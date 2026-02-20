Pace Analytical: Pace Life Sciences to Host Free Virtual Webinar on Quality Oversight in Fully Outsourced Pharma Operations

Senior Expert, Julie Barnhill, Ph.D., to share practical strategies for ensuring GxP compliance in virtual and hybrid pharma companies

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / As pharmaceutical companies increasingly rely on outsourced operations, maintaining GxP compliance has become a critical and challenging element of sponsorship oversight. Pace Life Sciences, a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and a division of Pace, a Science and Technology Company, is hosting a free, live virtual webinar on February 24th, 2026 at 11 AM EST, "Quality by Design for Outsourced Pharmaceutical Operations" led by Julie Barnhill, Ph.D., drawing on decades of hands-on experience supporting companies through all phases of drug development.

Attendees will learn how to:

Establish a right-sized Quality Management System (QMS) aligned with organizational stage and risk profile

Apply a risk-based vendor qualification strategy

Implement effective oversight mechanisms to ensure transparency and data integrity

Strengthen quality agreements and coordinate change management across multiple vendors

Leverage cloud-based systems to enhance real-time communication and compliance visibility

This webinar is designed to help pharma companies move beyond paper compliance and implement oversight models that work in real world, multivendor environments to ensure GxP compliance.

Registration Information

February 24th at 11 AM EST - Registration Link

Pace is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Julie Barnhill, PhD

Dr. Barnhill is a Senior Consultant at Pace Life Sciences specializing in GxP compliance from preclinical through commercial drug development. She provides strategic QA leadership for virtual and hybrid biopharma companies, including building quality systems, conducting GxP audits, and preparing organizations for FDA inspections.

Prior to Pace, Dr. Barnhill held senior quality leadership roles at Osiris Therapeutics, Alpharma (now Actavis), and Chesapeake Biological Laboratories (now Emergent). She serves on the Board of the PDA Capital Area Chapter, is Adjunct Graduate Faculty at Johns Hopkins University, and is a Course Director with CfPIE. She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and her B.S. from Trinity College.

About Pace Life Sciences

Pace Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical trials materials manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries. Our network of CDMO sites consists of GMP analytical testing laboratories and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts and our investment in state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization. We are dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business.

