Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.: TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2025 results

TDS Telecom increases its long-term marketable fiber service goal to 2.1 million addresses
TDS Telecom and Array provide 2026 guidance
CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on February 20, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. CST. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.
"2025 was a year of significant transformation for TDS," said Walter Carlson, President and CEO. "We completed the largest transaction in our history with the sale of our wireless business, launched a new tower company now operating as Array, and ended the year with 1.06 million marketable fiber service addresses at TDS Telecom. These actions strengthened our balance sheet and positioned the company for sustainable growth."
Highlights
TDS
- Repurchased 1,765,863 Common Shares for $67.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025
- Repaid $150 million of Export Development Canada debt in January 2026
TDS Telecom
- Executed on fiber broadband strategy
- Grew fiber net additions 44,900 in 2025
- Deployed 140,000 new marketable fiber service addresses in 2025
- Increased long-term marketable fiber service address goal to 2.1 million, an increase of 300,000 addresses
Array
- Grew site rental revenues 51% year over year
- Closed on the sale of wireless spectrum with AT&T on January 13, 2026, for $1.018 billion
- Paid a $10.25 per share special dividend on February 2, 2026
TDS reported total operating revenues from continuing operations of $330.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, versus $295.3 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $37.2 million and $0.32, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $1.0 million and $0.01, respectively, in the same period one year ago.
TDS reported total operating revenues from continuing operations of $1,228.2 million and $1,297.0 million for the years ended 2025 and 2024, respectively. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations were $48.2 million and $0.39, respectively, for the year ended 2025 compared to $(141.4) million and $(1.24), respectively, for the year ended 2024.
"In 2026, we intend to continue to advance our strategic priorities by investing in the expansion of TDS Telecom's fiber business and supporting co-location and profitability initiatives at Array. We also expect to close our pending spectrum transactions and pursue opportunities to further monetize our remaining spectrum," Carlson added.
2026 Estimated Results
TDS' current estimates of full-year 2026 results for TDS Telecom and Array are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 20, 2026 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
TDS Telecom
2026 Estimated
Actual Results for
(Dollars in millions)
Total operating revenues
$1,015-$1,055
$1,038
Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$300-$340
$319
Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$310-$350
$330
Capital expenditures
$550-$600
$406
* The 2025 divestitures at TDS Telecom impact year-over-year comparisons. The divested markets contributed $19M in annual revenues in 2025.
Array
2026 Estimated
Actual Results for
(Dollars in millions)
Total operating revenues
$200-$215
$163
Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$50-$65
$1
Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$200-$215
$194
Capital expenditures
$25-$35
$30
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2026 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.
TDS Telecom
Array
2026 Estimated
Results
Actual Results for
the Year Ended
December 31, 2025
2026 Estimated
Results
Actual Results for
the Year Ended
December 31, 2025
(Dollars in millions)
Net income from continuing operations (GAAP)
N/A
$28
N/A
$172
Add back:
Income tax expense (benefit)
N/A
10
N/A
(31)
Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)
($15)-$25
$38
$780-$795
$141
Add back or deduct:
Interest expense
-
(7)
45
28
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
325
300
50
48
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$310-$350
$331
$875-$890
$218
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
-
6
-
2
Loss on impairment of intangible assets
-
1
-
48
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
-
15
-
2
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
-
(23)
-
-
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
-
-
(595)
(6)
Short-term imputed spectrum lease income
-
-
(80)
(69)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$310-$350
$330
$200-$215
$194
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
-
-
140
174
Interest and dividend income
5
6
10
19
Other, net
5
5
-
-
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$300-$340
$319
$50-$65
$1
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the manner in which Array's remaining business is conducted; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; whether the additional spectrum license sales to T-Mobile and the previously announced spectrum license sales to Verizon are consummated; whether Array can monetize its remaining spectrum assets; intense competition; economic and business risks associated with fixed rate annual escalators on colocation revenue contracts; Array's reliance on a small number of tenants for a substantial portion of its revenues; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' lack of scale relative to larger competitors; inability to protect TDS' real estate rights, with respect to land leases; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances or changes in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which TDS does business; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and Array indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments, including significant investments in wireless operating entities Array does not control; the state and federal regulatory environment, including changes in regulatory support received and the ability to pass through certain regulatory fees to customers; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by the TDS Voting Trust; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and extreme weather events. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K.
