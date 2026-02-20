Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Newsflow: Ein Gold-Asset in der Champions League der Geologie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.02.2026 13:36 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC: Notice In Respect Of Amendments To The Severe Disruption Event Threshold In Respect Of Certain Classes Of Etp Securities

20 February 2026

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(the "ISSUER")
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

NOTICE IN RESPECT OF AMENDMENTS TO THE SEVERE DISRUPTION EVENT THRESHOLD IN RESPECT OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF ETP SECURITIES

This notice relates to the ETP Securities listed in the below (the "Affected Securities") issued pursuant to the Issuer's Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the "Programme") and its base prospectus dated 25 September 2025 (the "Base Prospectus"). Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus.

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acts as Swap Provider for the Affected Securities. The Swap Provider and the Issuer have agreed to amend the Severe Disruption Event Threshold for the Affected Securities (the "Threshold Amendment"). Pursuant to Condition 15.2, the Trustee may agree to any modification of any Trust Deed what is in the opinion of the Trustee not materially prejudicial to the interests of ETP Securityholders. The Threshold Amendment is not materially prejudicial to the interests of the ETP Securityholders and therefore this change is permitted under the Conditions

The Issuer announces that from the date of this notice, the Severe Disruption Event Threshold for the following Affected Securities will be amended as follows:

Primary Ticker Name of Impacted Security ISINAmended Severe Disruption Event Threshold
13BRSWisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily ShortIE00BLRPRK3530%
23NGSWisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily ShortXS281984322330%
3WTIDWisdomTree Bloomberg WTI Crude OilIE00BVFZGC04100%
4BRNDWisdomTree Bloomberg Brent Crude OilIE00BVFZGD11100%

The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into amendment documents for the Affected Securities to effect the Threshold Amendment (the "Affected Securities Amendments"). The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendments shall be the date of this notice.

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.