The following information is based on the press release REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) published on February 19, 2026, and may be subject to change.

The Board of Directors of REC Silicon has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for March 12, 2026, approves a rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders whereby shareholders are entitled to approx. 9.695 new shares for every one (1) share held. The subscription price is NOK 0.2385 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 13, 2026. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in REC Silicon (REC, RECN).

