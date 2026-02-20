Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co. (EETC) has launched an international tender for a 500 MW solar project in Egypt's West Nile region. The deadline to submit prequalification documents is May 11.Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co. has kicked off a tender for a 500 MW solar project in Egypt. EETC is inviting local and international developers to participate in the tender. The winning bidder will develop the project on a build-own-operate basis, with responsibility for the design, finance and construction of the site located within the West Nile region. Once the plant is operational, EETC ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
