BDXL Ltd: How to Avoid Common Mistakes in USCIS Translations

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / Common USCIS translation mistakes, like a missing stamp, an incomplete certification statement, or a simple formatting error, can delay your USCIS applications. Whether you're applying for a visa, green card, or citizenship, you need to obtain a USCIS-certified translation of all foreign-language documents, and the translations must comply with official requirements to ensure guaranteed acceptance.

A single translation error can trigger a Request for Evidence (RFE), a Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID), or immediate application rejection, which can delay your approval by months and cost thousands of dollars.

This guide breaks down the most common USCIS translation mistakes, explains exactly what USCIS requires under 8 CFR § 103.2(b)(3), and gives you a free checklist to audit any translation before you submit.

What USCIS Actually Requires for Certified Translations

USCIS requires certified translations for all non-English documents submitted with immigration applications. The translation must be a complete, accurate English version of the original, accompanied by a certification statement signed by the translator. This requirement is established under official regulation 8 CFR § 103.2(b)(3) , which states:

"Any document containing foreign language submitted to USCIS shall be accompanied by a full English language translation which the translator has certified as complete and accurate, and by the translator's certification that he or she is competent to translate from the foreign language into English."

According to this regulation, the three core components for every USCIS-certified translation are:

Completeness: Every word, stamp, seal, notation, and handwritten mark must be translated or annotated. Nothing can be skipped, even if it seems minor.

Accuracy: The translation must preserve the original meaning, legal terminology, proper names, and dates exactly as they appear.

Certification: The translator must sign a statement confirming their competency in the language pair and the accuracy of the translation.

Certified Translator Requirements for USCIS

A certified USCIS translation does not require the translator to hold an American Translators Association (ATA) certification or a government license. However, the translator must :

Be competent in both the source language and English

Not be the applicant, a family member, or a close friend

Sign the certification statement identifying the document and attesting to the accuracy of the translation.

Notarisation is not mandatory when submitting translated documents to USCIS. However, some consulates or immigration attorneys may request it; ensure you always confirm.

Certification Statement Template

I, [Full Name], certify that I am competent to translate from [Source Language] to English and that the above/attached translation is a complete and accurate translation of the document entitled [Document Name].

Signature: ____________________ Printed Name: ____________________ Date: ____________________ Address: ____________________ Phone/Email: ____________________

The Most Common USCIS Translation Mistakes And Their Consequences

Missing or incomplete certification statement: If no certification is attached, or the translator's name, signature, date, contact information, or document identification is missing, RFE is the most common consequence. But complete rejection is also possible in severe cases if the error isn't corrected.

Incomplete translation: RFE is a common consequence if entire pages, headers, footers, or margin notes are omitted in your translation. However, you might receive a Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID) if eligibility is affected.

Untranslated stamps, seals, or handwriting: Failing to translate all official stamps, notary seals, or handwritten notes will trigger RFE. If the document's authenticity cannot be verified, you might receive a Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID).

Name, date, or address inconsistencies: Spelling differences, incorrect date formats, or mismatched addresses across documents can trigger an RFE or NOID. It can also lead to denial if misrepresentation is suspected.

Self-certification or family member certification: If the applicant or a relative certifies the translation rather than a neutral third party, USCIS may issue a Request for Evidence or reject the application if the applicant's credibility is questioned.

Formatting and layout discrepancies: A Request for Evidence (RFE) is a common consequence when the translation does not mirror the structure of the original document.

Literal translation without Context: If legal or cultural terms are translated word-for-word instead of by equivalent meaning, USCIS can issue a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Partial certification: RFE is the most common consequence when the certification does not specify the document to be translated.

Minor typos or grammar errors: Small spelling or grammar mistakes that do not change the meaning usually have no consequences. But it may raise credibility concerns.

Overly creative interpretation: Adding explanations or assumptions not present in the original document can trigger NOID and lead to possible denial.

