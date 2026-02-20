nVent Adds Mellinda Devese as Chief Supply Chain Officer

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced the hiring of Mellinda Devese as Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective March 16, 2026. Devese will report directly to nVent Chair and CEO Beth Wozniak and lead nVent's global, end-to-end integrated supply chain including manufacturing operations, procurement, inventory management and distribution, global planning and logistics, lean, and safety. She will be based out of nVent's headquarters in St. Louis Park, MN.



"Mellinda is an experienced supply chain leader with a demonstrated track record of driving results, ensuring operational efficiencies and cost effectiveness while improving customer experience," said Beth Wozniak, nVent Chair and CEO. "She will help us advance our growth strategy and continue our transformation to a higher-growth global electrical company."

Devese will focus on best-in-class end-to-end operational performance across the company's global supply chain. Her experience and commitment to safety and people will drive improved employee, customer and supplier experiences.

"I'm excited to join nVent at such a pivotal moment in the company's growth journey," said Mellinda Devese. "nVent's solutions are at the center of electrification and the global demand for data centers and critical infrastructure. I look forward to helping nVent accelerate growth, drive efficiencies and strengthen operational excellence across the company."

Devese joins nVent from GE HealthCare, where she was most recently Senior Vice President of Global Integrated Supply Chain for the company's $10 billion Imaging segment. Prior to that, she held several integrated supply chain leadership roles at GE. She also held operational roles at Whirlpool and Eaton Corporations.

Devese earned a B.A. in Business Administration and Finance (International Marketing) from Anglia University (UK) and an Executive MBA from Baldwin Wallace College.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high-performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of systems protection and electrical connections solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis.

Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