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
Capital expenditures from continuing operations (thousands)
$ 12,933
$ 7,927
Owned towers
4,450
4,449
Number of colocations1
4,572
4,517
Tower tenancy rate2
1.03
1.02
1
Represents instances where a third-party leases space on a company-owned tower. Includes T-Mobile MLA committed site minimum of 2,015. Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the MLA.
2
Calculated as total number of colocations divided by total number of towers. Includes T-Mobile MLA committed site minimum of 2,015. Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the MLA.
TDS Telecom
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
Residential connections
Broadband
Incumbent Fiber
127,300
123,500
121,200
119,700
118,500
Incumbent Copper
91,200
102,000
106,500
112,600
116,900
Expansion Fiber
160,600
150,700
141,800
133,200
126,100
Cable
182,800
186,100
188,200
190,200
191,500
Total Broadband
561,900
562,400
557,700
555,800
553,000
Video
111,500
114,300
116,500
118,700
121,000
Voice
228,900
242,200
248,700
256,900
261,600
Wireless
3,300
2,200
1,600
900
100
Total Residential connections
905,600
921,100
924,500
932,300
935,700
Commercial connections
173,900
180,300
184,300
187,600
190,500
Total connections 1
1,079,500
1,101,300
1,108,800
1,119,900
1,126,300
Total residential fiber net adds
15,100
11,200
10,300
8,300
13,600
Total residential broadband net adds
4,500
4,600
3,900
2,800
7,900
Residential fiber churn 2
1.2 %
1.5 %
1.1 %
0.9 %
1.0 %
Total residential broadband churn
1.6 %
1.7 %
1.5 %
1.3 %
1.4 %
Residential revenue per connection 3
$ 65.95
$ 65.66
$ 65.85
$ 65.67
$ 64.72
Capital expenditures (thousands)
$ 154,904
$ 102,429
$ 90,187
$ 58,870
$ 81,743
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
Divestitures in 2025 resulted in a decrease of 19,400 connections, including 7,700 residential broadband connections.
2
Residential fiber churn represents the percentage of incumbent and expansion fiber connections that disconnected service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
3
Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
vs. 2024
2025
2024
2025
vs. 2024
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
TDS Telecom
$ 260,956
$ 264,295
(1) %
$ 1,038,358
$ 1,060,857
(2) %
Array
60,328
26,089
N/M
162,961
102,933
58 %
All Other1
9,428
4,964
90 %
26,888
133,188
(80) %
330,712
295,348
12 %
1,228,207
1,296,978
(5) %
Operating expenses
TDS Telecom
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
179,941
187,101
(4) %
725,672
720,517
1 %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
76,720
71,713
7 %
300,196
270,660
11 %
Loss on impairment of intangible assets
900
1,103
(18) %
900
1,103
(18) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
7,163
4,032
78 %
15,054
12,376
22 %
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(17,886)
(49,108)
64 %
(23,121)
(49,108)
53 %
246,838
214,841
15 %
1,018,701
955,548
7 %
Array
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
38,204
43,733
(13) %
163,929
175,553
(7) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
12,402
12,156
2 %
48,262
47,212
2 %
Loss on impairment of intangible assets
-
-
N/M
47,679
136,234
(65) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
1,125
219
N/M
1,746
809
N/M
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
-
(900)
-
(6,123)
3,460
N/M
51,731
55,208
(6) %
255,493
363,268
(30) %
All Other1
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
14,610
14,989
(3) %
48,721
180,882
(73) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
667
950
(30) %
3,427
7,825
(56) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
36
(9)
N/M
47
(44)
N/M
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
-
(7,510)
N/M
(797)
(19,242)
96 %
15,313
8,420
82 %
51,398
169,421
(70) %
Total operating expenses
313,882
278,469
13 %
1,325,592
1,488,237
(11) %
Operating income (loss)
TDS Telecom
14,118
49,454
(71) %
19,657
105,309
(81) %
Array
8,597
(29,119)
N/M
(92,532)
(260,335)
64 %
All Other1
(5,885)
(3,456)
(70) %
(24,510)
(36,233)
(32) %
16,830
16,879
-
(97,385)
(191,259)
49 %
Other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
26,792
38,506
(30) %
176,101
163,623
8 %
Interest and dividend income
12,263
6,933
77 %
40,307
27,201
48 %
Interest expense
(12,316)
(29,657)
58 %
(112,668)
(108,575)
(4) %
Short-term imputed spectrum lease income
38,619
-
N/M
69,033
-
N/M
Other, net
3,112
2,541
22 %
13,574
5,622
N/M
Total other income
68,470
18,323
N/M
186,347
87,871
N/M
Income (loss) before income taxes
85,300
35,202
N/M
88,962
(103,388)
N/M
Income tax expense (benefit)
22,936
14,728
56 %
(62,184)
(22,067)
N/M
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
62,364
20,474
N/M
151,146
(81,321)
N/M
Less: Net income (loss) from continuing operations
7,839
2,163
N/M
33,742
(9,150)
N/M
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable
