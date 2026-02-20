Fort Myers, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Naples Soap Company (OTCQB: NASO), a company that specializes in clean beauty skin, hair, and wellness products, is proud to announce that its Niacinamide Radiance Face Toner Mist has been recognized as a 2026 finalist in the Toner/Mist category by the Clean Beauty Awards.

The Clean Beauty Awards honor standout products that meet rigorous standards for ingredient safety, formulation integrity, and performance. Being named a finalist places Naples Soap Company among a select group of brands recognized for excellence and innovation in clean beauty.

Formulated with niacinamide and skin-loving botanical ingredients, the Niacinamide Radiance Face Toner Mist is designed to hydrate, refresh, and support a radiant complexion-while aligning with the brand's commitment to clean, effective skincare. This toner mist is part of a collection of Naples Soap Company products formulated for users with sensitive skin, including those with conditions such as eczema and psoriasis.

"This recognition is a meaningful acknowledgment of our dedication to creating high-quality, thoughtfully formulated products our customers can trust," said Deanna Wallin, Founder & CEO of Naples Soap Company.

About Naples Soap Company

Founded in 2009, Naples Soap Company specializes in more than 400 premium skin and hair care products made without harsh chemical additives, focusing on natural, nourishing ingredients. The Company operates 13 retail locations in Florida and products are sold online at www.naplessoap.com. Products are also sold at over 400 boutiques, spas, and retail stores throughout the United States through the Company's wholesale division. The Company has built a loyal customer base that values its commitment to sustainability, wellness, and a wide range of trusted bath and body products. Company stock trades on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol NASO.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that are expected to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words like "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "gear up," "intend," "plan," "predict," "will" and variations of the same. Although we believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include our need to obtain additional capital or financing to support our business plans, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all, market prices, competition, risks inherent in the development and launch of potential products and in new market segments, risks relating to the establishment and maintenance of relationships with athletes, celebrities and influencers, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Naples Soap Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Naples Soap Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284656

Source: Naples Soap Company, Inc.