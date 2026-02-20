Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.: Cogent Communications Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 and Full Year 2025 Results

Financial and Business Highlights

Service revenue was $240.5 million for Q4 2025 and was $241.9 million for Q3 2025.

Service revenue was $975.8 million for full year 2025 and was $1,036 million for full year 2024. Wavelength revenue increased by 18.8% sequentially from Q3 2025 to $12.1 million for Q4 2025 and increased by 73.7% from Q4 2024. Wavelength revenue increased by 100.3% from full year 2024 to $38.5 million for full year 2025 Wavelength customer connections increased by 17.9%, sequentially from Q3 2025 to 2,064 connections for Q4 2025 and increased by 84.6% from Q4 2024. Revenue from leasing IPv4 addresses increased by 43.8% from full year 2024 to $64.5 million for full year 2025

EBITDA, as adjusted, increased by 4.0% to $76.7 million for Q4 2025 from Q3 2025 and increased by 14.8% from $66.9 million for Q4 2024. EBITDA, as adjusted, margin was 31.9% for Q4 2025, 30.5% for Q3 2025 and was 26.5% for Q4 2024. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities was $(6.0) million for Q4 2025, $3.1 million for Q3 2025 and $14.5 million for Q4 2024. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities was $(10.6) million for full year 2025 and $(8.6) million for full year 2024.

IP Network traffic for Q4 2025 increased by 4% from Q3 2025, increased by 10% from Q4 2024 and increased by 9% for full year 2025 from full year 2024.

Cogent approved a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share for Q1 2026.

Cogent paid four quarterly dividends in 2025 totaling $150.1 million, or $3.05 per share. The tax treatment of these full year 2025 dividends is generally that 100.0% are treated as a return of capital.



WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) ("Cogent") today announced service revenue of $240.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of 0.6% from the three months ended September 30, 2025 and a decrease of 4.7% from the three months ended December 31, 2024. Service revenue was $1,036.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 and $975.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025.

On the closing date of the Sprint acquisition, Cogent and T-Mobile entered into a commercial agreement (the "Commercial Agreement"), for colocation and connectivity services. Revenue under the Commercial Agreement, primarily classified as on-net revenue and net-centric revenue, was $0.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, $14.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 and $2.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Foreign exchange rates negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended September 30, 2025 to the three months ended December 31, 2025 by $0.2 million, positively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended December 31, 2024 to the three months ended December 31, 2025 by $2.7 million and positively impacted service revenue growth from the year ended December 31, 2024 to the year ended December 31, 2025 by $4.6 million. On a constant currency basis, service revenue decreased by 0.5% from the three months ended September 30, 2025 to the three months ended December 31, 2025, decreased by 5.7% from the three months ended December 31, 2024 to the three months ended December 31, 2025, and decreased by 6.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024 to the year ended December 31, 2025.

On-net service is provided to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to Cogent's network by Cogent facilities. On-net revenue was $134.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of 0.7% from the three months ended September 30, 2025 and an increase of 4.3% from the three months ended December 31, 2024. On-net revenue was $531.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025; a decrease of 2.4% over the year ended December 31, 2024.

Off-net customers are located in buildings directly connected to Cogent's network using other carriers' facilities and services to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to Cogent's network. Off-net revenue was $92.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of 2.3% from the three months ended September 30, 2025 and a decrease of 17.9% from the three months ended December 31, 2024. Off-net revenue was $397.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025; a decrease of 12.5% over the year ended December 31, 2024.

Wavelength revenue was $12.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 18.8% from the three months ended September 30, 2025 and an increase of 73.7% from the three months ended December 31, 2024. Wavelength revenue was $38.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025; an increase of 100.3% over the year ended December 31, 2024.

Non-core services are legacy services, which Cogent acquired and continues to support but does not actively sell. Non-core revenue was $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, $3.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Non-core revenue was $8.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025; a decrease of 54.1% from $18.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity-based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. GAAP gross profit increased by 7.8% from the three months ended September 30, 2025 to $53.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and increased by 80.1% from the three months ended December 31, 2024. GAAP gross profit increased by 77.3% from the year ended December 31, 2024 to $170.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2025.

GAAP gross margin was 22.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, 20.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, 11.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, 9.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 17.5% for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 1.5% from the three months ended September 30, 2025 to $112.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and increased by 15.3% from the three months ended December 31, 2024. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 11.8% from the year ended December 31, 2024 to $442.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 46.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, 45.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, 38.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, 38.2% for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 45.4% for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities was $(6.0) million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, $3.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and $14.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities was $(8.6) million for the year ended December 31, 2024 and was $(10.6) million for the year ended December 31, 2025.

IP Transit Services Agreement

On May 1, 2023, the closing date of the Sprint acquisition, Cogent and T-Mobile USA, Inc. ("TMUSA"), a Delaware corporation and direct subsidiary of T-Mobile US, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("T-Mobile"), entered into an agreement for IP transit services (the "IP Transit Services Agreement"), pursuant to which TMUSA will pay Cogent an aggregate of $700.0 million, consisting of (i) $350.0 million paid in equal monthly installments during the first year after the closing date of the Sprint acquisition and (ii) $350.0 million paid in equal monthly installments over the subsequent 42 months. Amounts paid under the IP Transit Services Agreement were $25.0 million, $25.0 million and $25.0 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025, respectively. Amounts paid under the IP Transit Services Agreement were $204.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 and $100.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2025.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), was $51.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, $48.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and $41.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. EBITDA was $122.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 and $192.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025.

EBITDA margin, was 21.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, 20.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 16.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. EBITDA margin was 11.9% for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 19.8% for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), as adjusted, for Sprint acquisition costs and cash paid under the IP Transit Services Agreement, was $76.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, $73.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and $66.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. EBITDA, as adjusted, for Sprint acquisition costs and cash paid under the IP Transit Services Agreement was $348.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 and $292.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025. Cash paid under the IP Transit Services Agreement was $204.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 and $100.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of $104.2 million from the year ended December 31, 2024 to the year ended December 31, 2025,

EBITDA margin, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash paid under the IP Transit Services Agreement, was 31.9% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, 30.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 26.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. EBITDA, as adjusted, for Sprint acquisition costs and cash paid under the IP Transit Services Agreement margin was 33.6% for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 30.0% for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Basic and diluted net (loss) per share was $(0.64) for the three months ended December 31, 2025, $(0.87) for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and was $(0.91) for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Basic and diluted net (loss) per share was $(3.80) for the year ended December 31, 2025 and was $(4.28) for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Total customer connections decreased by 4.7% from December 31, 2024 to 117,643 as of December 31, 2025 and decreased by 0.5% from September 30, 2025. On-net customer connections increased by 0.5% from December 31, 2024 to 87,944 as of December 31, 2025 and increased by 0.2% from September 30, 2025. Off-net customer connections decreased by 14.9% from December 31, 2024 to 24,656 as of December 31, 2025 and decreased by 3.4% from September 30, 2025. Wavelength customer connections increased by 84.6% from December 31, 2024 to 2,064 as of December 31, 2025 and increased by 17.9% from September 30, 2025. Non-core customer connections were 2,979 as of December 31, 2025, 3,244 as of September 30, 2025 and 5,802 as of December 31, 2024.