$ 54,525
$ 18,311
N/M
$ 117,404
$ (72,171)
N/M
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
$ 1,246
$ (13,313)
N/M
$ (130,904)
$ 54,840
N/M
Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued
(701)
(865)
(19) %
(7,264)
10,374
N/M
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable
1,947
(12,448)
N/M
(123,640)
44,466
N/M
Net income (loss)
63,610
7,161
N/M
20,242
(26,481)
N/M
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests,
7,138
1,298
N/M
26,478
1,224
N/M
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS shareholders
56,472
5,863
N/M
(6,236)
(27,705)
77 %
TDS Preferred Share dividends
17,306
17,306
-
69,225
69,225
-
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ 39,166
$ (11,443)
N/M
$ (75,461)
$ (96,930)
22 %
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
114,767
114,282
-
115,179
113,714
1 %
Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing
$ 0.32
$ 0.01
N/M
$ 0.42
$ (1.24)
N/M
Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued
$ 0.02
$ (0.11)
N/M
$ (1.08)
$ 0.39
N/M
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS
$ 0.34
$ (0.10)
N/M
$ (0.66)
$ (0.85)
23 %
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
117,516
118,273
(1) %
118,563
113,714
4 %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing
$ 0.32
$ 0.01
N/M
$ 0.39
$ (1.24)
N/M
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued
$ 0.01
$ (0.11)
N/M
$ (1.04)
$ 0.39
N/M
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS
$ 0.33
$ (0.10)
N/M
$ (0.65)
$ (0.85)
23 %
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
1Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the Array and TDS Telecom segments.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$ 20,242
$ (26,481)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
(130,904)
54,840
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
151,146
(81,321)
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
351,885
325,697
Bad debts expense
8,172
7,424
Stock-based compensation expense
27,174
18,335
Deferred income taxes, net
(66,190)
(20,978)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(176,101)
(163,623)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
215,599
168,701
Loss on impairment of intangible assets
48,579
137,337
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
16,847
13,141
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(23,918)
(68,350)
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(6,123)
3,460
Other operating activities
29,617
4,576
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
Accounts receivable
(24,189)
6,185
Inventory
(10)
(327)
Accounts payable
(9,830)
(56,066)
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
(70,569)
399
Accrued taxes
(19,837)
(5,105)
Other assets and liabilities
(113,968)
6,295
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
338,284
295,780
Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations
251,605
850,093
Net cash provided by operating activities
589,889
1,145,873
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(390,529)
(365,446)
Cash paid for licenses
(4,175)
(19,198)
Cash received from divestitures
72,342
147,267
Other investing activities
4,067
1,449
Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations
(318,295)
(235,928)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations
2,462,399
(518,572)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
2,144,104
(754,500)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of long-term debt
325,000
440,000
Repayment of long-term debt
(1,962,116)
(455,548)
Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for TDS stock-based compensation awards
(1,275)
(2,308)
Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for Array stock-based compensation awards
(63,446)
(11,246)
Repurchase of TDS Common Shares
(108,129)
-
Repurchase of Array Common Shares
(21,360)
(54,091)
Dividends paid to TDS shareholders
(87,670)
(104,383)
Array dividends paid to noncontrolling public shareholders
(358,579)
-
Payment of debt issuance costs
(8,830)
(16,170)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(21,932)
(4,716)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(1,933)
(1,251)
Other financing activities
(16,258)
(1,115)
Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations
(2,326,528)
(210,828)
Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations
(20,537)
(66,631)
Net cash used in financing activities
(2,347,065)
(277,459)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
386,928
113,914
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
383,222
269,308
End of period
$ 770,150
$ 383,222
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
December 31,
2025
2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 765,952
$ 363,612
Accounts receivable, net
109,981
98,552
Inventory, net
4,062
4,052
