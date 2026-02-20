Anzeige
Freitag, 20.02.2026
ACCESS Newswire
20.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
Ecomzy Technologies LLC: Ecomzy to Launch All-in-One Ecommerce Platform Built Exclusively for Solopreneurs

The new ecosystem will offer ready-made stores, digital products, and automated marketing tools for solo entrepreneurs.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / Ecomzy, a new ecommerce platform built exclusively for solopreneurs, today announced its upcoming launch. Currently under development, the platform is designed to provide a complete, automated ecosystem that will enable solo entrepreneurs to start, run, and scale online businesses without technical complexity or upfront investment.

Unlike traditional ecommerce solutions that require multiple tools and significant setup time, Ecomzy will integrate everything a solopreneur needs into one seamless system. Upon its release, users will receive a professionally designed, turnkey online store pre-loaded with curated digital products. Automated marketing tools will promote the store across major platforms, while a unified dashboard will allow for easy management of orders, products, and performance.

The platform represents a significant step in making ecommerce accessible to the growing community of solopreneurs seeking flexible, freedom-first business models.

"We're building Ecomzy for solopreneurs who want businesses that work for their lives, not the other way around," said Ilia Dolgikh, CEO and Co-founder of Ecomzy. "We've taken everything we've learned from empowering thousands of entrepreneurs and are creating a platform that handles the heavy lifting. Once launched, Ecomzy will let solopreneurs focus on what matters most - building a life they love - while our system manages the daily operations."

The upcoming platform will offer a complete toolkit for solopreneurs to establish their online presence and begin generating revenue with minimal hands-on involvement.

Solopreneurs interested in being notified when Ecomzy launches can sign up for updates on the official website.

About Ecomzy

Ecomzy is an upcoming ecommerce platform built exclusively for solopreneurs, designed to provide a complete, automated ecosystem to start, run, and grow a successful online business. By integrating a ready-made store, digital products, and automated marketing tools into one seamless system, Ecomzy will make it effortless for solo entrepreneurs to sell online and build freedom-first businesses.

Media Contact:

Polina Beletskaya
Marketing Director
polina.beletskaya@ssdma.com

SOURCE: Ecomzy Technologies LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ecomzy-to-launch-all-in-one-ecommerce-platform-built-exclusively-1139210