The number of on-net buildings increased by 126 on-net buildings from December 31, 2024 to 3,579 as of December 31, 2025 and increased by 42 on-net buildings from September 30, 2025.

Optical Wave Network

Acquiring the Sprint network has also allowed Cogent to construct a wavelength network using predominantly owned fiber. This enabled Cogent to expand its product offerings to include optical wavelength services. As of December 31, 2025, Cogent was offering optical wavelength services in 1,068 locations in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Quarterly Dividend Approved

On February 18, 2026, Cogent's Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share payable on March 20, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 6, 2026.

The payment of any future dividends and any other returns of capital will be at the discretion of the Board and may be reduced, eliminated or increased and will be dependent upon Cogent's financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements, limitations under Cogent's debt indentures and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Tax Treatment of 2025 Dividends

Cogent paid four quarterly dividends in 2025 totaling $150.1 million, or $3.05 per share. The expected tax treatment of these dividends is generally that 100.0% are treated as a return of capital and 0.0% are generally treated as dividends for United States federal income tax purposes. While the above information includes general statements about the tax classification of dividends paid on Cogent common stock, these statements do not constitute tax advice. The taxation of corporate distributions can be complex, and stockholders are encouraged to consult their tax advisers to determine what impact the above information may have on their specific tax situation.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP. Cogent specializes in providing businesses with high-speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, optical wavelength, optical transport and colocation services. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network backbone provides services in 305 markets globally.

For more information, visit www.cogentco.com.

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES Summary of Financial and Operational Results



Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Metric ($ in

000's, except

share, per

share,

customer

connections

and network

related data) -

unaudited















On-Net

revenue (15)

(17) $138,624 $140,757 $136,485 $128,760 $129,628 $132,331 $135,267 $134,281 % Change

from previous

Qtr. 0.4 % 1.5 % -3.0 % -5.7 % 0.7 % 2.1 % 2.2 % -0.7 % Off-Net

revenue $118,178 $111,451 $111,291 $113,190 $107,274 $102,177 $95,111 $92,909 % Change

from previous

Qtr. -4.4 % -5.7 % -0.1 % 1.7 % -5.2 % -4.8 % -6.9 % -2.3 % Wavelength

revenue (1) $3,327 $3,625 $5,287 $6,966 $7,119 $9,057 $10,179 $12,097 % Change

from previous

Qtr. 7.0 % 9.0 % 45.8 % 31.8 % 2.2 % 27.2 % 12.4 % 18.8 % Non-Core

revenue (2) $6,039 $4,610 $4,139 $3,375 $3,027 $2,682 $1,392 $1,231 % Change

from previous

Qtr. -16.8 % -23.7 % -10.2 % -18.5 % -10.3 % -11.4 % -48.1 % -11.6 % Service

revenue -

total (15) (17) $266,168 $260,443 $257,202 $252,291 $247,048 $246,247 $241,949 $240,518 % Change

from previous

Qtr. -2.2 % -2.2 % -1.2 % -1.9 % -2.1 % -0.3 % -1.7 % -0.6 % Constant

currency total

revenue

quarterly

growth rate -

sequential

quarters (3)

(15) (17) -2.3 % -2.0 % -1.5 % -1.5 % -1.9 % -1.3 % -2.1 % -0.5 % Constant

currency total

revenue

quarterly

growth rate -

year over year

quarters (3)

(15) (17) 73.1 % 8.8 % -6.7 % -7.1 % -6.7 % -6.0 % -6.6 % -5.7 % Constant

currency and

excise tax

impact on

total revenue

quarterly

growth rate -

sequential

quarters (3)

(15) (17) -2.3 % -1.5 % -1.7 % -2.0 % -1.6 % -1.2 % -1.8 % -0.8 % Constant

currency and

excise tax

impact on

total revenue

quarterly

growth rate -

year over year

quarters (3)

(15) (17) 62.4 % 5.4 % -8.6 % -7.3 % -6.6 % -6.3 % -6.4 % -5.3 % Excise Taxes

included in

service

revenue (4) $20,549 $19,182 $19,752 $20,960 $20,200 $19,998 $19,188 $19,786 % Change

from previous

Qtr. 0.6 % -6.7 % 3.0 % 6.1 % -3.6 % -1.0 % -4.1 % 3.1 % IPv4 Revenue,

included in

On-Net

revenue (19) $10,151 $10,938 $11,236 $12,560 $14,413 $15,320 $17,475 $17,323 % Change

from previous

Qtr. 2.8 % 7.8 % 2.7 % 11.8 % 14.8 % 6.3 % 14.1 % -0.9 % IPv4

Addresses

Billed 12,213,414 12,813,955 12,943,590 13,033,248 12,879,749 13,187,109 14,600,974 15,274,488 % Change

from previous

Qtr. 6.8 % 4.9 % 1.0 % 0.7 % -1.2 % 2.4 % 10.7 % 4.6 % Corporate

revenue (5) $124,864 $119,557 $116,244 $113,070 $110,686 $109,047 $105,201 $102,817 % Change

from previous

Qtr. -1.4 % -4.3 % -2.8 % -2.7 % -2.1 % -1.5 % -3.5 % -2.3 % Net-centric

revenue (5)

(15) $91,979 $91,107 $91,873 $93,625 $92,615 $97,309 $100,288 $103,353 % Change

from previous

Qtr. -1.3 % -0.9 % 0.8 % 1.9 % -1.1 % 5.1 % 3.1 % 3.1 % Enterprise

revenue (5)

(17) $49,325 $49,781 $49,085 $45,596 $43,747 $39,891 $36,460 $34,348 % Change

from previous

Qtr. -5.7 % 0.9 % -1.4 % -7.1 % -4.1 % -8.8 % -8.6 % -5.8 % Network

operations

expenses (4) $168,548 $155,817 $161,083 $154,706 $136,949 $136,986 $131,107 $128,035 % Change

from previous

Qtr. -3.2 % -7.6 % 3.4 % -4.0 % -11.5 % 0.0 % -4.3 % -2.3 % GAAP gross

profit (6) $26,344 $30,240 $9,835 $29,836 $33,571 $33,465 $49,843 $53,742 % Change

from previous

Qtr. -11.4 % 14.8 % -67.5 % 203.4 % 12.5 % -0.3 % 48.9 % 7.8 % GAAP gross

margin (6) 9.9 % 11.6 % 3.8 % 11.8 % 13.6 % 13.6 % 20.6 % 22.3 % Non-GAAP

gross profit

(3) (7) $97,620 $104,626 $96,119 $97,585 $110,099 $109,261 $110,842 $112,483 % Change

from previous

Qtr. -0.3 % 7.2 % -8.1 % 1.5 % 12.8 % -0.8 % 1.4 % 1.5 % Non-GAAP

gross margin

(3) (7) 36.7 % 40.2 % 37.4 % 38.7 % 44.6 % 44.4 % 45.8 % 46.8 % Selling,

general and

administrative

expenses (8) $70,131 $65,130 $60,258 $55,732 $66,340 $60,766 $62,061 $60,740 % Change

from previous

Qtr. -6.4 % -7.1 % -7.5 % -7.5 % 19.0 % -8.4 % 2.1 % -2.1 % Depreciation

and

amortization

expense (18) $70,891 $74,036 $85,815 $67,272 $76,038 $75,290 $60,429 $58,422 % Change