Prepaid expenses
28,206
32,367
Income taxes receivable
1,292
2,487
Current assets of discontinued operations
-
1,163,032
Other current assets
13,976
31,088
Total current assets
923,469
1,695,190
Non-current assets held for sale
1,598,131
12
Non-current assets of discontinued operations
-
4,499,561
Licenses
1,642,972
3,289,648
Other intangible assets, net
131,673
160,804
Investments in unconsolidated entities
461,922
500,471
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,965,455
2,876,214
Operating lease right-of-use assets
515,081
520,902
Other assets and deferred charges
159,600
139,430
Total assets
$ 8,398,303
$ 13,682,232
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
December 31,
2025
2024
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 5,274
$ 31,131
Accounts payable
115,822
74,866
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
125,140
46,992
Accrued interest
2,836
8,999
Accrued taxes
46,721
36,561
Accrued compensation
56,774
147,061
Short-term operating lease liabilities
26,180
27,529
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
20,242
671,575
Other current liabilities
41,322
44,980
Total current liabilities
440,311
1,089,694
Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations
-
2,310,660
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
743,633
980,769
Long-term operating lease liabilities
549,617
540,904
Other deferred liabilities and credits
574,025
460,676
Long-term debt, net
823,364
2,415,686
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
-
15,831
Total equity
5,267,353
5,868,012
Total liabilities and equity
$ 8,398,303
$ 13,682,232
Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2025
TDS
Telecom
Array
TDS
Corporate
& Other
Intercompany
Eliminations
TDS
Consolidated
(Dollars in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 144,968
$ 113,400
$ 655,894
$ (148,310)
$ 765,952
Licenses and other intangible assets
$ 131,826
$ 1,642,187
$ 632
$ -
$ 1,774,645
Investment in unconsolidated entities
3,947
412,608
55,868
(10,501)
461,922
$ 135,773
$ 2,054,795
$ 56,500
$ (10,501)
$ 2,236,567
Property, plant and equipment, net
$ 2,562,057
$ 388,999
$ 14,399
$ -
$ 2,965,455
Long-term debt, net:
Current portion
$ 160
$ 4,063
$ 1,051
$ -
$ 5,274
Non-current portion
2,887
670,258
150,219
-
823,364
$ 3,047
$ 674,321
$ 151,270
$ -
$ 828,638
TDS Telecom Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2025
2024
2025 vs.
2025
2024
2025 vs.
(Dollars in thousands)
Operating revenues
Residential
Incumbent
$ 80,179
$ 86,164
(7) %
$ 332,347
$ 355,395
(6) %
Expansion
41,935
31,373
34 %
152,531
114,113
34 %
Cable
58,847
64,787
(9) %
245,100
270,444
(9) %
Total residential
180,961
182,324
(1) %
729,978
739,952
(1) %
Commercial
33,941
37,374
(9) %
137,258
147,564
(7) %
Wholesale
45,965
44,363
4 %
170,499
172,520
(1) %
Total service revenues
260,867
264,061
(1) %
1,037,735
1,060,036
(2) %
Equipment revenues
89
234
(62) %
623
821
(24) %
Total operating revenues
260,956
264,295
(1) %
1,038,358
1,060,857
(2) %
Cost of operations (excluding Depreciation,
99,351
103,047
(4) %
399,616
399,815
-
Cost of equipment and products
193
208
(8) %
754
723
4 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
80,397
83,846
(4) %
325,302
319,979
2 %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
76,720
71,713
7 %
300,196
270,660
11 %
Loss on impairment of intangible assets
900
1,103
(18) %
900
1,103
(18) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
7,163
4,032
78 %
15,054
12,376
22 %
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(17,886)
(49,108)
64 %
(23,121)
(49,108)
53 %
Total operating expenses
246,838
214,841
15 %
1,018,701
955,548
7 %
Operating income
$ 14,118
$ 49,454
(71) %
$ 19,657
$ 105,309
(81) %
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
Array
2025
2024
2025
vs. 2024
2025
2024
2025
vs. 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Operating revenues
Site rental
$ 54,990
$ 26,019
N/M
$ 154,654
$ 102,610
51 %
Services
5,338
70
N/M
8,307
323
N/M
Total operating revenues
60,328
26,089
N/M
162,961
102,933
58 %
Operating expenses
Cost of operations (excluding Depreciation,
22,823
20,174
13 %
79,485
72,997
9 %
Selling, general and administrative
15,381
23,559
(35) %
84,444
102,556
(18) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
12,402
12,156
2 %
48,262
47,212
2 %
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
-
N/M
47,679
136,234
(65) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
1,125
219
N/M
1,746
809
N/M
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
-
(900)
N/M
(6,123)
3,460
N/M
Total operating expenses
51,731
55,208
(6) %
255,493
363,268
(30) %
Operating income (loss)
$ 8,597
$ (29,119)
N/M
$ (92,532)
$ (260,335)
64 %
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
Year Ended
December 31,
TDS Consolidated
2025
2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP)
$ 338,284
