 Average gold price received per ounce* Non-managed joint ventures(1) $/oz 4,162 2,662 3,483 2,401 All-in sustaining costs per ounce* Group(1)(2) $/oz 1,805 1,647 1,709 1,611 All-in sustaining costs per ounce* Managed operations(1)(2) $/oz 1,881 1,702 1,751 1,672 All-in sustaining costs per ounce* Non-managed joint ventures(1) $/oz 1,108 1,188 1,317 1,146 Total cash costs per ounce* Group(1)(2) $/oz 1,292 1,144 1,242 1,157 Total cash costs per ounce* Managed operations(1)(2) $/oz 1,307 1,165 1,252 1,187 Total cash costs per ounce* Non-managed joint ventures(1) $/oz 1,156 967 1,148 935 Profit before taxation $m 1,444 698 4,276 1,672 Adjusted EBITDA* $m 2,175 884 6,294 2,747 Total borrowings $m 2,258 2,125 2,258 2,125 Adjusted net debt (cash)* $m (879 567 (879 567 Profit attributable to equity shareholders $m 855 470 2,636 1,004 US cents/share 168 103 519 233 Headline earnings(4) $m 967 405 2,725 954 US cents/share 190 89 537 221 Net cash inflow from operating activities $m 1,622 690 4,784 1,968 Free cash flow* $m 1,050 302 2,908 956 Capital expenditure Group(1)(2) $m 495 369 1,600 1,215 Capital expenditure Managed operations(1)(2) $m 454 333 1,449 1,090 Capital expenditure Non-managed joint ventures(1) $m 41 36 151 125

(1) The term "managed operations" refers to subsidiaries managed by AngloGold Ashanti and included in its consolidated reporting, while the term "non-managed joint ventures" (i.e., Kibali) refers to equity-accounted joint ventures that are reported based on AngloGold Ashanti's share of attributable earnings and are not managed by AngloGold Ashanti. Managed operations are reported on a consolidated basis. Non-managed joint ventures are reported on an attributable basis. (2) On 22 November 2024, the acquisition of Centamin was successfully completed. Centamin has been included from the effective date of the acquisition. (3) Includes gold concentrate from the Cuiabá mine sold to third parties. (4) The financial measures "headline earnings (loss)" and "headline earnings (loss) per share" are not calculated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, but in accordance with the Headline Earnings Circular 1/2023, issued by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), at the request of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited (JSE). These measures are required to be disclosed by the JSE Listings Requirements and therefore do not constitute Non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of the rules and regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") applicable to the use and disclosure of Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to "Non-GAAP disclosure" in the full announcement for definitions and reconciliations. $ represents US Dollar, unless otherwise stated. Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

AngloGold Ashanti plc today announces an interim dividend for the three months ended 31 December 2025 of 173 US cents per share. In respect of the interim dividend, the timelines, including dates for currency conversions, set out below will apply.

To holders of ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

2025 Ex-dividend on NYSE Friday, 13 March Record date Friday, 13 March Payment date Friday, 27 March

To holders of ordinary shares on the South African Register

Additional information for South African resident shareholders of AngloGold Ashanti:

Shareholders registered on the South African section of the register are advised that the distribution of 173 US cents per ordinary share will be converted to South African rands at the applicable exchange rate.

In compliance with the requirements of Strate and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Listings Requirements, the salient dates for payment of the dividend are as follows:

2025 Declaration date Friday, 20 February Currency conversion rate for South African rands announcement date Friday, 6 March Last date to trade ordinary shares cum dividend Tuesday, 10 March Ordinary shares trade ex-dividend Wednesday, 11 March Record date Friday, 13 March Payment date Friday, 27 March

Dividends in respect of dematerialised shareholdings will be credited to shareholders' accounts with the relevant CSDP (as defined below) or broker.

To comply with further requirements of Strate, share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 11 March 2026 and Friday, 13 March 2026, both days inclusive. No transfers between South African, NYSE and Ghanaian share registers will be permitted between Friday, 6 March 2026 and Friday, 13 March 2026, both days inclusive.

Details of the exchange rates applicable to the dividend and a summary of the tax considerations applicable to South African shareholders is expected to be published on Friday, 6 March 2026.

To Beneficial Owners on the Ghana sub-register holding shares through the nominee arrangement with the Central Securities Depositary (GH) LTD

2025 Currency conversion date Friday, 6 March Last date to trade and to register shares cum dividend Tuesday, 10 March Shares trade ex-dividend Wednesday, 11 March Record date Friday, 13 March Approximate payment date of dividend Friday, 27 March

To Beneficial Owners holding Ghanaian Depositary Shares (GhDSs) and acting by National Trust Holding Company Ltd as depository agent 100 GhDSs represent one ordinary share

2025 Currency conversion date Friday, 6 March Last date to trade and to register GhDSs cum dividend Tuesday, 10 March GhDSs trade ex-dividend Wednesday, 11 March Record date Friday, 13 March Approximate payment date of dividend Friday, 27 March

Beneficial owners on the Ghana sub-register holding shares and beneficial owners holding GhDSs are advised that the distribution of 173 US cents per ordinary share will be converted to Ghanaian cedis at the applicable exchange rate. Assuming an exchange rate of US$1/¢11.0000, the gross dividend payable per share, is equivalent to ca. ¢19.0300 Ghanaian cedis. However, the actual rate of payment will depend on the exchange rate on the date for currency conversion.

Entitlement to interim dividends

A "Shareholder of Record" is a person appearing on the register of members of the Company in respect of ordinary shares at the close of business on the relevant record date. A "Beneficial Owner" is a person who holds ordinary shares of the Company through a bank, broker, central securities depository participant ("CSDP"), Shareholder of Record or other agent (sometimes referred to as holding shares "in street name").

London, Denver, Johannesburg

20 February 2026