from previous

Qtr. 4.6 % 4.4 % 15.9 % -21.6 % 13.0 % -1.0 % -19.7 % -3.3 % Equity-based

compensation

expense $6,950 $3,565 $7,875 $7,348 $8,013 $4,664 $8,932 $4,808 % Change

from previous

Qtr. 4.0 % -48.7 % 120.9 % -6.7 % 9.1 % -41.8 % 91.5 % -46.2 % Operating

income (loss) $(59,389) $(47,143) $(57,829) $(32,767) $(40,292) $(31,459) $(18,128) $(11,329) % Change

from previous

Qtr. -13.3 % -20.6 % 22.7 % -43.3 % 23.0 % -21.9 % -42.4 % -37.5 % Interest

expense (9) $23,010 $38,840 $32,474 $45,371 $34,015 $48,688 $43,146 $54,135 % Change

from previous

Qtr. -34.1 % 68.8 % -16.4 % 39.7 % -25.0 % 43.1 % -11.4 % 25.5 % Non-cash

change in

valuation -

Swap

Agreement (9) $6,152 $(9,299) $(5,597) $(7,632) $201 $(8,911) $223 $(9,758) Gain

(reduction) -

gain on

bargain

purchase (10) $(5,470) $27,673 $- $- $- $- $- $- Net loss $(65,307) $(32,338) $(63,112) $(43,317) $(52,042) $(57,807) $(41,544) $(43,317) Basic net loss

per common

share $(1.38) $(0.68) $(1.33) $(0.91) $(1.09) $(1.21) $(0.87) $(0.64) Diluted net

loss per

common

share $(1.38) $(0.68) $(1.33) $(0.91) $(1.09) $(1.21) $(0.87) $(0.64) Weighted

average

common

shares -

basic 47,416,268 47,511,613 47,426,131 47,540,833 47,676,735 47,592,836 47,603,287 47,724,101 % Change

from previous

Qtr. 0.1 % 0.2 % -0.2 % 0.2 % 0.3 % -0.2 % 0.0 % 0.3 % Weighted

average

common

shares -

diluted 47,416,268 47,511,613 47,426,131 47,540,833 47,676,735 47,592,836 47,603,287 47,724,101 % Change

from previous

Qtr. -1.3 % 0.2 % -0.2 % 0.2 % 0.3 % -0.2 % 0.0 % 0.3 % EBITDA (3) $18,452 $27,126 $35,861 $41,853 $43,759 $48,495 $48,781 $51,743 % Change

from previous

Qtr. 207.0 % 47.0 % 32.2 % 16.7 % 4.6 % 10.8 % 0.6 % 6.1 % EBITDA

margin (3) 6.9 % 10.4 % 13.9 % 16.6 % 17.7 % 19.7 % 20.2 % 21.5 % Sprint

acquisition

costs (14) $9,037 $12,370 $- $- $- $- $- $- Cash

payments

under IP

Transit

Services

Agreement

(11) $87,500 $66,667 $25,000 $25,000 $25,000 $25,000 $25,000 $25,000 EBITDA, as

adjusted for

Sprint

acquisition

costs and

cash

payments

under IP

Transit

Services

Agreement (3)

(11) (14) $114,989 $106,163 $60,861 $66,853 $68,759 $73,495 $73,781 $76,743 % Change

from previous

Qtr. 4.1 % -7.7 % -42.7 % 9.8 % 2.9 % 6.9 % 0.4 % 4.0 % EBITDA, as

adjusted for

Sprint

acquisition

costs and

cash

payments

under IP

Transit

Services

Agreement,

margin (3)

(11) (14) 43.2 % 40.8 % 23.7 % 26.5 % 27.8 % 29.8 % 30.5 % 31.9 % Net cash

provided by

(used in)

operating

activities $19,219 $(22,171) $(20,226) $14,532 $36,351 $(44,039) $3,100 $(5,992) % Change

from previous

Qtr. 139.5 % -215.4 % 8.8 % 171.8 % 150.1 % -221.1 % 107.0 % -293.3 % Capital

expenditures $40,883 $48,767 $59,244 $46,104 $58,088 $56,200 $36,250 $37,031 % Change

from previous

Qtr. -6.3 % 19.3 % 21.5 % -22.2 % 26.0 % -3.3 % -35.5 % 2.2 % Principal

payments of

capital

(finance)

lease

obligations $23,235 $133,472 $4,516 $27,979 $8,003 $8,520 $8,791 $8,528 % Change

from previous

Qtr. 23.5 % 474.4 % -96.6 % 519.6 % -71.4 % 6.5 % 3.2 % -3.0 % Dividends

paid (16) $478 $93,304 $47,210 $48,416 $49,133 $49,560 $49,066 $2,304 Gross

Leverage

Ratio (3) (11) 3.57 4.06 4.94 5.72 6.69 8.65 8.24 8.04 Net Leverage

Ratio (3) (11) 3.17 3.14 4.13 5.07 6.08 7.52 7.44 7.34 Gross

Leverage

Ratio,

adjusted for

amounts Due

from T-Mobile

(3) (20) 2.64 3.37 4.16 4.91 5.81 7.74 7.45 7.35 Net Leverage

Ratio,

adjusted for

amounts Due

from T-Mobile

(3) (20) 2.24 2.45 3.36 4.25 5.21 6.61 6.65 6.64 Gross

Leverage

Ratio under

the

Company's

Indentures (3) 3.51 4.50 5.11 5.81 5.86 6.82 5.66 6.13 Secured

Leverage

Ratio under

the

Company's

Indentures (3) 2.33 2.49 2.90 3.38 3.44 4.20 3.49 3.80 Interest

Coverage

Ratio under

the

Company's

Indentures (3) 4.05 4.06 3.85 2.88 2.80 2.43 2.62 2.38 Customer

Connections

- end of

period (15)