$ 295,780
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(390,529)
(365,446)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(1,933)
(1,251)
Free cash flow - continuing operations (Non-GAAP)1
$ (54,178)
$ (70,917)
1
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted OIBDA and AFCF Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures,
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
TDS Telecom
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income (GAAP)
$ 8,187
$ 34,008
$ 27,516
$ 84,901
Add back or deduct:
Income tax expense (benefit)
9,595
20,301
10,157
35,040
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
17,782
54,309
37,673
119,941
Add back or deduct:
Interest expense
(2,487)
(1,676)
(6,654)
(5,197)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
76,720
71,713
300,196
270,660
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
92,015
124,346
331,215
385,404
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
2,711
-
6,207
-
Loss on impairment of intangible assets
900
1,103
900
1,103
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
7,163
4,032
15,054
12,376
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(17,886)
(49,108)
(23,121)
(49,108)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
84,903
80,373
330,255
349,775
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
-
(8)
4
(7)
Interest and dividend income
1,522
1,892
6,440
5,483
Other, net
(345)
1,295
4,918
3,959
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 83,726
$ 77,194
$ 318,893
$ 340,340
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
Array
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations (GAAP)
$ 41,764
$ 11,832
$ 172,267
$ (80,464)
Add back or deduct:
Income tax expense (benefit)
23,332
(3,656)
(31,148)
(19,256)
Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)
65,096
8,176
141,119
(99,720)
Add back:
Interest expense
11,989
3,203
28,222
12,405
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
12,402
12,156
48,262
47,212
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
89,487
23,535
217,603
(40,103)
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
95
1,607
2,444
21,521
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
-
47,679
136,234
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
1,125
219
1,746
809
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
-
(900)
(6,123)
3,460
Short-term imputed spectrum lease income
(38,619)
-
(69,033)
-
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
52,088
24,461
194,316
121,921
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
26,301
37,919
173,754
161,364
Interest and dividend income
3,649
2,579
18,917
11,656
Other, net
(81)
-
169
-
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 22,219
$ (16,037)
$ 1,476
$ (51,099)
Array Adjusted Free Cash Flow (AFCF)
AFCF is a non-GAAP measure defined as Net income from continuing operations adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation below. AFCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income from continuing operations or as an indicator of cash flows.
Management believes AFCF is a useful measure of Array's cash generated from operations and its noncontrolling investment interests. The following table reconciles AFCF to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income from continuing operations. This measure is presented following the sale of Array's wireless operations to T-Mobile on August 1, 2025, at which time the primary business operations for Array changed from providing wireless communications services to a standalone tower company. Array modified its AFCF metric for the three months ended December 31, 2025 to adjust for cash taxes paid in the quarter, which management believes best reflects cash generated from operations and investments. Under the modified presentation, the comparative calculation of AFCF for the three months ended September 30, 2025 would have been $63.4 million.
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income from continuing operations - Array (GAAP)
$ 41,764
Add back or deduct:
Income tax expense
23,332
Cash paid for income taxes
(191)
Stock-based compensation expense
259
Short-term imputed spectrum lease income
(38,619)
Amortization of deferred debt charges
946
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(26,301)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
65,867
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
1,125
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
12,402
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
95
Straight line and other non-cash revenue adjustments
(5,190)
Straight line expense adjustment
1,398
Maintenance and other capital expenditures
(2,025)
Adjusted Free Cash Flow from continuing operations - Array (Non-GAAP)
$ 74,862
SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.