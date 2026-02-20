New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - RiseGuide, a self-development platform serving over 500,000 users globally, announced the launch of SEEK: Search Engine for Expert Knowledge, a proprietary feature designed to cut through digital noise and deliver verified, actionable answers based on the documented methodologies of world-class performers.

RiseGuide

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/284368_article%20cover%203%201.jpg

Unlike general-purpose AI tools that prioritize plausibility over accuracy, SEEK operates as a closed-loop knowledge system that draws exclusively from a catalog of publicly available materials from recognized authors and researchers. The feature, now available to all premium subscribers following successful beta testing, addresses a growing challenge facing professionals and self-development aficionados alike: access to an overwhelming volume of contradictory advice with no clear path to practical implementation.

"80% of people quit their personal development goals in the first two weeks. Most New Year's resolutions get abandoned by February. We are convinced it's not a motivation problem - it's an advice overload problem," said Oleksandr Matsiuk, CEO and Founder of RiseGuide. "SEEK is different. Curated sources, trusted answers, content optimized for value rather than keywords, no ads or promotions."

RiseGuide's approach centers on digestible content formats and practical assignments designed to improve retention and follow-through.

The Problem SEEK Solves

A search for "how to be more productive" returns over 500 million results, with top placements dominated by ads and SEO-optimized content written by generalists. General AI models, while useful for certain tasks, often generate plausible-sounding but generic advice when addressing personal development questions - a byproduct of training on the averaged-out content of the internet.

SEEK takes a different approach. Instead of scraping open web sources or predicting statistically likely responses, it consults frameworks developed by specific domain experts whose methods have produced documented results. SEEK combines rigorous human curation where only the best, verified sources and expert frameworks are manually selected - with purpose-built algorithms designed to extract the most practical, actionable insight for any self-development question. Users receive targeted guidance derived from the work of neuroscientists, CEOs, negotiation specialists, top TED-talk speakers, and cognitive psychologists - without the noise of unverified sources.

How SEEK Works



Users enter a question and receive a layered response built from verified expert sources within seconds.

Video evidence: SEEK surfaces exact video clips showing the expert discussing the topic. For example, a user struggling with public speaking anxiety and searching "how do I become a more confident speaker?" doesn't receive a list of generic tips. Instead, SEEK returns specific vocal control techniques from communication experts, timestamp references to relevant TED talks, YouTube videos, and podcasts, and a concrete exercise to practice before the next presentation.

Executive summary: A concise text synthesis of key insights for quick reference.

Deep dive: Full sourced answers with links to original content, allowing users to verify every claim.

Action step: Each response includes a specific, immediate action the user can take to apply the information.

Related questions: SEEK suggests intelligent follow-up prompts to deepen understanding and explore nuance.



The system is built on three core principles:

Verified sources only: SEEK draws from insights synthesized from the publicly available work of over 300 experts, including behavioral scientists, Nobel laureates, memory experts, leadership authors and coaches, business strategists, habit formation researchers and many more. Each source is hand-selected and vetted by RiseGuide's team. No hallucinations: Because SEEK operates within a defined knowledge base rather than generating probabilistic responses, it avoids the fabrication issues that plague open-domain AI systems. All outputs are source-attributed; if the library doesn't cover a topic, the system acknowledges the gap rather than inventing an answer. Context-driven answers: Responses include not just information, but application.

Personalization at Scale

SEEK complements RiseGuide's structured learning journeys, which include the Charisma Mastery track for professionals looking to strengthen communication skills and executive presence, and the Intelligence Training program focused on memory, focus, and cognitive performance. The platform combines interactive lessons, videos, micro-learning assessments, and now on-demand expert queries to create a comprehensive learning system.

Availability

SEEK is available immediately to all RiseGuide paid subscribers through the RiseGuide iOS and Android mobile applications.

About RiseGuide

RiseGuide is an EdTech platform that transforms the proven strategies of top performers into practical, daily lessons and personalized development plans. Users learn to build personal brands, master communication skills, strengthen cognitive abilities, and develop professional presence through content inspired by methodologies from leading experts across multiple disciplines. Since its founding in 2024, RiseGuide experienced 5x year-over-year growth and now serves over 500,000 users committed to replacing passive screen time with active personal growth. For more information, visit riseguide.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284368

Source: PRNews OU