On-Net

customer

connections 87,574 87,387 87,655 87,500 86,781 87,407 87,767 87,944 % Change

from previous

Qtr. -0.8 % -0.2 % 0.3 % -0.2 % -0.8 % 0.7 % 0.4 % 0.2 % Off-Net

customer

connections 34,579 32,758 32,420 28,963 27,508 26,239 25,518 24,656 % Change

from previous

Qtr. -5.7 % -5.3 % -1.0 % -10.7 % -5.0 % -4.6 % -2.7 % -3.4 % Wavelength

customer

connections

(1) 693 754 1,041 1,118 1,322 1,469 1,750 2,064 % Change

from previous

Qtr. 4.8 % 8.8 % 38.1 % 7.4 % 18.2 % 11.1 % 19.1 % 17.9 % Non-Core

customer

connections

(2) 10,037 7,883 5,217 5,802 5,120 3,615 3,244 2,979 % Change

from previous

Qtr. -16.2 % -21.5 % -33.8 % 11.2 % -11.8 % -29.4 % -10.3 % -8.2 % Total

customer

connections

(15) 132,883 128,782 126,333 123,383 120,731 118,730 118,279 117,643 % Change

from previous

Qtr. -3.4 % -3.1 % -1.9 % -2.3 % -2.1 % -1.7 % -0.4 % -0.5 % Corporate

customer

connections

(5) 51,821 48,690 47,613 46,371 45,295 44,307 43,391 42,579 % Change

from previous

Qtr. -4.9 % -6.0 % -2.2 % -2.6 % -2.3 % -2.2 % -2.1 % -1.9 % Net-centric

customer

connections

(5) (15) 61,599 61,736 62,273 62,236 61,795 62,659 63,875 64,551 % Change

from previous

Qtr. -1.2 % 0.2 % 0.9 % -0.1 % -0.7 % 1.4 % 1.9 % 1.1 % Enterprise

customer

connections

(5) (17) 19,463 18,356 16,447 14,776 13,641 11,764 11,013 10,513 % Change

from previous

Qtr. -6.2 % -5.7 % -10.4 % -10.2 % -7.7 % -13.8 % -6.4 % -4.5 % On-Net

Buildings -

end of period















Multi-Tenant

office

buildings 1,861 1,864 1,870 1,871 1,867 1,871 1,869 1,881 Carrier

neutral data

center

buildings 1,376 1,393 1,410 1,423 1,453 1,471 1,482 1,511 Cogent data

centers 78 86 95 104 101 101 100 100 Cogent edge

data centers 6 43 49 55 79 86 86 87 Total on-net

buildings 3,321 3,386 3,424 3,453 3,500 3,529 3,537 3,579 Total carrier

neutral data

center nodes 1,586 1,602 1,627 1,646 1,668 1,675 1,686 1,715 Wave enabled

locations 295 516 657 808 883 938 996 1,068 Square feet -

multi-tenant

office

buildings -

on-net 1,009,702,653 1,011,171,523 1,015,544,543 1,015,861,483 1,015,459,520 1,017,918,826 1,017,433,216 1,025,139,485 Total

Technical

Buildings

Owned (12) 482 482 482 482 482 482 482 482 Square feet -

Technical

Buildings

Owned (12) 1,603,569 1,603,569 1,603,569 1,603,569 1,603,569 1,603,569 1,603,569 1,603,569 Network - end

of period















Intercity route

miles -

Leased 76,211 75,965 77,561 79,621 79,867 73,075 72,955 73,218 Metro route

miles -

Leased 25,977 27,373 28,510 29,802 30,788 31,297 31,388 32,634 Metro fiber

miles -

Leased 79,138 80,042 84,476 87,678 90,696 92,631 93,338 96,663 Intercity route

miles -

Owned 21,883 21,883 21,883 21,883 21,883 21,883 21,883 21,883 Metro route

miles -

Owned 1,704 1,704 1,704 1,704 1,704 1,704 1,704 1,704 Connected

networks -

AS's 8,098 8,135 8,212 8,250 8,240 8,085 8,043 7,659 Headcount -

end of period

(13)















Sales force -

quota bearing

(13) 677 656 655 650 629 628 617 590 Sales force -

total (13) 871 851 847 843 820 820 802 777 Total

employees

(13) 1,955 1,901 1,908 1,916 1,899 1,889 1,882 1,833 Sales rep

productivity -

units per full

time

equivalent

sales rep

("FTE") per

month 4.0 3.8 4.0 3.5 3.8 4.8 4.6 4.1 FTE - sales

reps 627 632 620 622 605 588 592 585

(1) In connection with the acquisition of the Wireline Business, Cogent began to provide optical wavelength services and optical transport services over its fiber network.

(2) Consists of legacy services of companies whose assets or businesses were acquired by Cogent.

(3) See Schedules of Non-GAAP measures below for definitions and reconciliations to GAAP measures.

(4) Network operations expense excludes equity-based compensation expense of $385, $350, $469, $477, $490, $506, $570 and $319 in the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 through December 31, 2025 respectively. Network operations expense includes excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees, of $20,549, $19,182, $19,752, $20,960, $20,200, $19,998, $19,188 and $19,786 in the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 through December 31, 2025, respectively.

(5) In connection with the acquisition of the Wireline Business, Cogent classified revenue and customer connections as follows:

$12.9 million of the Wireline Business monthly recurring revenue and 17,823 customer connections as corporate revenue and corporate customer connections, respectively,

$6.5 million of monthly recurring revenue and 5,711 customer connections as net-centric revenue and net-centric customer connections, respectively, and

$20.1 million of monthly recurring revenue and 23,209 customer connections as enterprise revenue and enterprise customer connections, respectively.

Conversely, Cogent reclassified $0.3 million of monthly recurring revenue and 387 customer connections of legacy Cogent monthly recurring revenue to enterprise revenue and enterprise customer connections, respectively.

(6) GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity-based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue.

(7) Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are relevant measures to provide investors. Management uses them to measure the margin available to the company after network service costs, in essence a measure of the efficiency of the Company's network.

(8) Excludes equity-based compensation expense of $6,565, $3,215, $7,406, $6,871, $7,523, $4,158, $8,362 and $4,489 in the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 through December 31, 2025, respectively and excludes $9,037 and $12,370 of Sprint acquisition costs for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. There were no Sprint acquisition costs for the three months ended September 30, 2024, December 31, 2024, March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, September 30, 2025 or December 31, 2025.

(9) As of December 31, 2025, Cogent was party to an interest rate swap agreement (the "Swap Agreement") that has the economic effect of modifying the fixed interest rate obligation associated with its Senior Secured 2026 Notes to a variable interest rate obligation based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") so that the interest payable on the 2026 Notes effectively became variable based on overnight SOFR. Interest expense includes payments of $12,122, $12,081, $9,769 and $9,880 for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024, December 31, 2024, June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025, respectively, related to the Swap Agreement. Under GAAP, changes in the valuation of the Swap Agreement are classified with interest expense in the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive (loss) income.

(10) The gain on bargain purchase from the Sprint acquisition was $1.4 billion as shown below.

(In thousands) Gain on bargain purchase





Fair value of net assets acquired



$826,067 Total net consideration to be received from Seller, net of discounts



602,581 Gain on bargain purchase



$1,428,648

(11) Includes cash payments under the IP Transit Services Agreement, as discussed above, of

$87.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024,

$66.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024,

$25.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024,

$25.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024,

$25.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and

$25.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025,

$25.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and

$25.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

(12) In connection with the acquisition of the Wireline Business, Cogent acquired 482 technical buildings. Cogent converted 52 of those buildings to Cogent Data Centers and 87 into Cogent Edge Data Centers.

(13) In connection with the acquisition of the Wireline Business, Cogent hired 942 total employees, including 75 quota bearing sales employees and 114 sales employees.

As of March 31, 2024, there were 718 employees remaining from the original Wireline Business employees.

As of June 30, 2024, there were 655 employees remaining from the original Wireline Business employees.

As of September 30, 2024, there were 635 employees remaining from the original Wireline Business employees.

As of December 31, 2024, there were 624 employees remaining from the original Wireline Business employees.

As of March 31, 2025, there were 618 employees remaining from the original Wireline Business employees.

As of June 30, 2025, there were 603 employees remaining from the original Wireline Business employees.

As of September 30, 2025, there were 588 employees remaining from the original Wireline Business employees.

As of December 31, 2025, there were 569 employees remaining from the original Wireline Business employees.

