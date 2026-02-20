Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQB: LILIF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following updates.

Argentina Lithium filed its maiden mineral resource estimate with the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate - Rincon West Project, Salta, Argentina" with an effective date of November 27, 2025 (the "Report") (Press Release December 3, 2025). This resource estimate is based on 14 diamond drill holes totalling 4823.2 drilled metres, and one production well drilled to 470 metres, plus surface and downhole geophysics and other work.

The Report identified two exploration objectives for the project: additional pump testing to evaluate the hydraulic characteristics of brine host units in the western (Villanoveño II) mining concession, and infill drilling to upgrade resource categories. Both of these recommendations have been integrated into the Company's multi-stage exploration plan for Rincon West. The rotary wells required for pump testing have been permitted and work is expected to begin as soon as the next quarter, once operational funds are in place and a drill rig contracted. The infill drilling work is subject to various permit requirements that have been mapped out and will be systematically addressed this year.

Nikolaos Cacos, CEO of Argentina Lithium, stated: "Management believes that Rincon West has strong potential to be advanced through initial economic assessment and towards a Feasibility Study and potential commercial lithium production. Subject to funding and project conditions, we look forward to advancing drilling and progressing into initial pump testing as the next phases of work at Rincon West. Of course, one of the key steps for advancing any lithium brine project is the extraction testing and associated engineering studies. With our recently announced Memorandum of Understanding signed with Lanshen, management believes we potentially will have an outstanding strategic partnership to facilitate that work, allowing us to advance and maximise the value of the Rincon West project."

The Company announced a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Xi'an Lanshen New Material Technology Co., Ltd. ("Lanshen"), a globally recognized Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technology leader (Press Release December 22, 2025). This collaboration establishes the framework for Lanshen to deploy its proprietary DLE systems, engineering and project-development expertise to accelerate the advancement of the Rincon West project towards completion of a Feasibility Study and potential future commercial production.

Lithium Resource Advancement Plan Details

Two new rotary wells suitable for pump testing, and potentially for eventually production, were recommended to evaluate the hydraulic characteristics of host units in the western Villanoveño II mining concession at Rincon West. The drill permit for this work has been obtained.

One 10-inch steel-cased well is planned for the RW-DDH-02 platform to evaluate vertical connectivity between aquifer units. A nearby 50 m observation well will also be required.

A second 10-inch steel-cased well is planned near the RW-DDH-06 platform to assess the hydraulic properties of the highly fractured rocky units interpreted as Ordovician basement, and to determine any connectivity with overlying clastic units. This and similar formations may potentially have good fracture permeability and support the installation of brine production wells. A nearby 90 m monitoring is also recommended.

Additional exploration drilling is recommended in the eastern Rinconcita II mining concession, to test to the bottom of the potential salar sequence with the aim to evaluate the potential to define and upgrade mineral resources classifications in the target exploration zone between 385 m and 455 m depth, in accordance with NI 43-101.

To this end, two new diamond drill holes are planned, located intermediate to existing drilling at the Rinconcita II concession. Diamond drilling will facilitate the extraction of core samples for porosity and brine recovery testing, and the extraction of brine samples from specific formation intervals within the geologic sequence. The diamond drilling is subject to the submission of a new environmental report and permit approval.

In addition to exploration drilling, field work is also planned to support future scoping and feasibility studies, subject to permitting and funding, to include:

Drilling to define and assess water resources and to delineate the water-brine interface where relevant.

Spent brine evaporation testing.

Spent brine infiltration testing within the salar basin.

These items, and potentially other work, will facilitate the creation of a hydrogeologic model for planning a production wellfield, and will determine certain operational parameters essential for planning of a Direct Lithium Extraction production facility at site.

The execution of the exploration plan described above is subject to the availability of additional funding. The plan does not currently form part of the Company's business objectives for the next 12 months and will only be undertaken if and when sufficient resources are available. The proceeds of the Company's current offering, announced on January 26, 2026, are not expected to be applied toward this exploration plan and are instead intended to fund the Company's planned near-term activities and working capital requirements, as set out in the offering document available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

The Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and will be posted to the Company's website www.ArgentinaLithium.com.

Stellantis Investment and Offtake

In September 2023, Argentina Lithium entered into a definitive agreement with Stellantis, a leading global automaker, for a strategic investment through Stellantis' subsidiary Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., in return for a 19.9% stake in the Company's subsidiary, Argentina Litio Y Energia S.A ("ALE"), with Argentina Lithium retaining 80.1%. The agreement includes an Exchange Right allowing Stellantis to convert its ALE shares into up to 19.9% of Argentina Lithium's common shares (undiluted), subject to certain conditions and a Top-Up Right to maintain that ownership threshold. Additionally, the parties executed a seven-year lithium offtake agreement, under which Stellantis will have the right to purchase up to 15,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year, if and once commercial production begins, with options for extension and rights of first refusal on surplus product.

The Company has become aware of a Complaint filed in federal court in Texas regarding investment solicitation and corporate administration that names as defendants the Company's CEO and Chairman, and the management services company owned by the Chairman. Argentina Lithium is not named as a defendant and is not a party to the Complaint. The Complaint was filed by two shareholders of the Company. The defendants have advised the Company that they have not received proper service of the Complaint and that they consider the Complaint to be entirely without merit. Although the Company is not a party to proceedings, it is monitoring the matter and will take appropriate steps to safeguard its interests if necessary.

Qualified Person

Frederik Reidel, CPG, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 70,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world-renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