Document-Specific Translation Pitfalls

In addition to general USCIS translation errors, you may encounter document-specific issues. Here's a summary of some

Birth & Marriage Certificates

Missing back-page stamps

Parent names in a different name order

Untranslated margin notes or registrar stamps

Academic Documents (Diplomas, Transcripts)

Degree names translated literally

Grading scales not converted

University seals/accreditation marks left untranslated

Police Clearances & Court Records

Handwritten judge/officer notes omitted

Date formats causing confusion

Legal terminology mistranslated

Financial & Employment Documents

Currency symbols not localised

Confusing salary figures

Company names/addresses partially translated

When Self-Certification Works And When It Backfires

Self-certification isn't prohibited under 8 CFR § 103.2(b)(3). Anyone competent in English and the source language can translate documents for use. However, self-certification is accepted only for unofficial documents such as emails and informal notes, and for any material where accuracy is for understanding the information, not for approving an application.

However, if you are submitting birth certificates , passports, marriage certificates , medical records , death certificates , and other official documents to USCIS, self-certification isn't allowed. You must get a professional translator to complete the translation and provide their certification statement. Unlike unofficial documents, birth certificates and other immigration materials are used for approval and the accuracy of information matters.

How to Audit Your Translation Before Submitting

Whether you hired a professional translator or a translation company, here are some things to check before accepting translated documents

Is there a signed certification statement attached to the translation?

Does the certification include all required elements?

Is every page of the original document translated, including headers, footers, and back pages?

Are all stamps, seals, and handwritten notes either translated or annotated in brackets?

Do names match exactly across all documents?

Are dates formatted consistently and correctly interpreted?

Does the translation layout mirror the original document?

Is the original foreign-language document included alongside the translation?

Is this a third-party certification, not self- or family-certified?

Have you proofread the translation for any obvious spelling or grammatical errors?

If everything checks out, you can submit the translation to USCIS. However, if there's an error, you should request a review by your translator or translation company.

Do's and Don'ts Checklist

What to do

Include a complete, signed certification statement.

Translate every page, stamp, seal, and handwritten note.

Use a third-party translator (not yourself or family).

Match names, dates, and addresses exactly across all documents.

Include original documents alongside the translation

Use culturally equivalent terminology for degrees and titles

Keep financial amounts in original currency (add USD in brackets if needed)

Have the translation professionally reviewed before high-stakes submissions

Proofread for typos, grammar errors, and formatting inconsistencies

The translator includes the name, address, phone/email, and date on the certification

What to avoid

Submit a translation with no certification or signature

Skip pages, footnotes, or any portion of the original

Self-certify high-stakes or complex documents

Allow inconsistencies in name spelling or date formats

Submit only the English translation without the original

Translate legal or academic terms word-for-word without context

Convert or estimate currency values without noting the original

Rely on machine translation (Google Translate, DeepL) without review

Add personal explanations or interpret content beyond the original

Use a generic certification statement with no document identification

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Translate my own Documents for USCIS?

USCIS regulations (8 CFR § 103.2(b)(3)) allow any competent person to certify a translation, including yourself. However, for official documents used in immigration applications, embassies, courts and universities, you must use a professional translator.

Does my Translator Need to be ATA-certified?

USCIS does not require translators to hold American Translators Association (ATA) certification or any other official credential. The translator simply needs to be competent in both languages and willing to sign a certification statement.

Does USCIS Require Notarisation of Certified Translations?

USCIS does not require notarization for certified translations. A signed certification statement from the translator is sufficient.

What Happens if USCIS Finds an Error in my Translation?

Depending on the severity and timing of discovery, USCIS may issue an RFE, a NOID, or deny your application outright.

Can I use Google Translate for USCIS Documents?

Google Translate and similar machine translation tools often produce inaccurate translations. If you do use it, a professional translator should review, correct, and certify the translation.

Do I Need to Translate Stamps and Seals on my Documents?

Yes. USCIS requires a complete translation, which includes all stamps, seals, signatures, and handwritten annotations.

How do I Know if my Existing Translation Meets USCIS Standards?

Confirm that the translation is accurate, mirrors the original document, and is accompanied by a certification statement.

What Should a Proper Certification Statement Include?

A USCIS certification statement must include the translator's full name, a certification statement, the translator's signature, the date of certification, and the translator's address and contact information.

How Much Does a Professional USCIS Translation Typically Cost?

USCIS translations cost $20 to $50 per page, depending on the language pair, document complexity, and turnaround time.

Can my immigration attorney translate my documents?

If your attorney is fluent in both languages and willing to sign a certification statement as a translator (not as an attorney), it may be allowed. However, this is an unusual practice and creates a role conflict. You should use a professional translator or a translation company to avoid issues.