(14) In connection with the acquisition of the Wireline Business the Company incurred the following Sprint acquisition costs:

$9.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, and

$12.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Included in Sprint acquisition costs were the following reimbursable severance costs:

$4.3 million of reimbursable severance costs in the three months ended March 31, 2024, and

$8.0 million of reimbursable severance costs in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

(15) Net-centric revenue under the CSA (predominantly on-net revenue) was

$3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024,

$5.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024,

$4.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024,

$1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024,

$0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025,

$1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025,

$0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and

$0.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Net-centric customer connections under the CSA were:

2,658 as of March 31, 2024,

2,117 as of June 30, 2024,

2,053 as of September 30, 2024,

1,776 as of December 31, 2024,

1,478 as of March 31, 2025,

1,595 as of June 30, 2025,

1,666 as of September 30, 2025, and

1,666 as of December 31, 2025.

(16) The first quarter 2024 dividend totaling $45.8 million was declared on February 28, 2024, and paid on April 9, 2024.

(17) Included in on-net revenue and enterprise revenue from May 2023 to July 2024 was $1.9 million of monthly revenue from an uneconomic resale customer acquired in connection with the Wireline Business. The service was cancelled on July 31, 2024.

(18) On July 1, 2024, Cogent changed its estimated useful life of its owned fiber from an average of 14 years to an average of 40 years.

(19) Amounts previously reported and adjusted in our Q4 2024 earnings release were $10,201, $11,469 and $12,822 for the three-month periods March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

(20) Amounts Due from T-Mobile include 1) Due from T-Mobile, IP Transit Services Agreement, current portion, 1) Due from T-Mobile, IP Transit Services Agreement, long-term portion and 3) Due from T-Mobile, Purchase Agreement, all amounts net of their applicable discounts. These amounts totaled $383,981, $323,650, $304,497, $284,979, $265,090, $244,821, $224,167 and $203,120 as of March 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025, respectively.

NM Not meaningful

Schedules of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement, EBITDA margin and EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement, margin

EBITDA represents net cash flows provided by operating activities plus changes in operating assets and liabilities, cash interest expense and cash income tax expense. Management believes the most directly comparable measure to EBITDA calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company also believes that EBITDA is a measure frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of issuers. EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments under the IP Transit Services Agreement with T-Mobile, represents EBITDA plus costs related to the Company's acquisition of the Wireline Business and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Agreement. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by total service revenue. EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Agreement margin is defined as EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Agreement, divided by total service revenue.

The Company believes that EBITDA, EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement, EBITDA margin and EBITDA as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement margin are useful measures of its ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures, pay dividends and expand its business. The company believes its EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement, is a useful measure because it includes recurring cash flows stemming from the IP Transit Services Agreement that are of the same type as contracted payments under commercial contracts. The measurements are an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information. EBITDA, EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Agreement, EBITDA margin and EBITDA as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Agreement margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and accordingly, should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of results as reported under GAAP, but rather as a supplemental measure to GAAP. For example, these measures are not intended to reflect the Company's free cash flow, as they do not consider certain current or future cash requirements, such as capital expenditures, contractual commitments, and changes in working capital needs, interest expenses and debt service requirements. The Company's calculations of these measures may also differ from the calculations performed by its competitors and other companies and as such, their utility as a comparative measure is limited.

EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement, are reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities in the table below.



Q1

2024 Q2

2024 Q3

2024 Q4

2024 Q1

2025 Q2

2025 Q3

2025 Q4

2025 YEAR

2024 YEAR

2025 ($ in 000's) - unaudited



















Net cash provided by (used

in) operating activities $19,219 $(22,171) $(20,226) $14,532 $36,351 $(44,039) $3,100 $(5,992) $(8,645) $(10,579) Changes in operating assets

and liabilities $(34,640) $11,077 $22,868 $27,892 $(26,614) $42,244 $8,941 $7,795 30,343 32,237 Cash interest expense and

income tax expense 33,873 38,220 33,219 (571) 34,022 50,290 36,740 49,940 101,120 171,127 EBITDA $18,452 $27,126 $35,861 $41,853 $43,759 $48,495 $48,781 $51,743 $122,818 $192,785 PLUS: Sprint acquisition costs $9,037 $12,370 $- $- $- $- $- $- $21,407 $- PLUS: Cash payments made

to the Company under IP

Transit Services Agreement 87,500 66,667 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 204,167 100,000 EBITDA, as adjusted for

Sprint acquisition costs and

cash payments made to the

Company under IP Transit

Services Agreement $114,989 $106,163 $60,861 $66,853 $68,759 $73,495 $73,781 $76,743 $348,392 $292,785 EBITDA margin 6.9 % 10.4 % 13.9 % 16.6 % 17.7 % 19.7 % 20.2 % 21.5 % 11.9 % 19.8 % EBITDA, as adjusted for

Sprint acquisition costs and

cash payments made to the

Company under IP Transit

Services Agreement, margin 43.2 % 40.8 % 23.7 % 26.5 % 27.8 % 29.8 % 30.5 % 31.9 % 33.6 % 30.0 %

Constant currency revenue is reconciled to service revenue as reported in the tables below.

Constant currency impact on revenue changes - sequential periods

($ in 000's)

- unaudited Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 YEAR 2024 YEAR 2025 Service

revenue, as

reported -

current

period $266,168 $260,443 $257,202 $252,291 $247,048 $246,247 $241,949 $240,518 $1,036,104 $975,766 Impact of

foreign

currencies

on service

revenue (304) 323 (620) 1,022 542 (2,419) (938) 191 261 (4,570) Service

revenue - as

adjusted for

currency

impact (1) $265,864 $260,766 $256,582 $253,313 $247,590 $243,828 $241,011 $240,709 $1,036,365 $971,196 Service

revenue, as

reported -

prior

sequential

period $272,099 $266,168 $260,443 $257,202 $252,291 $247,048 $246,247 $241,949 $940,922 $1,036,104 Constant

currency

revenue

increase

(decrease) $(6,235) $(5,402) $(3,861) $(3,889) $(4,701) $(3,220) $(5,236) $(1,240) $95,443 $(64,908) Constant

currency

revenue

percent

increase

(decrease) -2.3 % -2.0 % -1.5 % -1.5 % -1.9 % -1.3 % -2.1 % -0.5 % 10.1 % -6.3 %





(1) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior sequential period. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Constant currency impact on revenue changes - prior year periods

($ in 000's) - unaudited Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 YEAR 2024 YEAR 2025 Service revenue, as reported -

current period $266,168 $260,443 $257,202 $252,291 $247,048 $246,247 $241,949 $240,518 $1,036,104 $975,766 Impact of foreign currencies on

service revenue (362) 420 (213) 405 1,258 (1,507) (1,806) (2,659) 261 (4,570) Service revenue - as adjusted for

currency impact (2) $265,806 $260,863 $256,989 $252,696 $248,306 $244,740 $240,143 $237,859 $1,036,365 $971,196 Service revenue, as reported - prior

year period $153,588 $239,806 $275,429 $272,099 $266,168 $260,443 $257,202 $252,291 $940,922 $1,036,104 Constant currency revenue increase $112,218 $21,057 $(18,440) $(19,403) $(17,862) $(15,703) $(17,059) $(14,432) $95,443 $(64,908) Constant currency percent revenue

increase 73.1 % 8.8 % -6.7 % -7.1 % -6.7 % -6.0 % -6.6 % -5.7 % 10.1 % -6.3 %





(2) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the comparable prior year period. The Company believes that disclosing year over year revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Revenue on a constant currency basis and adjusted for the impact of excise taxes is reconciled to service revenue as reported in the tables below.

