Diginex Limited: Diginex Connects Sustainability Intelligence to Revenue Activation in $40 Million Strategic Alliance

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX) continues to advance its strategic platform expansion through the execution of a transformative reseller agreement with Resulticks Global Companies Pte Limited, targeting cumulative revenue of $40 million (USD) over four years. The agreement represents more than a commercial milestone. It signals a deliberate progression in Diginex's evolution from a sustainability reporting provider to an integrated enterprise operating layer.

That progression becomes clearer when examining the structure of the relationship itself. The agreement extends well beyond distribution, integrating Diginex's ESG and sustainability intelligence platforms with Resulticks' real-time, AI-driven customer engagement engine. The result is a unified framework that connects regulatory-grade sustainability data directly to commercial activation systems at enterprise scale. It does something else.

This integration reflects and serves a broader shift underway in global markets, where sustainability is increasingly embedded in operational performance rather than isolated in compliance functions. And beyond serving a valuable market, this agreement is something else: timely.

Serving a Maturing ESG Market

Sustainability reporting has matured rapidly in recent years. Carbon accounting tools have improved, regulatory frameworks have expanded, and enterprises are collecting more ESG data than ever before. Yet maturity in measurement naturally leads to a new question: What happens after the data is collected? In many cases, the answer is very little. As a result, organizations are increasingly seeking to operationalize that intelligence in real time, embedding sustainability insights into procurement decisions, customer engagement strategies, capital allocation frameworks, and brand positioning initiatives.

It is precisely at this inflection point that the alliance becomes strategically relevant, as the market shifts from measuring sustainability performance to integrating it into enterprise execution. By combining Diginex's ESG data infrastructure with Resulticks' advanced analytics and engagement capabilities, sustainability intelligence can inform real-time customer segmentation, personalized communication strategies, and performance-driven enterprise initiatives. In doing so, ESG data shifts from static reporting cycles into dynamic commercial systems that enable enterprises to translate compliance readiness into measurable operational impact.

That transition from disclosure to activation represents a purposeful expansion in how sustainability technology contributes to enterprise value, and it opens the door to deeper integration between sustainability performance and commercial strategy.

This alliance can do more.

Expediting Operational Scale

The reseller structure accelerates Diginex's global expansion by leveraging Resulticks' established enterprise footprint across the United States, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. These regions face heightened regulatory expectations and expanding Scope 3 accountability pressures, increasing demand for integrated, scalable ESG solutions. Through this enhanced model, Diginex efficiently extends its market reach while maintaining capital discipline, reinforcing a strategy that prioritizes integration over expansion.

This approach is consistent with the company's recent strategic sequence. The integration of Plan A's consolidated carbon accounting, emissions measurement, and ESG reporting into a unified operating layer reduces fragmentation across sustainability workflows and enables enterprises to operate from a single data foundation. That architectural consolidation strengthened the platform's ability to move from descriptive reporting toward continuous sustainability management.

The Brazil joint venture framework then extended this foundation into a real-economy deployment environment, positioning Diginex within global supply chains where sustainability data directly influences trade credibility, access to financing, and regulatory alignment. The Resulticks agreement builds on that foundation by adding enterprise-scale activation to the stack.

The $40 million revenue target reflects structured commercial ambition supported by a scalable reseller-led model. In parallel, the restructuring of the previously extended $8 million funding - originally provided by Diginex to Resulticks - into four equal repayment installments during 2026 provides clear visibility on capital recovery and reinforces financial alignment between the parties.

Together, these elements support both operational expansion and disciplined capital management, creating continuity between strategic vision and financial execution. The relationship, however, extends beyond the reseller framework and carries the potential for deeper structural integration.

Diginex remains in active dialogue with Resulticks regarding a potential strategic business combination, with final transaction terms agreed and discussions underway to secure non-dilutive medium-term debt financing. That dialogue unfolds at a time when sustainability performance is no longer treated as a peripheral disclosure metric. It is increasingly influencing capital access, valuation frameworks, and regulatory positioning across global markets.

Viewed in that context, the evolving relationship between Diginex and Resulticks represents more than a commercial partnership. It reflects a convergence of sustainability intelligence, enterprise activation, and capital strategy. At the right time.

Infrastructure to Serve a New Era of ESG

Sustainability markets are entering a phase defined by convergence. ESG data is no longer confined to annual disclosures or investor communications. It increasingly informs procurement standards, financing structures, supply chain transparency requirements, and customer engagement strategies. As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and stakeholders demand defensible, verifiable systems, enterprises are seeking platforms that connect compliance-grade data with real-time operational decision-making.

With measurement and reporting infrastructure through diginexESG and Plan A, real-economy deployment initiatives, and now enterprise-scale activation through Resulticks, Diginex continues to expand its sustainability operating stack in a disciplined and integrated manner. Each layer reinforces the next, creating a through-line between what is measured, what is reported, and what is ultimately acted upon.

That value should not be underappreciated. As global regulatory expectations continue to tighten and sustainability intelligence becomes inseparable from enterprise performance, the ability to unify data, compliance, and commercial execution is no longer optional. It is foundational.

Through this newest strategic alliance, Diginex advances its platform to serve at the busy intersection of sustainability intelligence and enterprise activation, reinforcing and providing a model designed not just to report ESG performance, but to embed it within operational and commercial systems at scale. In an ESG market shifting from disclosure to execution, that structural integration may prove to be a defining competitive advantage.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX) (ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex's products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the "Global Reporting Initiative"), SASB (the "Sustainability Accounting Standards Board"), and TCFD (the "Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures"). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

About Resulticks

Resulticks is a leading provider of AI-powered, omnichannel customer engagement and data management solutions. Its platform enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences through real-time data analytics and automation, serving clients across industries in North America, Asia, and the Middle East. Resulticks is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in India, Singapore, and Dubai.

For more information, please visit the Resulticks website: https://resulticks.com/.