Constant currency and excise tax impact on revenue changes - sequential periods

($ in 000's) - unaudited Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 YEAR 2024 YEAR 2025 Service revenue, as reported - current

period $266,168 $260,443 $257,202 $252,291 $247,048 $246,247 $241,949 $240,518 $1,036,104 $975,766 Impact of foreign currencies on service

revenue (304) 323 (620) 1,022 542 (2,419) (938) 191 261 (4,570) Impact of excise taxes on service

revenue (121) 1,367 (570) (1,208) 760 202 832 (598) (30,224) 1,269 Service revenue - as adjusted for

currency and excise taxes impact (3) $265,743 $262,133 $256,012 $252,105 $248,350 $244,030 $241,843 $240,111 $1,006,141 $972,465 Service revenue, as reported - prior

sequential period $272,099 $266,168 $260,443 $257,202 $252,291 $247,048 $246,247 $241,949 $940,922 $1,036,104 Constant currency and excise taxes

revenue increase (decrease) $(6,356) $(4,035) $(4,431) $(5,097) $(3,941) $(3,018) $(4,404) $(1,838) $65,219 $(63,639) Constant currency and excise tax

revenue percent increase (decrease) -2.3 % -1.5 % -1.7 % -2.0 % -1.6 % -1.2 % -1.8 % -0.8 % 6.9 % -6.1 %





(3) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact and the impact of excise taxes, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior sequential period and adjusting for the changes in excise taxes recorded as revenue between the periods presented. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies and excise taxes on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for the impact of foreign currency and excise taxes, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Constant currency and excise tax impact on revenue changes - prior year periods

($ in 000's) - unaudited Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 YEAR 2024 YEAR 2025 Service revenue, as reported - current

period $266,168 $260,443 $257,202 $252,291 $247,048 $246,247 $241,949 $240,518 $1,036,104 $975,766 Impact of foreign currencies on service

revenue (362) 420 (213) 405 1,258 (1,507) (1,806) (2,659) 261 (4,570) Impact of excise taxes on service

revenue (16,356) (8,142) (5,195) (532) 349 (816) 586 1,174 (30,224) 1,269 Service revenue - as adjusted for

currency and excise taxes impact (4) $249,450 $252,721 $251,794 $252,164 $248,655 $243,924 $240,729 $239,033 $1,006,141 $972,465 Service revenue, as reported - prior

year period $153,588 $239,806 $275,429 $272,099 $266,168 $260,443 $257,202 $252,291 $940,922 $1,036,104 Constant currency and excise taxes

revenue increase $95,862 $12,915 $(23,635) $(19,935) $(17,513) $(16,519) $(16,473) $(13,258) $65,219 $(63,639) Constant currency and excise tax

percent revenue increase 62.4 % 5.4 % -8.6 % -7.3 % -6.6 % -6.3 % -6.4 % -5.3 % 6.9 % -6.1 %





(4) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact and the impact of excise taxes, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior year period and adjusting for the changes in excise taxes recorded as revenue between the periods presented. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies and excise taxes on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for the impact of foreign currency and excise taxes, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin

Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are reconciled to GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin in the table below.



Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 YEAR

2024 YEAR

2025 ($ in 000's) - unaudited



















Service revenue total $266,168 $260,443 $257,202 $252,291 $247,048 $246,247 $241,949 $240,518 $1,036,104 $975,766 Minus - Network operations expense

including equity-based compensation

and depreciation and amortization

expense 239,824 230,203 247,367 222,455 213,477 212,782 192,106 186,776 939,849 805,141 GAAP Gross Profit (5) $26,344 $30,240 $9,835 $29,836 $33,571 $33,465 $49,843 $53,742 $96,255 $170,625 Plus - Equity-based compensation -

network operations expense 385 350 469 477 490 506 570 319 1,681 1,885 Plus - Depreciation and amortization

expense $70,891 $74,036 $85,815 $67,272 $76,038 $75,290 $60,429 $58,422 $298,014 $270,179 Non-GAAP Gross Profit (6) $97,620 $104,626 $96,119 $97,585 $110,099 $109,261 $110,842 $112,483 $395,950 $442,689 GAAP Gross Margin (5) 9.9 % 11.6 % 3.8 % 11.8 % 13.6 % 13.6 % 20.6 % 22.3 % 9.3 % 17.5 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin (6) 36.7 % 40.2 % 37.4 % 38.7 % 44.6 % 44.4 % 45.8 % 46.8 % 38.2 % 45.4 %





(5) GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity-based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue.



(6) Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are relevant measures for investors, as they are metrics that management uses to measure the margin and amount available to the Company after network service costs, in essence, these are measures of the efficiency of the Company's network.

Gross and Net Leverage Ratios

Gross leverage ratio is defined as total debt divided by the trailing 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments under the IP Transit Services Agreement. Net leverage ratio is defined as total net debt (total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by the last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments under the IP Transit Services Agreement. Gross leverage, adjusted for amounts Due from T-Mobile, is defined as total debt minus amounts due from T-Mobile divided by the last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments under the IP Transit Services Agreement. Net leverage, adjusted for amounts Due from T-Mobile, is defined as total net debt (total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) minus amounts due from T-Mobile divided by the last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments under the IP Transit Services Agreement.

Cogent's gross leverage ratios and net leverage ratios are shown below.

($ in 000's) - unaudited As of

March 31,

2024 As of

June 30,

2024 As of

September 30,

2024 As of

December 31,

2024 As of

March 31,

2025 As of

June 30,

2025 As of

September 30,

2025 As of

December 31,

2025 Cash and cash equivalents &

restricted cash $163,274 $426,241 $316,092 $227,916 $183,970 $306,725 $226,294 $205,112 Debt















Capital (finance) leases -

current portion 64,043 21,253 21,939 21,225 24,685 26,523 24,990 26,112 Capital (finance) leases - long

term 453,473 405,176 460,632 517,161 543,852 578,634 576,851 597,239 Senior Secured 2032 Notes









600,000 600,000 600,000 Senior Secured 2026 Notes 500,000 500,000 500,000 500,000 500,000





Secured IPv4 Notes

206,000 206,000 206,000 206,000 380,400 380,400 380,400 Senior Unsecured 2027 Notes 450,000 750,000 750,000 750,000 750,000 750,000 750,000 750,000 Total debt 1,467,516 1,882,429 1,938,571 1,994,386 2,024,537 2,335,557 2,332,241 2,353,751 Total net debt 1,304,242 1,456,188 1,622,479 1,766,470 1,840,567 2,028,832 2,105,947 2,148,639 Trailing 12 months EBITDA, as

adjusted for Sprint acquisition

costs and cash payments from

the IP Transit Services

Agreement 411,001 463,102 392,525 348,392 302,636 269,968 282,888 292,785 Gross leverage ratio 3.57 4.06 4.94 5.72 6.69 8.65 8.24 8.04 Net leverage ratio 3.17 3.14 4.13 5.07 6.08 7.52 7.44 7.34 Total amounts Due from T-

Mobile $383,981 $323,650 $304,497 $284,979 $265,090 $244,821 $224,167 $203,120 Total debt, adjusted for

amounts Due from T-Mobile 1,083,535 1,558,779 1,634,074 1,709,407 1,759,447 2,090,736 2,108,074 2,150,631 Total net debt, adjusted for

amounts Due from T-Mobile 920,261 1,132,538 1,317,982 1,481,491 1,575,447 1,784,011 1,881,780 1,945,519 Gross leverage ratio, adjusted

for amounts Due from T-Mobile 2.64 3.37 4.16 4.91 5.81 7.74 7.45 7.35 Net leverage ratio, adjusted for

amounts Due from T-Mobile 2.24 2.45 3.36 4.25 5.21 6.61 6.65 6.64

Ratios under the Company's indentures

Consolidated Leverage Ratio is defined in the Company's Indentures as total debt divided by Consolidated Cash Flow (as defined in the Company's Indentures) for the most recently completed period of four consecutive fiscal quarters of the Company (the "Reference Period"), subject to certain adjustments provided for in the Company's Indentures. Secured Leverage Ratio is defined in the Company's Indentures as total secured debt divided by Consolidated Cash Flow for the Reference Period, subject to certain adjustments provided for in the Company's Indentures. Net leverage ratio is presented as total net debt (total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by the last 12 months Consolidated Cash Flow. Net leverage ratio is not a defined term in the Company's Indentures. Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio is defined in the Company's Indentures as Consolidated Cash Flow for the Reference Period divided by Fixed Charges (as defined in the Company's Indentures) for the Reference Period, which largely consist of interest expense, subject to certain adjustments provided for in the Company's Indentures. Cogent's ratios are shown in the table below.

($ in 000's) - unaudited As of

March 31,

2024 As of

June 30,

2024 As of

September 30,

2024 As of

December 31,

2024 As of

March 31,

2025 As of

June 30,

2025 (2) As of

September 30,

2025

(2) As of

December 31,

2025

(2) Cash and cash equivalents &

restricted cash 139,342 372,123 266,822 205,464 $165,676 $195,165 $136,513 $135,410 Debt















Capital (finance) leases -

current portion 21,657 21,253 21,939 21,225 24,685 26,523 24,990 26,112 Capital (finance) leases - long

term 371,116 405,176 460,632 517,161 543,852 578,634 576,851 597,239 Letters of credit 123 123 126 121 124 130 130 130 Senior Secured 2026 Notes 500,000 500,000 500,000 500,000 500,000





Senior Secured 2032 Notes









600,000 600,000 600,000 Senior Unsecured 2027 Notes 450,000 750,000 750,000 750,000 750,000 750,000 750,000 750,000 Total debt 1,342,896 1,676,552 1,732,697 1,788,507 1,818,661 1,955,287 1,951,971 1,973,481 Total net debt 1,203,554 1,304,429 1,465,875 1,583,043 1,652,985 1,760,122 1,815,458 1,838,071 Total secured debt 892,896 926,552 982,697 1,038,507 1,068,661 1,205,287 1,201,971 1,223,481 Consolidated Cash Flow (2) 382,850 372,621 338,892 307,655 310,345 286,881 344,739 322,154 Consolidated Leverage Ratio

for the Reference Period 3.51 4.50 5.11 5.81 5.86 6.82 5.66 6.13 Net leverage ratio (1) 3.14 3.50 4.33 5.15 5.33 6.14 5.27 5.71 Secured Leverage Ratio for

the Reference Period (2) 2.33 2.49 2.90 3.38 2.58 4.20 3.49 3.80 Fixed Charges for the

Reference Period (2) 94,614 91,723 88,057 106,877 110,704 118,290 131,688 135,228 Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio

for the Reference Period (2) 4.05 4.06 3.85 2.88 2.80 2.43 2.62 2.38





(1) Net leverage ratio is not a defined term under the Company's Indentures. (2) Consolidated Cash Flow as defined in the Company's $600.0 million Secured 2032 Notes issued in June 2025, includes cash payments under the IP Transit Services Agreement with TMUSA. Cash payments under the IP Transit Services Agreement with TMUSA for the for the most recently completed period of four consecutive fiscal quarters of the Company were $100.0 million.

Ratios under the Company's $600 million 2032 Secured Notes







Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Consolidated Cash Flow under the Indentures 286,881 344,739 322,154 PLUS: Cash Payments under IP Transit Services Agreement with TMUSA 100,000 100,000 100,000 Consolidated Cash Flow - $600.0 million Secured 2032 Notes 386,881 444,739 422,154 Consolidated Leverage Ratio for the Reference Period - $600.0 million Secured 2032 Notes 5.05 4.39 4.67 Net leverage ratio - $600.0 million Secured 2032 Notes (1) 4.55 4.08 4.35 Secured Leverage Ratio for the Reference Period - $600.0 million 2032 Notes 3.12 2.70 2.90 Fixed Charges for the Reference Period 118,290 131,688 135,228 Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio for the Reference Period - $600.0 million 2032 Notes 3.27 3.38 3.12

Cogent's SEC filings are available online via the Investor Relations section of www.cogentco.com or on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024 (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)





2025

2024 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 148,515

$ 198,486 Restricted cash



56,597



29,430 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,610 and $9,762, respectively



88,050



96,934 Due from T-Mobile, IP Transit Services Agreement, current portion, net of discount of $10,401 and $16,915,

respectively



89,599



83,085 Due from T-Mobile, Transition Services Agreement



119



62 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



67,701



74,104 Total current assets



450,581



482,101 Property and equipment:











Property and equipment



3,642,906



3,319,731 Accumulated depreciation and amortization



(1,921,832)



(1,655,564) Total property and equipment, net



1,721,074



1,664,167 Right-of-use leased assets



310,523



324,315 IPv4 intangible asset



458,000



458,000 Other intangible assets, net



11,251



13,029 Due from T-Mobile, IP Transit Services Agreement, net of discount of $2,255 and $12,122, respectively



89,412



179,534 Due from T-Mobile, Purchase Agreement, net of discount of $4,006 and $5,755, respectively



24,109



22,360 Deposits and other assets



34,834



29,596 Total assets

$ 3,099,784

$ 3,173,102 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 30,571

$ 39,805 Accrued and other current liabilities



109,582



134,609 Due to T-Mobile - Transition Services Agreement



-



525 Current maturities, operating lease liabilities



54,576



57,172 Finance lease obligations, current maturities



26,112



21,225 Total current liabilities



220,841



253,336 Senior secured 2032 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $2,020



597,980



- Senior secured 2026 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $375 and discount of $499



-



499,126 Senior unsecured 2027 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $1,236 and $2,013, respectively, and

discounts of $4,344 and $7,053, respectively



744,420



740,934 Secured IPv4 notes, net of debt costs of $8,863 and $6,702, respectively



371,537



199,298 Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities



269,753



302,004 Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities



597,239



517,161 Deferred income tax liabilities



333,294



398,266 Other long-term liabilities



28,568



40,129 Total liabilities



3,163,632



2,950,254 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' (deficit) equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 50,062,158 and 49,034,925 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively



50



49 Additional paid-in capital



643,256



629,829 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



1,428



(30,685) Accumulated deficit



(708,582)



(376,345) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity



(63,848)



222,848 Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity

$ 3,099,784

$ 3,173,102

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024 (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Service revenue

$ 240,518

$ 252,291 Operating expenses:











Network operations (including $319 and $477 of equity-based compensation expense, respectively),

exclusive of amounts shown separately



128,354



155,183 Selling, general, and administrative (including $4,489 and $6,871 of equity-based compensation

expense, respectively)



65,229



62,603 Depreciation and amortization



58,422



67,272 Total operating expenses



252,005



285,058 Gains on lease terminations and other



158



- Operating loss



(11,329)



(32,767) Interest expense, including change in valuation - interest rate swap



(44,377)



(37,739) Interest income - IP Transit Services Agreement



3,502



5,065 Interest income - Purchase Agreement



450



417 Interest income and other



4,172



10,014 Loss before income taxes



(47,582)



(55,010) Income tax benefit



16,801



11,693 Net loss

$ (30,781)

$ (43,317)













Comprehensive loss:











Net loss

$ (30,781)

$ (43,317) Foreign currency translation adjustment



2,860



(18,391) Comprehensive loss

$ (27,921)

$ (61,708) Basic net loss per common share

$ (0.64)

$ (0.91) Diluted net loss per common share

$ (0.64)

$ (0.91) Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.020

$ 0.995 Weighted-average common shares-basic



47,724,101



47,540,833 Weighted-average common shares -diluted



47,724,101



47,540,833

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME FOR EACH OF THE THREE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)





2025

2024

2023 Service revenue

$ 975,766

$ 1,036,104

$ 940,922 Operating expenses:

















Network operations (including $1,885, $1,681 and $1,069 of equity-based

compensation expense, respectively), exclusive of amounts shown separately



534,962



641,836



544,232 Selling, general, and administrative (including $24,532, $24,057 and $25,855 of

equity-based compensation expense, respectively)



274,436



275,781



275,318 Acquisition costs - Cogent Fiber Business



-



21,407



18,492 Depreciation and amortization



270,181



298,018



232,209 Total operating expenses



1,079,579



1,237,042



1,070,251 Gains on lease terminations and other



2,740



3,332



- Operating loss



(101,073)



(197,606)



(129,329) Interest expense, including change in valuation - interest rate swap



(161,362)



(123,317)



(93,344) Loss on debt extinguishment and redemption - 2026 Notes



(5,606)



-



- Gain on bargain purchase - Cogent Fiber Business



-



22,202



1,406,435 Interest income - IP Transit Services Agreement



16,391



23,767



26,796 Interest income - Purchase Agreement



1,749



748



1,889 Interest income and other



4,936



14,557



7,030 (Loss) income before income taxes



(244,965)



(259,649)



1,219,477 Income tax benefit



62,791



55,575



53,964 Net (loss) income

$ (182,174)

$ (204,074)

$ 1,273,441



















Comprehensive (loss) income:

















Net (loss) income

$ (182,174)

$ (204,074)

$ 1,273,441 Foreign currency translation adjustment



32,113



(16,300)



4,771 Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (150,061)

$ (220,374)

$ 1,278,212 Basic net (loss) income per common share

$ (3.80)

$ (4.28)

$ 26.88 Diluted net (loss) income per common share

$ (3.80)

$ (4.28)

$ 26.62 Dividends declared per common share

$ 3.05

$ 3.92

$ 3.76 Weighted-average common shares-basic



47,928,826



47,627,873



47,373,361 Weighted-average common shares -diluted



47,928,826



47,627,873



47,837,512

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024 (IN THOUSANDS)





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (30,781)

$ (43,317) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



58,422



67,272 Amortization of debt discounts and premium



1,472



1,324 Amortization of discounts, due from T-Mobile, IP Transit Services & Purchase Agreements



(3,952)



(5,482) Equity-based compensation expense (net of amounts capitalized)



4,808



7,348 Gains - lease terminations and other



(158)



- Deferred income taxes



(18,250)



15,279 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



7,803



2,631 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,766



(1,890) Due to T-Mobile - Transition Services Agreement



(18)



(1,045) Due from T-Mobile - Transition Services Agreement



112



(62) Deposits and other assets



(3,845)



2,409 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities



(23,371)



(29,935) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(5,992)



14,532 Cash flows from investing activities:











Cash receipts - IP Transit Services Agreement - T-Mobile



25,000



25,000 Purchases of property and equipment



(37,031)



(46,104) Net cash used in investing activities



(12,031)



(21,104) Cash flows from financing activities:











Dividends paid



(2,304)



(48,416) Principal payments of finance lease obligations



(8,528)



(27,979) Proceeds from exercises of common stock options



-



1,252 Net cash used in financing activities



(10,832)



(75,143) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



7,673



(6,461) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents & restricted cash



(21,182)



(88,176) Cash and cash equivalents & restricted cash, beginning of period



226,294



316,092 Cash and cash equivalents & restricted cash, end of period

$ 205,112

$ 227,916

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR EACH OF THE THREE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 (IN THOUSANDS)





2025

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net (loss) income

$ (182,174)

$ (204,074)

$ 1,273,441 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization



270,181



298,018



232,209 Amortization of debt discounts and premium



5,724



3,688



1,323 Amortization of discounts, due from T-Mobile, IP Transit Services & Purchase Agreements



(18,140)



(24,515)



(28,685) Equity-based compensation expense (net of amounts capitalized)



26,417



25,738



26,924 Gain on bargain purchase - Cogent Fiber Business



-



(22,202)



(1,406,435) Loss on extinguishment & redemption of 2026 notes



5,606



-



- Gains - lease terminations and other



(2,740)



(3,332)



212 Deferred income taxes



(64,972)



(51,623)



(69,582) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable



8,884



38,541



(51,002) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(1,449)



(5,839)



(11,001) Due to T-Mobile - Transition Services Agreement



(525)



(66,383)



66,908 Due from T-Mobile - Transition Services Agreement



(57)



4,452



(4,514) Deposits and other assets



(6,921)



(3,966)



(1,548) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities



(50,413)



2,852



(10,905) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(10,579)



(8,645)



17,345 Cash flows from investing activities:

















Cash receipts - IP Transit Services Agreement - T-Mobile



100,000



204,167



204,167 Acquisition of Cogent Fiber Business, net of $47.1 million of cash acquired in 2023



-



12,323



2,191 Purchases of property and equipment



(187,569)



(194,998)



(129,632) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(87,569)



21,492



76,726 Cash flows from financing activities:

















Net proceeds from issuance of senior secured 2032 notes - net of debt costs of $2.2 million



597,842



-



- Net proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured 2027 notes, net of debt costs of $1.6 million and a

discount of $6.8 million



-



291,879



- Net proceeds from issuance of secured IPv4 notes - net of debt costs of $4.0 million and $7.6 million,

respectively



170,479



198,426



- Redemption and extinguishment of secured 2026 notes



(505,000)



-



- Dividends paid



(150,063)



(189,408)



(181,716) Purchases and retirement of common stock



(16,686)



(7,968)



- Principal payments of finance lease obligations



(33,843)



(74,632)



(77,362) Settlement of a finance lease - at a discount



-



(114,576)



- Proceeds from exercises of common stock options



175



2,204



1,227 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



62,904



105,925



(257,851) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



12,440



(4,637)



1,649 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents & restricted cash



(22,804)



114,135



(162,131) Cash and cash equivalents & restricted cash, beginning of year



227,916



113,781



275,912 Cash and cash equivalents & restricted cash, end of year

$ 205,112

$ 227,916

$ 113,781

